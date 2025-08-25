SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025: Last Date Tomorrow for 6589 Vacancies at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Last Date: The State Bank of India will close the registration process for the Clerk (Junior Associate) posts tomorrow, August 26. Interested candidates yet to apply are urged to visit the official website, sbi.co.in, and complete their applications before the deadline. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6589 vacancies across various SBI branches in India.
As per the schedule, the SBI Clerk Prelims exam will be conducted in the month of September 2025 and Mains in the month of November 2025, tentatively.
SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025 Link
SBI issued the SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025 link on its official website along with the official notification. Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before proceeding with the registration process or else their applications will be rejected. Find the direct apply online link below.
|
SBI Clerk Apply Online 2025
SBI Clerk Last Date
SBI initiated the apply online process on 6 August after the release of official notification. The last date to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment is 26 August.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
SBI Clerk Notification 2025
|
5 August 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
6 August 2025
|
Online Application Closes
|
26 August 2025
|
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date
|
September 2025
|
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date
|
November 2025
Steps to Apply Online for SBI Clerk 2025 Exam
Follow the steps below to submit your application form for SBI Clerk 2025:
-
Visit the official website at sbi.co.in.
-
On the homepage, go to recruitment tab and select “SBI Clerk Apply Online” link.
-
Register by providing basic details and a valid email ID and phone number.
-
Login to your account and fill out the application form with accurate details.
-
Upload required documents such as Photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration in the specified format.
-
Pay the application fee via online payment methods.
-
Submit and download the application form for future reference.
SBI Clerk Vacancy
A total of 6589 vacancies have been announced. Out of the total vacancies, 1409 were backlog vacancies. You can check the state-wise vacancies in the table below.
|
State/UT
|
Total
|
Gujarat
|
220
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
310
|
Karnataka
|
270
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
100
|
Chhattisgarh
|
220
|
Odisha
|
190
|
Haryana
|
138
|
Jammu & Kashmir UT
|
29
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
68
|
Ladakh UT
|
37
|
Punjab
|
178
|
Tamil Nadu
|
380
|
Telangana
|
250
|
Rajasthan
|
260
|
West Bengal
|
270
|
A & N Islands
|
30
|
Sikkim
|
20
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
514
|
Maharashtra
|
476
|
Goa
|
14
|
Delhi
|
169
|
Uttarakhand
|
127
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
20
|
Assam
|
145
|
Manipur
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
32
|
Mizoram
|
13
|
Nagaland
|
22
|
Tripura
|
22
|
Bihar
|
260
|
Jharkhand
|
130
|
Kerala
|
247
|
Lakshadweep
|
3
|
Total
|
5180
Hand written Declaration for SBI Clerk 2025
Aspirants need to submit the handwritten declaration in their own handwriting on whie paper with black ink.
“I,______(Name of the candidate), Date of Birth ______hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true, and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required. The signature, photograph, and left thumb impression is of mine”.
