Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd.
These puzzles are not only fun to solve but also known for testing an individual's observation skills.
Do you have hawk eyes and an IQ of 140+?
Test your attentiveness now!
Visual Illusion IQ Test: Spot 7243 in 9 Seconds
This visual illusion IQ test will be a good test of your focus, attention and observation skills. In the picture, the number 7243 is hiding expertly among the 7342’s.
You are asked to spot the number 7243 among the 7342’s in just 9 seconds.
If you successfully spot the number within the time limit, you will be awarded the title of puzzle champion of the day.
Are you ready to test your eyes?
Let’s find out!
Experts suggest that people who can solve visual illusion puzzles such as these have excellent observation skills.
They also suggest that regular practice of visual illusions sharpens cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Only someone with an excellent eye for detail can quickly find the number 7342 in the sea of 7342’s.
Look carefully at the picture; the number is hiding expertly in the number grid.
Hurry up!
The clock’s ticking.
Only a few more seconds to go.
Look again;
Have you found the number?
And…
Time’s up!
How many of you have completed the challenge within 9 seconds?
Congratulations to you if you are among those who spotted the number 7243 within the 9-second time limit.
You are blessed with a high IQ above 140 and hawk-like eyes.
Let’s reveal the answer now!
Visual Illusion IQ Test: Solution
The number 7243 appears at the bottom of the 8th column.
