You have a high IQ and hawk-like eyesight if you can spot 86 out of 68 in 9 seconds!

Visual illusions are images that play tricks with our eyes and brain. These puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills. Visual illusions provide fascinating insights into how our brains process complex visual information. Visual illusions are fun to solve and can be a great way to boost creativity and mental well-being. Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals. Are you among the 1% of people with hawk eyes and a high IQ? Go ahead and test your visual skills now! Must Read: Spot 3 differences in this squirrel picture in just 23 seconds! Visual Illusion: Spot 86 among 68 in 9 Seconds! This viral visual illusion image shared above has got the netizens into a frenzy. It challenges users to test their observation skills.

The number grid depicted a grid full of the number 68. Everything looks okay at first glance. However, here’s the twist. One of the numbers in the grid is not 68. That number is 86. The challenge for you is to find the number 86 in just 9 seconds. Only 1% of people with hawk eyes and high IQ will be able to spot the number 86 in 9 seconds. Can you crack this viral visual illusion challenge? Your time starts now! Check the image carefully. Readers with the sharpest eyes can find the different number more quickly than those with average-level observation skills. Hurry up! Time is running out for you. Look at the image one final time; try to look at the variations in the numbers. And… Time’s up. Stop looking now. Did you spot the number 86? Congratulations to those eagle-eyed readers who have spotted the number 86; you have hawk eyes and a high IQ.