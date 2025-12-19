How many lakhs are in 1 million?

A number system is a writing system for expressing numbers. A number system is a way to write and represent numbers using symbols (digits) and rules.

The Indian and international number systems differ in the way they group digits for large numbers. The Indian system groups the first three digits from the right, then in pairs, while the international system groups all digits in groups of threes.

Both systems start with ones, tens, hundreds, and thousands but move differently after that. Understanding the Indian and international number systems is very important in everyday life for students as well as common people.

Many students are asked questions in competitive exams that require them to convert a million into lakh. Professionals and common people also need to understand the basics of number systems so they can understand financial news and numbers easily.