List of Players With Most Centuries in Test Cricket

Test cricket is the traditional playing format of cricket and continues to appeal to fans even today. Many new formats like One-Day International and Twenty20 have emerged over the years and become more popular and preferred than Test cricket, but the latter represents how cricket was originally played.

There are tours and championships for test cricket and still draw huge crowds in stadiums. A high score is the priority for the batting team, and quick wickets are for the bowling team. Bowlers tend to shine in test cricket due to the nature of pitches and field placement. However, batsmen also tend to perform incredibly well in test games.

Players have scored double, triple and quadruple centuries in test cricket. You can check the list of players with the most hundreds in the test below.

Related:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

ICC WTC Final 2023