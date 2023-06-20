List of Players With Most Centuries in Test Cricket
Test cricket is the traditional playing format of cricket and continues to appeal to fans even today. Many new formats like One-Day International and Twenty20 have emerged over the years and become more popular and preferred than Test cricket, but the latter represents how cricket was originally played.
There are tours and championships for test cricket and still draw huge crowds in stadiums. A high score is the priority for the batting team, and quick wickets are for the bowling team. Bowlers tend to shine in test cricket due to the nature of pitches and field placement. However, batsmen also tend to perform incredibly well in test games.
Players have scored double, triple and quadruple centuries in test cricket. You can check the list of players with the most hundreds in the test below.
|
Most Hundreds in Test Cricket
|
Position
|
Player
|
Hundreds
|
Match
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Span
|
1
|
Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|
51
|
200
|
329
|
15921
|
248*
|
1989-2013
|
2
|
Jacques Kallis (ICC/SA)
|
45
|
166
|
280
|
13289
|
224
|
1995-2013
|
3
|
Ricky Ponting (AUS)
|
41
|
168
|
287
|
13378
|
257
|
1995-2012
|
4
|
Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|
38
|
134
|
233
|
12400
|
319
|
2000-2015
|
5
|
Rahul Dravid (ICC/IND)
|
36
|
164
|
286
|
13288
|
270
|
1996-2012
|
6
|
Younis Khan (PAK)
|
34
|
118
|
213
|
10099
|
313
|
2000-2017
|
7
|
Sunil Gavaskar (IND)
|
34
|
125
|
214
|
10122
|
236*
|
1971-1987
|
8
|
Brian Lara (ICC/WI)
|
34
|
131
|
232
|
11953
|
400*
|
1990-2006
|
9
|
Mahela Jayawardene (SL)
|
34
|
149
|
252
|
11814
|
374
|
1997-2014
|
10
|
Alastair Cook (ENG)
|
33
|
161
|
291
|
12472
|
294
|
2006-2018
|
11
|
Steve Waugh (AUS)
|
32
|
168
|
260
|
10927
|
200
|
1985-2004
|
12
|
Steve Smith (AUS)
|
31
|
98*
|
173
|
8969
|
239
|
2010-2023
|
13
|
Matthew Hayden (AUS)
|
30
|
103
|
184
|
8625
|
380
|
1994-2009
|
14
|
Joe Root (ENG)
|
30
|
131*
|
240
|
11168
|
254
|
2012-2023
|
15
|
Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI)
|
30
|
164
|
280
|
11867
|
203*
|
1994-2015
|
16
|
Donald Bradman (AUS)
|
29
|
52
|
80
|
6996
|
334
|
1928-1948
|
17
|
Kane Williamson (NZ)
|
28
|
94
|
164
|
8124
|
251
|
2010-2023
|
18
|
Virat Kohli (IND)
|
28
|
109
|
185
|
8479
|
254*
|
2011-2023
|
19
|
Michael Clarke (AUS)
|
28
|
115
|
198
|
8643
|
329*
|
2004-2015
|
20
|
Hashim Amla (SA)
|
28
|
124
|
215
|
9282
|
311*
|
2004-2019
|
21
|
Graeme Smith (ICC/SA)
|
27
|
117
|
205
|
9265
|
277
|
2002-2014
|
22
|
Allan Border (AUS)
|
27
|
156
|
265
|
11174
|
205
|
1978-1994
|
23
|
Gary Sobers (WI)
|
26
|
93
|
160
|
8032
|
365*
|
1954-1974
|
24
|
David Warner (AUS)
|
25
|
105*
|
191
|
8247
|
335*
|
2011-2023
|
25
|
Inzamam-ul-Haq (ICC/PAK)
|
25
|
120
|
200
|
8830
|
329
|
1992-2007
|
26
|
Greg Chappell (AUS)
|
24
|
87
|
151
|
7110
|
247*
|
1970-1984
|
27
|
Mohammad Yousuf (PAK)
|
24
|
90
|
156
|
7530
|
223
|
1998-2010
|
28
|
Viv Richards (WI)
|
24
|
121
|
182
|
8540
|
291
|
1974-1991
|
29
|
Virender Sehwag (ICC/IND)
|
23
|
104
|
180
|
8586
|
319
|
2001-2013
|
30
|
Kevin Pietersen (ENG)
|
23
|
104
|
181
|
8181
|
227
|
2005-2014
|
31
|
Justin Langer (AUS)
|
23
|
105
|
182
|
7696
|
250
|
1993-2007
|
32
|
Javed Miandad (PAK)
|
23
|
124
|
189
|
8832
|
280*
|
1976-1993
|
33
|
Wally Hammond (ENG)
|
22
|
85
|
140
|
7249
|
336*
|
1927-1947
|
34
|
Mohammad Azharuddin (IND)
|
22
|
99
|
147
|
6215
|
199
|
1984-2000
|
35
|
Colin Cowdrey (ENG)
|
22
|
114
|
188
|
7624
|
182
|
1954-1975
|
36
|
AB de Villiers (SA)
|
22
|
114
|
191
|
8765
|
278*
|
2004-2018
|
37
|
Geoff Boycott (ENG)
|
22
|
108
|
193
|
8114
|
246*
|
1964-1982
|
38
|
Ian Bell (ENG)
|
22
|
118
|
205
|
7727
|
235
|
2004-2015
|
39
|
Neil Harvey (AUS)
|
21
|
79
|
137
|
6149
|
205
|
1948-1963
|
40
|
Gary Kirsten (SA)
|
21
|
101
|
176
|
7289
|
275
|
1993-2004
|
41
|
Andrew Strauss (ENG)
|
21
|
100
|
178
|
7037
|
177
|
2004-2012
|
42
|
David Boon (AUS)
|
21
|
107
|
190
|
7422
|
200
|
1984-1996
|
43
|
Ken Barrington (ENG)
|
20
|
82
|
131
|
6806
|
256
|
1955-1968
|
44
|
Aravinda de Silva (SL)
|
20
|
93
|
159
|
6361
|
267
|
1984-2002
|
45
|
Mark Waugh (AUS)
|
20
|
128
|
209
|
8029
|
153*
|
1991-2002
|
46
|
Graham Gooch (ENG)
|
20
|
118
|
215
|
8900
|
333
|
1975-1995
|
47
|
Michael Hussey (AUS)
|
19
|
79
|
137
|
6235
|
195
|
2005-2013
|
48
|
Leonard Hutton (ENG)
|
19
|
79
|
138
|
6971
|
364
|
1937-1955
|
49
|
Clive Lloyd (WI)
|
19
|
110
|
175
|
7515
|
242*
|
1966-1985
|
50
|
Cheteshwar Pujara (IND)
|
19
|
103
|
176
|
7195
|
206*
|
2010-2023
|
