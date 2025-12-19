Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025, Check Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Dec 19, 2025

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern: The BOB Apprentice exam is scheduled for December 21, 2025, to fill 2700 vacancies. The online exam comprises 100 questions with an exam duration of 60 minutes. Check BOB Apprentice Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme here.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025: Bank of Baroda has announced 2700 vacancies for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. The BOB Apprentice exam is scheduled for December 21, 2025. The online exam conducted by BFSI SSC will be remotely proctored. It means that aspirants who applied for the apprenticeship will take the online examination remotely from their homes using their smart mobile phones or laptops. This exam comprises 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates should check the BOB Apprentice exam pattern and marking scheme to avoid surprises on the exam day. It will also help you plan your attempts wisely and understand the marks distribution.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025

The Bank of Baroda has announced the BOB Apprentice exam pattern and marking scheme in the official notification and information handout. The selection process typically includes three stages, such as an online exam, document verification and a test of the local language of the State. Candidates should analyse the pattern to understand the question type and overall scoring system. The written exam comprises 4 sections: General/Financial Awareness, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge, and General English. There shall also be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Bank of Baroda

Post Name

Apprentices

Vacancies

2700

Mode of Test

Online using Smart Mobile Phone or Laptop with an active Front Camera and Microphone

No. of Questions

100

Exam Duration

60 minutes

Negative Marking

No

BOB Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates should check the BOB Apprentice exam pattern to understand various aspects. This involves question type, sections, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. It is an online exam, comprising 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The medium of the question paper shall be English and Hindi except for the Test of English Language. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes. Check the latest pattern for the BOB Apprentice 2025 exam below:

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude

25

25

60 Minutes

Computer Knowledge

25

25

General/Financial Awareness

25

25

English Language

25

25

Total

100

100

BOB Apprentice Marking Scheme

Candidates should check the marking scheme for the BOB Apprentice exam. It helps them understand the marks per question and other scoring parameters. Each question carries 1 mark, and there is no penalty for wrong answers. Given below is the subject-wise BOB Apprentice marking scheme:

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks Per Question

Negative Marking

Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude

25

+1 mark

0 marks

Computer Knowledge

25

+1 mark

0 marks

General/Financial Awareness

25

+1 mark

0 marks

English Language

25

+1 mark

0 marks

How to Prepare for the BOB Apprentice Exam 2025?

As the BOB Apprentice exam is near, you should focus on revision. It will help you make an effective strategy. Avoid studying any new topics during this phase. Check out BOB Apprentice's last-minute tips to excel in the exam:

  • Revise all the covered topics thoroughly. This includes concepts, recurring questions, and formulas.

  • Review the attempted mocks and short notes. It helps you recall key information and strategies quickly.

  • Take light mock tests to stay updated with the exam format. It helps you understand the exam conditions. You will be able to manage your time wisely.

  • Analyse your performance to determine silly errors. Formulate a strategy that helps you avoid repeating the same mistakes in the real exam. 

