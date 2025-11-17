Test your IQ by solving this viral math puzzle in 7 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mainly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object or mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practice of such challenges enhances problem-solving skills and provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Do you have an exceptionally fast brain?

Let’s find out!

In the image above, a math puzzle featuring country names is presented before the readers.

Each country has a value assigned to it. Only the last country’s value is missing.