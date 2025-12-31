UPPRPB UP Police Recruitment 2025
MPSC Group C Exam 2025: Full Selection Process from Prelims to Appointment

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 31, 2025, 18:14 IST

MPSC aims to fill 938 vacancies for the Group C posts. Candidates will be selected based on Prelims and Mains, followed by Typing Test (applicable for a few posts). Check the detailed MPSC Group C Selection Process here.

MPSC Group C Selection Process
MPSC Group C Selection Process

MPSC Group C Selection Process: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the selection process for Group C posts in the official notification. It involves three stages: Prelims and Mains, followed by Skill Typing Test (applicable for a few posts). You must qualify all stages of the selection process and meet the required eligibility conditions. Only the qualified candidates will be considered for the final appointment. Learn more about the MPSC Group C selection process and other details.

MPSC Group C Selection Process 

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced 938 vacancies for the Group C posts. This includes Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist. The selection will be made based on prelims, mains, and a typing test. The MPSC Group C Prelims exam will take place on January 11, 2026. The prelims exam carries 100 marks, while the mains exam is held for 400 marks. There will also be negative marking in the MPSC Group C selection process. It is compulsory to clear the MPSC Group C cutoffs of all the stages to secure an appointment.

ALSO CHECK:

Download MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025 Here

Check the MPSC Group C Exam Pattern Here

MPSC Group C Selection Process Overview

Understanding the MPSC Group C selection process can help you plan your preparation better. It provides insights into the specific exam requirements of every stage. Here is the overview of the Group C recruitment drive:

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Exam Name

Group-C Services Combined Examination 2025

Vacancies

938

Post Name

Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist

Selection Process

Prelims 

Mains

Skill Typing Test (applicable for a few posts)

Maximum Marks

Prelims: 100

Mains: 400

Negative Marking

Yes

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam

The preliminary exam is the first stage of the MPSC Group C Selection Process. It is a general aptitude test, comprising 100 objective-type questions. The overall marks shall be 100. The language of the paper shall be Marathi and English. The test duration will be 60 minutes. There shall be a negative marking of 25% or a 1/4th mark for every wrong response. Below is the paper pattern of the MPSC Group C Prelims exam:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

History

Geography

Economy

Current Affairs

Political Science

General Science

Arithmetic

Intelligence Test

100

100

60 minutes

MPSC Group C Mains Exam

Candidates who qualify the prelims test will be shortlisted for the next MPSC Group C selection process, i.e, main exam. The main examination consists of objective-type questions. It is divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is based on Marathi and English. Paper 2 consists of questions related to the General Studies & Intelligence Test. The medium of the exam is Marathi and English. The maximum marks shall be 400. The test duration will be 1 hour for every paper. There shall be a penalty of 25% or a 1/4th mark for every incorrect response. Below is the paper pattern of the MPSC Group C Mains exam:

Paper

Subject

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

Paper 1

Marathi

200 marks

1 hour

English

Paper 2

General Studies & Intelligence Test

200 marks

1 hour

Total

400 marks

  

MPSC Group C Typing Test

Candidates who have applied for the Tax Assistant and Clerk Typist posts will be called to appear in the typing test after qualifying the main examination.

