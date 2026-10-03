List of fastest 50 in the T20 International Match

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List of Fastest 50 in T20 International Cricket

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 22:22 IST

The fastest fifty of the T20I cricket is scored by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal in a match against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023. Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scored the second-fastest 50 against England during ICC World Twenty20 at Durban on September 19, 2007 in just 12 balls. Hardik Pandya is gainig pace as he scored 50 runs in 16 balls against South Africa in 2025. 

Fastest Fifty Scorers
Fastest Fifty Scorers

List of Fastest 50 in the T20 International Cricket: T20 cricket in the newest format in International cricket. The first Men's T20 International match between two sides was played on 17 February 2005 between Australia and New Zealand.

The fastest fifty of the T20I cricket was scored by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal in a match against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023. However, the game was played in different conditions than a normal T20I with shorter boundaries and weak competition.

The second-fastest 50 was scored by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh against England during the ICC World Twenty20 at Durban, on September 19, 2007. Additionally, Yuvraj Singh holds the record for scoring 6 sixes in an over, which consists of 6 balls. 

On 14 October 2026, in the fourth T20I match in five-match T20I series which was played between India & West Indies, Sanju Samson once again scored 50s in just 20 balls.

On 03 October 2026, in the final of Asian Game 2026, which was played between India &Pakistan, Abhishek Verma once again scored 50s in just 20 balls, and the Tilak Verma who also scored 50s in just 21 balls.

On 25 January 2026, in a high octane match between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored one of the fastest 50s with just 14 balls. 

 

The third fastest half-century of T20 cricket was scored by Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle in 2016, on 19 December 2025, Hardik Pandya is gaining pace in that race when he scored 50 runs in 16 balls against South Africa 2025. Check the complete list of the fastest 50 in the T20 International Cricket below. 

 

List of Fastest 50 (Half Century) in the T20

PlayerBallsMatchVenueDate
Dipendra Singh Airee 9 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/2023
Yuvraj Singh 12 India v England Durban 19/09/2007
Abidullah Kotwa 12 Austria v Hungary Szodliget 28/06/2026
Mirza Ahsan 13 Austria v Luxembourg Ilfov County 31/08/2019
Muhammad Fahad 13 Turkey v Bulgaria Sofia 12/07/2025
Tadiwanashe Marumani 13 Zimbabwe v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23/10/2024
Jan Frylinck 13 Namibia v Zimbabwe Bulawayo 18/09/2025
Shujaat Rasool 13 Bahrain v Singapore Singapore 05/06/2026
Colin Munro 14 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Auckland 10/01/2016
Ramesh Satheesan 14 Romania v Serbia Sofia 26/06/2021
Sahil Chauhan 14 Estonia v Cyprus Episkopi 17/06/2024
Abhishek Sharma 14 India v New Zealand Guwahati 25/01/2026
Faisal Khan 15 Saudi Arabia v Kuwait Al Amerat 24/01/2019
Quinton de Kock 15 South Africa v West Indies Centurion 26/03/2023
Babar Hayat 15 Hong Kong v UAE Mulpani 25/10/2023
Taranjit Singh 15 Cyprus v Estonia Episkopi 17/06/2024
Shivam Dube 15 India v New Zealand Visakhapatnam 28/01/2026
Yuvraj Samra 15 Canada v Bahamas King City 18/06/2025
Dhiren Gondaria 15 Kenya v Botswana Rwanda 11/09/2026
Shai Hope 16 Bangladesh v West Indies Sylhet 17/12/2018
Martin Akayezu 16 Rwanda v Ghana Rwanda 18/08/2021
Moeen Ali 16 England v South Africa Bristol 27/07/2022
Imran Anwar 16 Bahrain v UAE Al Amerat 13/04/2024
Marco Jansen 16 South Africa v India Centurion 13/11/2024
Priyan Pushparajan 16 Malta v Estonia Marsa 07/05/2025
Hamid Safi 16 Austria v Slovenia Latschach 17/05/2025
Ali Raza 16 Belgium v Romania Ilfov County 29/06/2025
Manan Bashir 16 Bulgaria v Gibraltar Sofia 11/07/2023
Tim David 16 Australia v West Indies Basseterre 25/07/2025
Adil Butt 16 Eswatini v Mozambique Malkerns 12/09/2025
Hardik Pandya 16 India v South Africa Ahmedabad 19/12/2025
Connor Carroll 16 Croatia v France Episkopi 17/05/2026
Hamza Khan 16 Rwanda v Ivory Coast Gaborone 24/05/2026
Babar Hayat 16 Hong Kong v Oman Singapore 05/06/2026
Abhishek Sharma 16 India v Afghanistan Delhi 17/09/2026
Delray Rawlins 16 Bermuda v Bahamas George Town 26/09/2026
Paul Stirling 17 Ireland v Afghanistan Dubai (DSC) 24/03/2012
Stephan Myburgh 17 Netherlands v Ireland Sylhet 21/03/2014
Chris Gayle 17 West Indies v South Africa Cape Town 09/01/2015
Quinton de Kock 17 South Africa v England Durban 14/02/2020
Tim David 17 Singapore v Malaysia Bangkok 03/03/2020
Liam Livingstone 17 England v Pakistan Nottingham 17/07/2021
Heinrich Gericke 17 Malta v Gibraltar Marsa 21/10/2021
Marcus Stoinis 17 Australia v Sri Lanka Perth 25/10/2022
Travis Head 17 Australia v Scotland Edinburgh 04/09/2024
Abhishek Sharma 17 India v England Wankhede 02/02/2025
Asif Ali 17 Bahrain v Indonesia Bali 19/11/2025
Rohit Paudel 17 Nepal v China Singapore 31/05/2026
Aasif Sheikh 17 Nepal v Malaysia Singapore 04/06/2026
Delray Rawlins 17 Bermuda v Panama Sandys Parish 25/06/2026
David Warner 18 Australia v West Indies Sydney 23/02/2010
Glenn Maxwell 18 Australia v Pakistan Mirpur 23/03/2014
Glenn Maxwell 18 Australia v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 09/09/2016
Colin Munro 18 New Zealand v West Indies Mount Maunganui 01/01/2018
Colin Munro 18 New Zealand v England Hamilton 18/02/2018
E Lewis 18 West Indies v Bangladesh Dhaka 22/12/2018
PK Matautaava 18 Vanuatu v Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 01/10/2019
Patrick Matautaava 18 Vanuatu v Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 04/10/2019
Finn Allen 18 New Zealand v Bangladesh Auckland 01/04/2021
Taranjeet Singh 18 Romania v Serbia Sofia 26/06/2021
KL Rahul 18 India v Scotland Dubai (DSC) 05/11/2021
Shoaib Malik 18 Pakistan v Scotland Sharjah 07/11/2021
Suryakumar Yadav 18 India v South Africa Guwahati 02/10/2022
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 18 Namibia v Nepal Namibia 27/02/2024
Litton Das 18 Bangladesh v Ireland Chattogram 29/03/2023
Clinto Anto 18 Kuwait v UAE Al Amerat 12/04/2024
Abbas Ghani 18 Hungary v Slovenia Szodliget 22/06/2025
Isa Zaroo 18 Bulgaria v Gibraltar Sofia 11/07/2023
Jos Buttler 18 England v South Africa Manchester 12/09/2025
Adil Butt 18 Eswatini v Mozambique Malkerns 13/09/2025
Abhishek Sharma 18 India v New Zealand Ahmedabad 08/03/2026
Musaddiq Ahmed 18 Germany v Austria Krefeld 01/05/2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 18 India v Zimbabwe Harare 23/07/2026
Zeshan Arif 18 Austria v Romania Ilfov County 26/07/2026
DA Warner 19 Australia v South Africa Melbourne 11/01/2009
Gautam Gambhir 19 India v Sri Lanka Nagpur 09/12/2009
MJ Guptill 19 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Auckland 10/01/2016
MJ Guptill 19 New Zealand v England Auckland 10/11/2019
T Stubbs 19 South Africa v England Bristol 27/07/2022
C Green 19 Australia v India Hyderabad (Deccan) 25/09/2022
PD Salt 19 England v Pakistan Lahore 30/09/2022
GD Phillips 19 New Zealand v Bangladesh Christchurch 12/10/2022
Kushal Malla 19 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/2023
Rohit Paudel 19 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/2023
Dipendra Singh Airee 19 Nepal v Qatar Al Amerat 13/04/2024
Rohit Sharma 19 India v Australia Gros Islet 24/06/2024
Travis Head 19 Australia v England Southampton 11/09/2024
Sheikh Rasik 19 Hungary v Malta Marsa 04/02/2025
Finn Allen 19 New Zealand v Pakistan Mount Maunganui 23/03/2025
Izaz Ali 19 Slovenia v Serbia Belgrade 07/06/2025
Ibrahim Rahimi 19 Norway v France Stockholm 08/08/2025
Phil Salt 19 England v South Africa Manchester 12/09/2025
Brian Bennett 19 Zimbabwe v Botswana Harare 28/10/2025
Mark Chapman 19 New Zealand v West Indies Auckland 06/05/2025
Mohammad Ihsan 19 Spain v Croatia Cartagena 07/12/2025
Hamza Dar 19 Spain v Croatia Cartagena 07/12/2025
Dasun Shanaka 19 Sri Lanka v Oman Pallekele 12/02/2026
Aiden Markram 19 South Africa v New Zealand Ahmedabad 14/02/2026
Shimron Hetmyer 19 West Indies v Zimbabwe Mumbai 23/02/2026
Finn Allen 19 New Zealand v South Africa Kolkata 04/03/2026
Jacob Bethell 19 England v India Mumbai 05/03/2026
Sami Sohail 19 Malawi v Eswatini Accra 27/03/2026
Dasun Shanaka 19 Sri Lanka v West Indies Kingston 14/06/2026
Md Ariyan 19 Romania v Switzerland Ilfov County 21/06/2026
William Cope 19 Luxembourg v Czech Republic Vinor 28/06/2026
Harry Brook 19 England v India Southampton 11/07/2026
Sanju Samson 20 India vs West Indies Hyderabad 14/10/2026
Mohammad Ashraful 20 Bangladesh v West Indies Johannesburg 13/09/2007
Yuvraj Singh 20 India v Australia Durban 22/09/2007
Yuvraj Singh 20 India v Sri Lanka Mohali 12/12/2009
SR Watson 20 Australia v Sri Lanka Pallekele 08/08/2011
KA Pollard 20 West Indies v Australia St Lucia 27/03/2012
CH Gayle 20 West Indies v South Africa Johannesburg 11/01/2015
MN Waller 20 Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Mirpur 13/11/2015
Tanwir Afzal 20 Hong Kong v Scotland Mong Kok 31/01/2016
J Charles 20 West Indies v India Lauderhill 27/08/2016
DA Warner 20 Australia v New Zealand Auckland 16/02/2018
G Malla 20 Nepal v Malaysia Singapore 24/07/2019
JJ Smit 20 Namibia v Oman Dubai (DSC) 29/10/2019
PR Stirling 20 Ireland v West Indies St George's 15/01/2020
R Satheesan 20 Romania v Bulgaria Ilfov County 17/10/2020
Aslam Mohammad 20 Greece v Serbia Sofia 25/06/2021
Taranjeet Singh 20 Romania v Bulgaria Sofia 25/06/2021
R Powell 20 West Indies v Bangladesh Roseau 03/07/2022
Shadab Khan 20 Pakistan v South Africa Sydney 03/11/2022
Dasun Shanaka 20 Sri Lanka v India Pune 04/01/2023
Axar Patel 20 India v Sri Lanka Pune 05/01/2023
Iftikhar Ahmed 20 Pakistan v New Zealand Lahore 17/04/2023
Gulsan Jha 20 Nepal v Oman Kirtipur 05/11/2023
Liam Livingstone 20 England v West Indies Tarouba 19/12/2023
Johnson Charles 20 West Indies v South Africa Kingston 27/05/2024
Nicholas Pooran 20 West Indies v South Africa Tarouba 23/08/2024
Josh Inglis 20 Australia v Scotland Edinburgh 06/09/2024
Sikandar Raza 20 Zimbabwe v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23/10/2024
Abhishek Sharma 20 India v England Kolkata 22/01/2025
Ben Duckett 20 England v West Indies Southampton 10/06/2025
Vinoth Ravindran 20 Hungary v Slovenia Szodliget 21/06/2025
Muhammad Usman 20 Hungary v Slovenia Szodliget 21/06/2025
Milen Gogev 20 Bulgaria v Gibraltar Sofia 11/07/2023
Azmatullah Omarzai 20 Afghanistan v Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 09/09/2025
Phil Salt 20 England v Ireland Dublin 17/09/2025
Mohammad Nabi 20 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 18/09/2025
JJ Smit 20 Namibia v Kenya Harare 26/09/2025
Brendan Taylor 20 Zimbabwe v Botswana Harare 28/10/2025
Ishan Kishan 20 India v Namibia Delhi 12/02/2026
Ajay Mundra 20 Sweden v Indonesia Bali 11/04/2026
Ben Kohler-Cadmore 20 Germany v Austria Krefeld 01/05/2026
Dhiren Gondaria 20 Kenya v Mali Gaborone 23/05/2026
Mahiyu Bhatia 20 Singapore v Bahrain Singapore 05/06/2026
Joao Hou 20 Mozambique v Eswatini Malkerns 06/06/2026
Tarun Sandeep 20 Eswatini v Lesotho Malkerns 07/06/2026
Adil Butt 20 Eswatini v Mozambique Malkerns 07/06/2026
Abhishek Sharma 20 India v England Chester-le-Street 01/07/2026
Sanju Samson 20 India v Afghanistan Delhi 15/09/2026
Harry Brook 20 England v Sri Lanka Southampton 15/09/2026
Abhishek Sharma 20 India v Pakistan Nisshin 03/10/2026
Tilak Verma 21 India v Pakistan Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan 03/10/2026
DPMD Jayawardene 21 Sri Lanka v Kenya Johannesburg 14/09/2007
KC Sangakkara 21 Sri Lanka v India Nagpur 09/12/2009
CL White 21 Australia v New Zealand Christchurch 28/02/2010
Umar Akmal 21 Pakistan v Australia Edgbaston 05/07/2010
PR Stirling 21 Ireland v Canada Dubai (DSC) 22/03/2012
E Chigumbura 21 Zimbabwe v United Arab Emirates Sylhet 21/03/2014
SC Williams 21 Zimbabwe v Afghanistan Bulawayo 28/10/2015
AB de Villiers 21 South Africa v England Johannesburg 21/02/2016
Q de Kock 21 South Africa v England Mumbai 18/03/2016
Mohammad Nabi 21 Afghanistan v Ireland Greater Noida 12/03/2017
PR Stirling 21 Ireland v Zimbabwe Bready 12/07/2019
EJG Morgan 21 England v New Zealand Napier 08/11/2019
V Kohli 21 India v West Indies Mumbai 11/12/2019
EJG Morgan 21 England v South Africa Centurion 16/02/2020
Delray Rawlins 21 Bermuda v Argentina Buenos Aires 23/02/2023
Litton Das 21 Bangladesh v India Adelaide 02/11/2022
Karim Janat 21 Afghanistan v United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi 19/02/2023
Shafat Ali Syed 21 Spain v Isle of Man Cartagena 26/02/2023
Gulbadin Naib 21 Afghanistan v India Bengaluru 17/01/2024
Rakep Patel 21 Kenya v Mozambique Nairobi (Ruaraka) 19/10/2024
Phil Salt 21 England v India Wankhede 02/02/2025
Mansoor Safi 21 Austria v Slovenia Graz 18/05/2025
Hristo Lakov 21 Bulgaria v Turkey Sofia 12/07/2025
Mitchell Marsh 21 Australia v New Zealand Mount Maunganui 04/10/2025
Ishan Kishan 21 India v New Zealand Raipur 23/01/2026
Will Jacks 21 England v Italy Kolkata 16/02/2026
Karanbir Singh 21 Austria v Germany Krefeld 01/05/2026
Musaddiq Ahmed 21 Germany v Austria Krefeld 02/05/2026
Mehboob Ali 21 Malta v Gibraltar Marsa 08/05/2026
Joao Hou 21 Mozambique v Lesotho Malkerns 02/06/2026
Sudhakar Jegannathan 21 Indonesia v Uzbekistan Singapore 23/06/2026
Luka Woods 21 Serbia v Czech Republic Vinor 27/06/2026
Karanbir Singh 21 Austria v Hungary Szodliget 28/06/2026
Harry Brook 21 England v India Bristol 09/07/2026

Some interesting records of the fastest century in ODI, T20 and Test Cricket are as follows;

1. The fastest century in the T20 is scored by David Miller and Rohit Sharma. Both players have scored the fastest T20 century in just 35 balls each in 2017.

* Kushal Malla of Nepal hit a 34 ball century in Asian Games 2023 against Mongolia. However, the games were played in different conditions and shorter boundaries against ICC standards.

2. The fastest century in the ODI is scored by the AB De Villiers (South Africa) in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.

3. The fastest century in Test cricket was scored by the Brendon McCullum of New Zealand. He achieved this feat in just 54 balls against Australia in 2016.

4. AB de Villiers holds the records of the fastest fifty, fastest hundred and fastest 150 in ODIs matches. He scored fifty in just 16 balls, a hundred in just 31 balls and 150 runs in just 64 balls in the same match.

5. The record of the fastest fifty in the test matches is held by Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq. He had scored the fastest fifty in just 21 balls against Australia in 2014.

6.  Fastest century in a T20i world cup is held by Chris Gayle  who achieved the feat in just 47 balls against England in 2016. The previous record was also held by him when he scored a stupendous hundred in just 50 balls against South Africa in 2007.

So this was the list of the fastest fifty in the T20I format. To read more such articles click on the link given below;

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Oct 3, 2026, 12:01 IST
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    • What is the fastest 50 in cricket history?
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      The fastest fifty of the T20I cricket was scored by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. He scored his 50 run in just 12 balls.
    • What is the fastest 50 in cricket history?
      +
      The fastest fifty of the T20I cricket was scored by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. He scored his 50 run in just 12 balls.
    • Who has the fastest 50 in cricket history one day?
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      The fastest century in the ODI is scored by the AB De Villiers (South Africa) in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.
    • Who has the fastest 50 in cricket history one day?
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      The fastest century in the ODI is scored by the AB De Villiers (South Africa) in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.
    • Who has hit 6 sixes in an over?
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      South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard, and USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra holds the record of hitting 6 sixes in an over.
    • Who has hit 6 sixes in an over?
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      South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs, Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard, and USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra holds the record of hitting 6 sixes in an over.
    • Who has scored the fastest 50 in T20I cricket?
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      Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds the record of smashing the fastest 50 in T20I cricket.
    • Who has scored the fastest 50 in T20I cricket?
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      Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh holds the record of smashing the fastest 50 in T20I cricket.

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