You have a high IQ and hawk-like eyesight if you can spot 86 out of 68 in 9 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 9, 2025, 01:27 IST

Visual Illusion IQ Test: You are among the 1% of people with hawk eyes and a high IQ if you can spot 86 out of 68s in 9 seconds. Test your observation skills with this visual illusion challenge now!

Spot 86 among 68 in 9 Seconds!

Visual illusions are images that play tricks with our eyes and brain. These puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills. Visual illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brains process complex visual information. Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals.

Are you among the 1% of people with hawk eyes and a high IQ?

Go ahead and test your visual skills now! 

Visual Illusion: Spot 86 among 68 in 9 Seconds!

find 86

This viral visual illusion image shared above has got the netizens into a frenzy. It challenges users to test their observation skills.

The number grid depicted a grid full of the number 68.

Everything looks okay at first glance.

However, here’s the twist.

One of the numbers in the grid is not 68.

That number is 86.

The challenge for you is to find the number 86 in just 9 seconds.

Only 1% of people with hawk eyes and high IQ will be able to spot the number 86 in 9 seconds.

Can you crack this viral visual illusion challenge?

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Readers with the sharpest eyes can find the different number more quickly than those with average-level observation skills.

Hurry up!

Time is running out for you.

Look at the image one final time; try to look at the variations in the numbers.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

Did you spot the number 86?

Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the number 86; you have hawk eyes and a high IQ.

Those who couldn’t find the number 86 can check the solution below.

Visual Illusion: Solution Revealed

The number 86 can be spotted in the 5th column on the left side of the number grid.

find 86 solved

That was fun, right?

Now share this with your friends and see who aces the challenge in record time.

Also, do remember to test your intelligence by solving some other puzzle challenges below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

