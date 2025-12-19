Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025, Check Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025: Bank of Baroda has announced 2700 vacancies for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. The BOB Apprentice exam is scheduled for December 21, 2025. The online exam conducted by BFSI SSC will be remotely proctored. It means that aspirants who applied for the apprenticeship will take the online examination remotely from their homes using their smart mobile phones or laptops. This exam comprises 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates should check the BOB Apprentice exam pattern and marking scheme to avoid surprises on the exam day. It will also help you plan your attempts wisely and understand the marks distribution. Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025

The Bank of Baroda has announced the BOB Apprentice exam pattern and marking scheme in the official notification and information handout. The selection process typically includes three stages, such as an online exam, document verification and a test of the local language of the State. Candidates should analyse the pattern to understand the question type and overall scoring system. The written exam comprises 4 sections: General/Financial Awareness, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge, and General English. There shall also be no negative marking for incorrect responses. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Bank of Baroda Post Name Apprentices Vacancies 2700 Mode of Test Online using Smart Mobile Phone or Laptop with an active Front Camera and Microphone No. of Questions 100 Exam Duration 60 minutes Negative Marking No

BOB Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should check the BOB Apprentice exam pattern to understand various aspects. This involves question type, sections, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. It is an online exam, comprising 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The medium of the question paper shall be English and Hindi except for the Test of English Language. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes. Check the latest pattern for the BOB Apprentice 2025 exam below: Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude 25 25 60 Minutes Computer Knowledge 25 25 General/Financial Awareness 25 25 English Language 25 25 Total 100 100 BOB Apprentice Marking Scheme

Candidates should check the marking scheme for the BOB Apprentice exam. It helps them understand the marks per question and other scoring parameters. Each question carries 1 mark, and there is no penalty for wrong answers. Given below is the subject-wise BOB Apprentice marking scheme: Subject Number of Questions Marks Per Question Negative Marking Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude 25 +1 mark 0 marks Computer Knowledge 25 +1 mark 0 marks General/Financial Awareness 25 +1 mark 0 marks English Language 25 +1 mark 0 marks How to Prepare for the BOB Apprentice Exam 2025? As the BOB Apprentice exam is near, you should focus on revision. It will help you make an effective strategy. Avoid studying any new topics during this phase. Check out BOB Apprentice's last-minute tips to excel in the exam: