List of Players With Most Centuries in Test Cricket

Most Centuries in Test Cricket

Test cricket is the traditional playing format of cricket and continues to appeal to fans even today. Many new formats like One-Day International and Twenty20 have emerged over the years and become more popular and preferred than Test cricket, but the latter represents how cricket was originally played.

There are tours and championships for test cricket and still draw huge crowds in stadiums. A high score is the priority for the batting team, and quick wickets are for the bowling team. Bowlers tend to shine in test cricket due to the nature of pitches and field placement. However, batsmen also tend to perform incredibly well in test games.

Players have scored double, triple and quadruple centuries in test cricket. You can check the list of players with the most hundreds in the test below.

Most Hundreds in Test Cricket

Position

Player

Hundreds

Match

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Span

1

Sachin Tendulkar (IND)

51

200

329

15921

248*

1989-2013

2

Jacques Kallis (ICC/SA)

45

166

280

13289

224

1995-2013

3

Ricky Ponting (AUS)

41

168

287

13378

257

1995-2012

4

Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

38

134

233

12400

319

2000-2015

5

Rahul Dravid (ICC/IND)

36

164

286

13288

270

1996-2012

6

Younis Khan (PAK)

34

118

213

10099

313

2000-2017

7

Sunil Gavaskar (IND)

34

125

214

10122

236*

1971-1987

8

Brian Lara (ICC/WI)

34

131

232

11953

400*

1990-2006

9

Mahela Jayawardene (SL)

34

149

252

11814

374

1997-2014

10

Alastair Cook (ENG)

33

161

291

12472

294

2006-2018

11

Steve Waugh (AUS)

32

168

260

10927

200

1985-2004

12

Steve Smith (AUS)

31

98*

173

8969

239

2010-2023

13

Matthew Hayden (AUS)

30

103

184

8625

380

1994-2009

14

Joe Root (ENG)

30

131*

240

11168

254

2012-2023

15

Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)

30

164

280

11867

203*

1994-2015

16

Donald Bradman (AUS)

29

52

80

6996

334

1928-1948

17

Kane Williamson (NZ)

28

94

164

8124

251

2010-2023

18

Virat Kohli (IND)

28

109

185

8479

254*

2011-2023

19

Michael Clarke (AUS)

28

115

198

8643

329*

2004-2015

20

Hashim Amla (SA)

28

124

215

9282

311*

2004-2019

21

Graeme Smith (ICC/SA)

27

117

205

9265

277

2002-2014

22

Allan Border (AUS)

27

156

265

11174

205

1978-1994

23

Gary Sobers (WI)

26

93

160

8032

365*

1954-1974

24

David Warner (AUS)

25

105*

191

8247

335*

2011-2023

25

Inzamam-ul-Haq (ICC/PAK)

25

120

200

8830

329

1992-2007

26

Greg Chappell (AUS)

24

87

151

7110

247*

1970-1984

27

Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)

24

90

156

7530

223

1998-2010

28

Viv Richards (WI)

24

121

182

8540

291

1974-1991

29

Virender Sehwag (ICC/IND)

23

104

180

8586

319

2001-2013

30

Kevin Pietersen (ENG)

23

104

181

8181

227

2005-2014

31

Justin Langer (AUS)

23

105

182

7696

250

1993-2007

32

Javed Miandad (PAK)

23

124

189

8832

280*

1976-1993

33

Wally Hammond (ENG)

22

85

140

7249

336*

1927-1947

34

Mohammad Azharuddin (IND)

22

99

147

6215

199

1984-2000

35

Colin Cowdrey (ENG)

22

114

188

7624

182

1954-1975

36

AB de Villiers (SA)

22

114

191

8765

278*

2004-2018

37

Geoff Boycott (ENG)

22

108

193

8114

246*

1964-1982

38

Ian Bell (ENG)

22

118

205

7727

235

2004-2015

39

Neil Harvey (AUS)

21

79

137

6149

205

1948-1963

40

Gary Kirsten (SA)

21

101

176

7289

275

1993-2004

41

Andrew Strauss (ENG)

21

100

178

7037

177

2004-2012

42

David Boon (AUS)

21

107

190

7422

200

1984-1996

43

Ken Barrington (ENG)

20

82

131

6806

256

1955-1968

44

Aravinda de Silva (SL)

20

93

159

6361

267

1984-2002

45

Mark Waugh (AUS)

20

128

209

8029

153*

1991-2002

46

Graham Gooch (ENG)

20

118

215

8900

333

1975-1995

47

Michael Hussey (AUS)

19

79

137

6235

195

2005-2013

48

Leonard Hutton (ENG)

19

79

138

6971

364

1937-1955

49

Clive Lloyd (WI)

19

110

175

7515

242*

1966-1985

50

Cheteshwar Pujara (IND)

19

103

176

7195

206*

2010-2023

 

