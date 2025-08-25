SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025: Last Date Tomorrow for 6589 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Last Date: The State Bank of India will close the registration process for the Clerk (Junior Associate) posts tomorrow, August 26. Interested candidates yet to apply are urged to visit the official website, sbi.co.in, and complete their applications before the deadline. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6589 vacancies across various SBI branches in India.

As per the schedule, the SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be conducted in the month of September 2025 and Mains in the month of November 2025, tentatively.

SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link

SBI issued the SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the registration process or else their applications will be rejected. Find the direct apply online link below.