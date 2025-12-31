MPSC Group C Syllabus 2025: Download Syllabus PDF with Subject-Wise Topics

MPSC Group C Syllabus: The MPSC Group C Prelims exam is scheduled for January 11, 2026. As the exam date is near, you should review the syllabus and speed up your preparation. It will help focus only on the relevant topics and save time for revision and practice. You can even solve old papers to get an idea of the question type and recurring topics. The MPSC Group C prelims exam checks how well you understand History, Geography, Current Affairs, etc. You will get 60 minutes to solve 100 multiple-choice questions in the prelims exam. Read ahead for complete details of the MPSC Group C syllabus and exam pattern.
The Maharashtra Public Service Commission has announced 938 vacancies for the Group C services. This includes Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist. The selection process includes prelims and mains exams. To excel in both phases, you must master the topics of every subject. Once you understand the basics, practice unlimited questions from every topic. Let’s see the quick overview of the MPSC Group C syllabus for reference purposes.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Maharashtra Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
Group-C Services Combined Examination 2025
|
Vacancies
|
938
|
Post Name
|
Industry Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant, and Clerk Typist
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims & Mains
|
Question Type
|
Objective Type
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims: 100
Mains: 400
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
MPSC Group C Exam Pattern
You should analyse the MPSC Group C exam pattern outlined by the authorities. This will help you understand the actual exam requirements, which include question type, maximum marks, total questions, marking scheme, and more. Check below the exam pattern for MPSC Group C prelims and mains:
MPSC Group C Prelims Exam Pattern
The MPSC Group C prelims are a general aptitude test. It comprises 100 MCQs for 100 marks. The medium of the exam shall be Marathi and English. The test duration will be 60 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 25% or 1/4th mark for every wrong answer. Take a look at the MPSC Group C prelims exam pattern:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
History
Geography
Economy
Current Affairs
Political Science
General Science
Arithmetic
Intelligence Test
|
100
|
100
|
60 minutes
MPSC Group C Mains Exam Pattern
The MPSC Group C Mains exam is divided into two papers. Both papers comprise objective-type questions. Each paper carries 200 marks. The medium of the exam will be Marathi and English. The test duration will be 1 hour for each paper. A negative marking of 25% or a 1/4th mark will be applicable for every wrong answer. Take a look at the MPSC Group C Mains exam pattern:
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Paper 1
|
Marathi
|
200 marks
|
1 hour
|
English
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies & Intelligence Test
|
200 marks
|
1 hour
|
Total
|
400 marks
MPSC Group C Syllabus PDF
Candidates can access the MPSC Group C syllabus in a PDF file for free. Knowing the latest syllabus can help you prepare smoothly for both prelims and mains. So, download the MPSC Group C syllabus PDF to stay on the right track.
|
MPSC Group C Prelims Syllabus
The MPSC Group C prelims exam checks candidates’ aptitude skills. This includes areas like History, Geography, Economy, Current Affairs, Political Science, General Science, Arithmetic, and Intelligence Test. You should master topics across all subjects to score well in the exam. Check the topic-wise MPSC Group C syllabus for prelims:
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
History
|
History of modern India, especially Maharashtra
|
Geography
|
Special study of the geography of Maharashtra with special study of the earth
Parts of the world
Rivers
Latitude-longitude
Climate
Major crops
Industries
Land types of Maharashtra
Rainfall
Cities, etc.
|
Economy
|
Indian Economy
National Income
Banking
Population
Agriculture
Monetary and Fiscal Policy
Industry, Foreign Trade
Budget
Accounting
Audit
Poverty and Unemployment, etc.
|
Political Science
|
India’s Achievements in Science and Technology
Indian Political System
Indian Constitution
Policies
Governance and Public Policy
Social and Economic Geography of India
|
General Science
|
Physics
Zoology
Chemistry
Botany
Hygiene
|
Current Affairs
|
National and International Affairs
Global as well as in India including Maharashtra
Regional
Political and Cultural History of Modern India with special emphasis on Indian National Movement
International Relations and Events
Disaster Management- Prevention and Mitigation Strategies
Social and Economic Geography
Socioeconomic
Environmental issues
Economic and Social Development of India
Physical and Demography, etc
|
Arithmetic
|
Addition
Multiplication
Division
Subtraction
Fractions and percentages
Decimals, etc
|
Intelligence Test
|
Questions to assess how quickly and accurately an aspirant can think
MPSC Group C Mains Syllabus
The MPSC Group C Mains syllabus comprises two papers. Paper 1 is subdivided into two sections: Marathi and English. Paper 2 focuses on General Studies & Intelligence Test. You must first build a strong foundation and then slowly move to core topics. Check below the MPSC Group C syllabus for Mains:
|
Subject
|
Syllabus
|
Marathi
|
सर्वसामान्य शब्दसंग्रह
वाक्यरचना
व्याकरण
म्हणी व वाक्प्रचार यांचा अर्थ आणि उपयोग तसेच उताऱ्यावरील प्रश्नांची उत्तरे
|
English
|
Common Vocabulary
Sentence Structure
Grammar
Use of Idioms & Phrases and their Meaning
Comprehension of Passage
|
General Aptitude Test
|
General Intelligence & Comprehension
Current Affairs
Arithmetic & Statistics
Right to Information Act 2005
Constitution of India
History of Modern India
Geography of India & Maharashtra
General Science & Technology
Economy and Planning, etc
How to Cover the MPSC Group C Syllabus?
The MPSC Group C syllabus requires a smart strategy, dedication, and the right guidance. You should only cover topics that matter and practice more. Below are the tips and tricks to crack the MPSC Group C exam with flying colours:
-
Review the MPSC Group C syllabus for balanced preparation. It helps you focus only on essential topics.
-
Analyse the MPSC Group C exam pattern to understand the question type and marking scheme.
-
Practice questions from mock and past papers to check your exam readiness. It will also sharpen your speed and accuracy.
-
Revise concepts and core topics regularly to retain them for a longer period.
