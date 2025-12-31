Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd.

These puzzles are not only fun to solve but also known for testing an individual's observation skills.

Do you have hawk eyes and an IQ of 140+?

Test your attentiveness now!

Visual IQ Test: Only Eagle Eyes Can Spot a Dog Among Polar Bears in 7 Seconds!

Visual Illusion IQ Test: Spot 7243 in 9 Seconds

This visual illusion IQ test will be a good test of your focus, attention and observation skills. In the picture, the number 7243 is hiding expertly among the 7342’s.

You are asked to spot the number 7243 among the 7342’s in just 9 seconds.

If you successfully spot the number within the time limit, you will be awarded the title of puzzle champion of the day.