Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025, Check Paper Pattern & Marking Scheme

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Exam Pattern 2025: Bank of Baroda has announced 2700 vacancies for the recruitment of Apprentices under the Apprentices Act 1961. The BOB Apprentice exam is scheduled for December 21, 2025. The online exam conducted by BFSI SSC will be remotely proctored. It means that aspirants who applied for the apprenticeship will take the online examination remotely from their homes using their smart mobile phones or laptops. This exam comprises 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The exam duration will be 60 minutes. Candidates should check the BOB Apprentice exam pattern and marking scheme to avoid surprises on the exam day. It will also help you plan your attempts wisely and understand the marks distribution.
The Bank of Baroda has announced the BOB Apprentice exam pattern and marking scheme in the official notification and information handout. The selection process typically includes three stages, such as an online exam, document verification and a test of the local language of the State. Candidates should analyse the pattern to understand the question type and overall scoring system. The written exam comprises 4 sections: General/Financial Awareness, Quantitative & Reasoning Aptitude, Computer Knowledge, and General English. There shall also be no negative marking for incorrect responses.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Bank of Baroda
|
Post Name
|
Apprentices
|
Vacancies
|
2700
|
Mode of Test
|
Online using Smart Mobile Phone or Laptop with an active Front Camera and Microphone
|
No. of Questions
|
100
|
Exam Duration
|
60 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
No
Candidates should check the BOB Apprentice exam pattern to understand various aspects. This involves question type, sections, number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and more. It is an online exam, comprising 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The medium of the question paper shall be English and Hindi except for the Test of English Language. The exam duration shall be 60 minutes. Check the latest pattern for the BOB Apprentice 2025 exam below:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
60 Minutes
|
Computer Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
25
|
25
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Candidates should check the marking scheme for the BOB Apprentice exam. It helps them understand the marks per question and other scoring parameters. Each question carries 1 mark, and there is no penalty for wrong answers. Given below is the subject-wise BOB Apprentice marking scheme:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks Per Question
|
Negative Marking
|
Quantitative and Reasoning Aptitude
|
25
|
+1 mark
|
0 marks
|
Computer Knowledge
|
25
|
+1 mark
|
0 marks
|
General/Financial Awareness
|
25
|
+1 mark
|
0 marks
|
English Language
|
25
|
+1 mark
|
0 marks
How to Prepare for the BOB Apprentice Exam 2025?
As the BOB Apprentice exam is near, you should focus on revision. It will help you make an effective strategy. Avoid studying any new topics during this phase. Check out BOB Apprentice's last-minute tips to excel in the exam:
-
Revise all the covered topics thoroughly. This includes concepts, recurring questions, and formulas.
-
Review the attempted mocks and short notes. It helps you recall key information and strategies quickly.
-
Take light mock tests to stay updated with the exam format. It helps you understand the exam conditions. You will be able to manage your time wisely.
-
Analyse your performance to determine silly errors. Formulate a strategy that helps you avoid repeating the same mistakes in the real exam.
