India vs England Head-to-Head on Lord's Cricket Ground in Test Matches

India and England recently concluded their second Test match, with England winning the series 2-0. In the first Test, England dominated India, winning by 246 runs. England posted 578/8d, while India's highest score was 278 in their second innings.

The second Test saw England win by an innings and 8 runs. India struggled, scoring only 151 and 178 in their two innings.

When it comes to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, India and England have a fascinating head-to-head record. In Test matches played at Lord's, England have won 4 matches, while India have won 2.

There have been 2 draws. India's wins came in 1974 and 1986. England's wins include a 2011 victory by 196 runs and a 2014 win by an innings and 244 runs. In this article, we'll take a look at the history of India vs England Test matches at Lord's Cricket Ground.