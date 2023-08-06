Hiroshima Day Quiz: GK Questions and Answers on Nagasaki and Hiroshima

Hiroshima Day is a day of remembrance for the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. This day is observed on August 6 every year.

The bombings were a terrible tragedy that killed hundreds of thousands of people and caused widespread destruction. Hiroshima Day is a time to reflect on the horrors of war and to work towards a world of peace and understanding.

This quiz will test your knowledge of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. It includes questions about the history of the bombings, the effects of the bombs, and the legacy of the bombings.

The quiz is a great way to learn more about this important event and to honour the victims of the bombings.

1. Which of the following is not a symptom of radiation sickness?

a) Nausea

b) Vomiting

c) Diarrhea

d) Slowly Healing Wounds

Answer: d

Explanation: Radiation sickness can damage cells and tissues due to which a lot of symptoms such as loss of hair, vomiting and nausea can occur. But, slowly healing wounds usually happen when there is a deficiency of Zinc.

2. Who was the United States president when Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed?

a) Franklin D. Roosevelt

b) Harry S. Truman

c) Dwight D. Eisenhower

d) John F. Kennedy

Answer: b

Explanation: Harry S. Truman was the 33rd president of the United States and he was in office when these bombs were dropped.

3. Who played a central role in developing the atomic bomb?

a) J. Robert Oppenheimer

b) Leslie R. Groves

c) Leo Szilard

d) Enrico Fermi

Answer: a

Explanation: Oppenheimer was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, which was responsible for designing and building the first atomic bombs.

4. When were Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombed?

a) August 6, 1945

b) August 9, 1945

c) Both A and B

d) None of the above

Answer: c

Explanation: According to the Atomic Heritage Foundation, Hiroshima was bombed on August 6, 1945, which was followed by the bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.

5. What was the name of the top-secret project to develop the atomic bomb during World War II?

a) The Manhattan Project

b) The Manhattan District

c) The Development of Substitute Materials

d) Tube Alloys

Answer: a

Explanation: According to the Britannica “In August 1942 the U.S. Army was given the responsibility of organizing the efforts of British and U.S. physicists to seek a way to harness nuclear energy for military purposes, an effort that became known as the Manhattan Project.”

6. What was the main component of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima?

a) Plutonium-239

b) Helium

c) Hydrogen

d) Uranium-235

Answer: d

Explanation: The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima was a gun-type fission weapon that used highly enriched uranium-235. When the two subcritical masses of uranium-235 were brought together, they underwent a nuclear chain reaction and released a massive amount of energy.

7. Which of the following is the time of the first atomic bomb explosion in Hiroshima in the local time zone?

a) 8:15 AM

b) 9:15 AM

c) 10:15 AM

d) 11:15 AM

Answer: a

Explanation: The Atomic Heritage Foundation mentions the bombing timings at 8:15 AM.

8. What was the target of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima?

a) Hiroshima Castle

b) A munitions factory

c) A military headquarters

d) A railway yard

Answer: c

Explanation: The atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima was targeting the city's military headquarters, which was located in the centre of the city.

9. What is the name of the annual event that is held in Hiroshima to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombing?

a) Hiroshima Day

b) Hiroshima Peace Memorial Day

c) Hiroshima Atomic Bomb Memorial Day

d) Hiroshima Remembrance Day

Answer: b

Explanation: The annual event that is held in Hiroshima to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombing is called the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Day. The event is held on August 6.

10. What is the name of the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima?

a) Little Boy

b) Fat Man

c) Enola Gay

d) Bockscar

Answer: a

Explanation: The atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima was named "Little Boy".