MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025: Download Syllabus PDF with Subject-Wise Topics

MPSC Group C Syllabus: The MPSC Group C Prelims exam is scheduled for January 11, 2026. As the exam date is near, you should review the syllabus and speed up your preparation. It will help focus only on the relevant topics and save time for revision and practice. You can even solve old papers to get an idea of the question type and recurring topics. The MPSC Group C prelims exam checks how well you understand History, Geography, Current Affairs, etc. You will get 60 minutes to solve 100 multiple-choice questions in the prelims exam. Read ahead for complete details of the MPSC Group C syllabus and exam pattern. MPSC Group C Syllabus The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced 938 vacancies for the Group C services. This includes Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist. The selection process includes prelims and mains exams. To excel in both phases, you must master the topics of every subject. Once you understand the basics, practice unlimited questions from every topic. Let’s see the quick overview of the MPSC Group C syllabus for reference purposes.

Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission Exam Name Group-C Services Combined Examination 2025 Vacancies 938 Post Name Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist Selection Process Prelims & Mains Question Type Objective Type Maximum Marks Prelims: 100 Mains: 400 Negative Marking Yes MPSC Group C Exam Pattern You should analyse the MPSC Group C exam pattern outlined by the authorities. This will help you understand the actual exam requirements, which include question type, maximum marks, total questions, marking scheme, and more. Check below the exam pattern for MPSC Group C prelims and mains: MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern The MPSC Group C prelims are a general aptitude test. It comprises 100 MCQs for 100 marks. The medium of the exam shall be Marathi and English. The test duration will be 60 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 25% or 1/4th mark for every wrong answer. Take a look at the MPSC Group C prelims exam pattern:

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration History Geography Economy Current Affairs Political Science General Science Arithmetic Intelligence Test 100 100 60 minutes MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern The MPSC Group C Mains exam is divided into two papers. Both papers comprise objective-type questions. Each paper carries 200 marks. The medium of the exam will be Marathi and English. The test duration will be 1 hour for each paper. A negative marking of 25% or a 1/4th mark will be applicable for every wrong answer. Take a look at the MPSC Group C Mains exam pattern: Paper Subject Maximum Marks Exam Duration Paper 1 Marathi 200 marks 1 hour English Paper 2 General Studies & Intelligence Test 200 marks 1 hour Total 400 marks

MPSC Group C Syllabus PDF Candidates can access the MPSC Group C syllabus in a PDF file for free. Knowing the latest syllabus can help you prepare smoothly for both prelims and mains. So, download the MPSC Group C syllabus PDF to stay on the right track. MPSC Group C Prelims Syllabus Download PDF MPSC Group C Prelims Syllabus The MPSC Group C prelims exam checks candidates’ aptitude skills. This includes areas like History, Geography, Economy, Current Affairs, Political Science, General Science, Arithmetic, and Intelligence Test. You should master topics across all subjects to score well in the exam. Check the topic-wise MPSC Group C syllabus for prelims: Subject Topics History History of modern India, especially Maharashtra Geography Special study of the geography of Maharashtra with special study of the earth Parts of the world Rivers Latitude-longitude Climate Major crops Industries Land types of Maharashtra Rainfall Cities, etc. Economy Indian Economy National Income Banking Population Agriculture Monetary and Fiscal Policy Industry, Foreign Trade Budget Accounting Audit Poverty and Unemployment, etc. Political Science India’s Achievements in Science and Technology Indian Political System Indian Constitution Policies Governance and Public Policy Social and Economic Geography of India General Science Physics Zoology Chemistry Botany Hygiene Current Affairs National and International Affairs Global as well as in India including Maharashtra Regional Political and Cultural History of Modern India with special emphasis on Indian National Movement International Relations and Events Disaster Management- Prevention and Mitigation Strategies Social and Economic Geography Socioeconomic Environmental issues Economic and Social Development of India Physical and Demography, etc Arithmetic Addition Multiplication Division Subtraction Fractions and percentages Decimals, etc Intelligence Test Questions to assess how quickly and accurately an aspirant can think

MPSC Group C Mains Syllabus The MPSC Group C Mains syllabus comprises two papers. Paper 1 is subdivided into two sections: Marathi and English. Paper 2 focuses on General Studies & Intelligence Test. You must first build a strong foundation and then slowly move to core topics. Check below the MPSC Group C syllabus for Mains: Subject Syllabus Marathi सर्वसामान्य शब्दसंग्रह वाक्यरचना व्याकरण म्हणी व वाक्प्रचार यांचा अर्थ आणि उपयोग तसेच उताऱ्यावरील प्रश्नांची उत्तरे English Common Vocabulary Sentence Structure Grammar Use of Idioms & Phrases and their Meaning Comprehension of Passage General Aptitude Test General Intelligence & Comprehension Current Affairs Arithmetic & Statistics Right to Information Act 2005 Constitution of India History of Modern India Geography of India & Maharashtra General Science & Technology Economy and Planning, etc