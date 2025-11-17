Test your IQ by solving this viral math puzzle in 7 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.
A brain teaser challenge mainly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object or mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.
Regular practice of such challenges enhances problem-solving skills and provides a healthy workout for the brain.
Do you have an exceptionally fast brain?
Let’s find out!
IQ Test - Solve Math Puzzle in 7 Seconds
In the image above, a math puzzle featuring country names is presented before the readers.
Each country has a value assigned to it. Only the last country’s value is missing.
The challenge for the readers is to solve the math puzzle by finding the missing value of the final step within 7 seconds.
This math puzzle will test your analytical and logical thinking skills.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.
Have you found the value of the final part of the puzzle?
Hurry up; time is running out.
There are only a few seconds remaining.
And...
The time limit is over now!
Have you successfully solved the math puzzle?
Congratulations to the readers who solved the math puzzle within the time limit.
You people have a high IQ and an exceptionally fast brain.
Those who couldn’t find the value of the final step of the math puzzle need to practice such challenges regularly.
Now check out the solution provided below.
Solve the Math Puzzle: Solution
In the picture, we see that,
JAPAN = 15
POLAND = 24
AUSTRIA = 35
SINGAPORE = ??
Now, the logic is that JAPAN has 5 letters, so the value is 5, and when multiplied by 3, it becomes 15.
Similarly, the following country is POLAND, with 6 letters; as the number of letters increases by 1, we will multiply by a number greater than the previous one.
Therefore, POLAND will be multiplied by 4, and it becomes 6 * 4 = 24
Now, applying the same logic, we get SINGAPORE's value as 48.
SINGAPORE = 8 ( 8 letters)
Multiplied by 6
8 * 6 = 48
If you loved solving this math puzzle, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.
