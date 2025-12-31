Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Response Sheet PDF Here

Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025 on December 31, 2025 at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Constable (Driver)-Male recruitment exam on December 16 and 17, 2025, can now access their response sheets. To download the answer key, candidates must log in to their SSC account using their registration number and password. The answer key helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks and starting to prepare for the next phase of examination. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can also raise their objections till January 3, 2026. Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025: Direct Link to Download Candidates can download the Delhi Police Answer Key 2025 from the official website, ssc.gov.in, after providing their details, such as registration number and password. Candidates can also click on the direct link below to download Delhi Police Driver Male Answer Key 2025

Direct Link to Download Delhi Police Driver 2025 Answer Key Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025: Official Notice SSC has officially released the notice regarding the release of Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Responses for the Delhi Police Constable Driver 2025, candidates who attempted the examination on December 16 and 17, 2025 can now check their response sheet pdf. Click on the link below to read the official notice. Delhi Police Driver Answer Key OUT Official Notice Delhi Police Constable Driver Answer Key 2025: Overview The Delhi Police Driver Male Exam 2025 was conducted on December 16 and 17 to shortlist eligible candidates for 737 vacancies. Candidates can download the answer key pdf and calculate their estimated marks using the official marking scheme. Check the table below for Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Overview

Feature Details Exam Name Delhi Police Constable (Driver) Male Examination 2025 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Total Vacancies 737 Posts Exam Dates December 16 & 17, 2025 Answer Key Status Released (December 31, 2025) Objection Window December 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026 (Tentative) Official Website ssc.gov.in How to Download the Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025? Candidates can download the Delhi Police Constable Driver Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or candidates can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the Answer Key tab

Now click on the link “Constable (Driver)-Male in the Delhi Police Examination, 2025: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s)”

Log in using the registration number and password.

After logging in, click on "View Question Paper" to see your responses or "Click to View/Challenge Answer Key"

Download the PDF for future reference.

How to Raise Objections to the Delhi Police Driver Answer Key? If candidates find any discrepancy in the Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025, then they can raise objections till January 3, 2026 to challenge the official answer ket candidates need to provide the supporting evidence. Check the step-by-step procedure below Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.

Now access the Delhi Police Drive response sheet and identify the question(s) to challenge.

Click on “Raise Objection” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.

Pay the required objection fee of Rs 50 per question.

Submit the Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025 Objections What are the Details Mentioned in the Delhi Police Driver Answer Key 2025? After downloading the Delhi Police Constable Answer Key 2025 from ssc.gov.in , candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned are correct. Check the list below for details mentioned in it.