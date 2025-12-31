SSC GD Apply Online 2025
MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025: Download Syllabus PDF with Subject-Wise Topics

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 31, 2025, 11:01 IST

MPSC Group C Syllabus: MPSC is all set to conduct the Group C Prelims exam on January 11, 2026. A total of 100 MCQs will be asked with an exam duration of 60 minutes. Check the latest MPSC Group C syllabus and exam pattern here.

MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025
MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025

MPSC Group C Syllabus: The MPSC Group C Prelims exam is scheduled for January 11, 2026. As the exam date is near, you should review the syllabus and speed up your preparation. It will help focus only on the relevant topics and save time for revision and practice. You can even solve old papers to get an idea of the question type and recurring topics. The MPSC Group C prelims exam checks how well you understand History, Geography, Current Affairs, etc. You will get 60 minutes to solve 100 multiple-choice questions in the prelims exam. Read ahead for complete details of the MPSC Group C syllabus and exam pattern.

MPSC Group C Syllabus

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced 938 vacancies for the Group C services. This includes Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist. The selection process includes prelims and mains exams. To excel in both phases, you must master the topics of every subject. Once you understand the basics, practice unlimited questions from every topic. Let’s see the quick overview of the MPSC Group C syllabus for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Maharashtra Public Service Commission

Exam Name

Group-C Services Combined Examination 2025

Vacancies

938

Post Name

Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist

Selection Process

Prelims & Mains

Question Type

Objective Type

Maximum Marks

Prelims: 100

Mains: 400

Negative Marking

Yes

MPSC Group C Exam Pattern

You should analyse the MPSC Group C exam pattern outlined by the authorities. This will help you understand the actual exam requirements, which include question type, maximum marks, total questions, marking scheme, and more. Check below the exam pattern for MPSC Group C prelims and mains:

MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern

The MPSC Group C prelims are a general aptitude test. It comprises 100 MCQs for 100 marks.  The medium of the exam shall be Marathi and English. The test duration will be 60 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 25% or 1/4th mark for every wrong answer. Take a look at the MPSC Group C prelims exam pattern:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

History

Geography

Economy

Current Affairs

Political Science

General Science

Arithmetic

Intelligence Test

100

100

60 minutes

MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern

The MPSC Group C Mains exam is divided into two papers. Both papers comprise objective-type questions. Each paper carries 200 marks. The medium of the exam will be Marathi and English. The test duration will be 1 hour for each paper. A negative marking of 25% or a 1/4th mark will be applicable for every wrong answer. Take a look at the MPSC Group C Mains exam pattern:

Paper

Subject

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

Paper 1

Marathi

200 marks

1 hour

English

Paper 2

General Studies & Intelligence Test

200 marks

1 hour

Total

400 marks

MPSC Group C Syllabus PDF

Candidates can access the MPSC Group C syllabus in a PDF file for free. Knowing the latest syllabus can help you prepare smoothly for both prelims and mains. So, download the MPSC Group C syllabus PDF to stay on the right track.

MPSC Group C Prelims Syllabus

Download PDF

MPSC Group C Prelims Syllabus

The MPSC Group C prelims exam checks candidates’ aptitude skills. This includes areas like History, Geography, Economy, Current Affairs, Political Science, General Science, Arithmetic, and Intelligence Test. You should master topics across all subjects to score well in the exam. Check the topic-wise MPSC Group C syllabus for prelims:

Subject

Topics

History

History of modern India, especially Maharashtra

Geography

Special study of the geography of Maharashtra with special study of the earth

Parts of the world

Rivers

Latitude-longitude

Climate

Major crops

Industries

Land types of Maharashtra

Rainfall

Cities, etc.

Economy

Indian Economy 

National Income

Banking

Population

Agriculture

Monetary and Fiscal Policy

Industry, Foreign Trade

Budget

Accounting

Audit

Poverty and Unemployment, etc.

Political Science

India’s Achievements in Science and Technology

Indian Political System

Indian Constitution

Policies

Governance and Public Policy

Social and Economic Geography of India

General Science

Physics

Zoology

Chemistry

Botany

Hygiene

Current Affairs

National and International Affairs

Global as well as in India including Maharashtra

Regional

Political and Cultural History of Modern India with special emphasis on Indian National Movement

International Relations and Events

Disaster Management- Prevention and Mitigation Strategies

Social and Economic Geography

Socioeconomic

Environmental issues

Economic and Social Development of India

Physical and Demography, etc

Arithmetic

Addition

Multiplication

Division

Subtraction

Fractions and percentages 

Decimals, etc

Intelligence Test

Questions to assess how quickly and accurately an aspirant can think

MPSC Group C Mains Syllabus

The MPSC Group C Mains syllabus comprises two papers. Paper 1 is subdivided into two sections: Marathi and English. Paper 2 focuses on General Studies & Intelligence Test. You must first build a strong foundation and then slowly move to core topics. Check below the MPSC Group C syllabus for Mains:

Subject

Syllabus

Marathi

सर्वसामान्य शब्दसंग्रह

वाक्यरचना

व्याकरण

म्हणी व वाक्प्रचार यांचा अर्थ आणि उपयोग तसेच उताऱ्यावरील प्रश्नांची उत्तरे

English

Common Vocabulary

Sentence Structure

Grammar

Use of Idioms & Phrases and their Meaning

Comprehension of Passage

General Aptitude Test

General Intelligence & Comprehension

Current Affairs

Arithmetic & Statistics

Right to Information Act 2005

Constitution of India

History of Modern India

Geography of India & Maharashtra

General Science & Technology

Economy and Planning, etc

How to Cover the MPSC Group C Syllabus?

The MPSC Group C syllabus requires a smart strategy, dedication, and the right guidance. You should only cover topics that matter and practice more. Below are the tips and tricks to crack the MPSC Group C exam with flying colours:

  • Review the MPSC Group C syllabus for balanced preparation. It helps you focus only on essential topics.

  • Analyse the MPSC Group C exam pattern to understand the question type and marking scheme.

  • Practice questions from mock and past papers to check your exam readiness. It will also sharpen your speed and accuracy.

  • Revise concepts and core topics regularly to retain them for a longer period.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

Read More

