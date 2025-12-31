MPSC Group C Exam 2025: Full Selection Process from Prelims to Appointment

MPSC Group C Selection Process: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the selection process for Group C posts in the official notification. It involves three stages: Prelims and Mains, followed by Skill Typing Test (applicable for a few posts). You must qualify all stages of the selection process and meet the required eligibility conditions. Only the qualified candidates will be considered for the final appointment. Learn more about the MPSC Group C selection process and other details. MPSC Group C Selection Process The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced 938 vacancies for the Group C posts. This includes Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist. The selection will be made based on prelims, mains, and a typing test. The MPSC Group C Prelims exam will take place on January 11, 2026. The prelims exam carries 100 marks, while the mains exam is held for 400 marks. There will also be negative marking in the MPSC Group C selection process. It is compulsory to clear the MPSC Group C cutoffs of all the stages to secure an appointment.

MPSC Group C Selection Process Overview Understanding the MPSC Group C selection process can help you plan your preparation better. It provides insights into the specific exam requirements of every stage. Here is the overview of the Group C recruitment drive: Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission Exam Name Group-C Services Combined Examination 2025 Vacancies 938 Post Name Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist Selection Process Prelims Mains Skill Typing Test (applicable for a few posts) Maximum Marks Prelims: 100 Mains: 400 Negative Marking Yes MPSC Group C Prelims Exam The preliminary exam is the first stage of the MPSC Group C Selection Process. It is a general aptitude test, comprising 100 objective-type questions. The overall marks shall be 100. The language of the paper shall be Marathi and English. The test duration will be 60 minutes. There shall be a negative marking of 25% or a 1/4th mark for every wrong response. Below is the paper pattern of the MPSC Group C Prelims exam:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration History Geography Economy Current Affairs Political Science General Science Arithmetic Intelligence Test 100 100 60 minutes MPSC Group C Mains Exam Candidates who qualify the prelims test will be shortlisted for the next MPSC Group C selection process, i.e, main exam. The main examination consists of objective-type questions. It is divided into two papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is based on Marathi and English. Paper 2 consists of questions related to the General Studies & Intelligence Test. The medium of the exam is Marathi and English. The maximum marks shall be 400. The test duration will be 1 hour for every paper. There shall be a penalty of 25% or a 1/4th mark for every incorrect response. Below is the paper pattern of the MPSC Group C Mains exam: