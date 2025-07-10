India vs England Head-to-Head on Lord's Cricket Ground in Test Matches

India and England recently concluded their second Test match, with England winning the series 2-0. In the first Test, England dominated India, winning by 246 runs. England posted 578/8d, while India's highest score was 278 in their second innings.
The second Test saw England win by an innings and 8 runs. India struggled, scoring only 151 and 178 in their two innings.
When it comes to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, India and England have a fascinating head-to-head record. In Test matches played at Lord's, England have won 4 matches, while India have won 2.
There have been 2 draws. India's wins came in 1974 and 1986. England's wins include a 2011 victory by 196 runs and a 2014 win by an innings and 244 runs. In this article, we'll take a look at the history of India vs England Test matches at Lord's Cricket Ground.
Head-to-Head Record at Lord's
India has struggled to make an impact at Lord's, with a dismal Test record at the iconic venue. Since their 1932 debut, India have played 19 Tests at Lord's, winning only 3, drawing 4, and losing 12 matches. The ground has proved to be a challenging one for the Indian team.
All-Time Player & Team Records – Lord's (Test Matches)
|Total Matches Played
|148
|Matches Won Batting First
|53
|Matches Won Batting Second
|44
|Drawn/No Result
|51
|First Test Match
|21 July 1884
|Most Recent Test Match
|11 June 2025
|Matches Won After Winning Toss
|54 (36.49%)
|Matches Won After Losing Toss
|43 (29.05%)
|Highest Individual Score
|333 - G.A. Gooch (England)
|Best Bowling in an Innings
|8/34 - I.T. Botham (England)
|Best Bowling in a Match
|16/137 - R.A.L. Massie (Australia)
|Highest Team Total
|729/6 decl - Australia vs England
|Lowest Team Total
|38 - Ireland vs England
|Highest Successful Run Chase
|344/1 - West Indies vs England
What are the Pitch Report and Weather Conditions at Lord's?
Here's what you need to know about the pitch report and weather conditions at Lord's for the India vs England 3rd Test:
Pitch Report:
- The pitch is expected to be a green-top surface with some grass cover, which will likely assist pace bowlers with bounce, swing, and seam movement, particularly in the early stages of the game.
- The slope at Lord's will add complexity for batters, making it challenging for them to judge swing and seam.
- As the match progresses, the pitch is expected to dry out and become more batting-friendly by Days 3 and 4.
- Spinners might come into play on the final day, especially if the pitch shows signs of wear.
- England's head coach, Brendon McCullum, has requested a surface with "plenty of life" to benefit their fast bowlers.
Weather Conditions:
- The weather at Lord's is expected to be warm and sunny throughout the match, with no chance of rain forecasted.
- Daytime temperatures are expected to reach around 30°C, while nighttime temperatures are forecasted to drop to approximately 18°C.
- The warm and sunny conditions will likely keep the pitch dry and quicken its pace as the match progresses.
Summing up, the pitch at Lord's is expected to favour pacers, with a green top anticipated for the match. Weather conditions are warm, with temperatures ranging from 30 to 31 degrees Celsius and a 3% chance of rain, ensuring a clear day for play.
