List of fastest 50 in the T20 International Match

List of Fastest 50 in T20 International Cricket
The fastest fifty of the T20I cricket is scored by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal in a match against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023. Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scored the second-fastest 50 against England during ICC World Twenty20 at Durban on September 19, 2007 in just 12 balls. Hardik Pandya is gainig pace as he scored 50 runs in 16 balls against South Africa in 2025.
List of Fastest 50 in the T20 International Cricket: T20 cricket in the newest format in International cricket. The first Men's T20 International match between two sides was played on 17 February 2005 between Australia and New Zealand.
The fastest fifty of the T20I cricket was scored by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal in a match against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023. However, the game was played in different conditions than a normal T20I with shorter boundaries and weak competition.
The second-fastest 50 was scored by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh against England during the ICC World Twenty20 at Durban, on September 19, 2007. Additionally, Yuvraj Singh holds the record for scoring 6 sixes in an over, which consists of 6 balls.
On 14 October 2026, in the fourth T20I match in five-match T20I series which was played between India & West Indies, Sanju Samson once again scored 50s in just 20 balls.
2️⃣0️⃣-ball FIFTY 🫡 @IamSanjuSamson is lighting up Hyderabad tonight 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/ksuQbTW6n5 #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/mcJm76yRnF— BCCI (@BCCI) October 14, 2026
On 03 October 2026, in the final of Asian Game 2026, which was played between India &Pakistan, Abhishek Verma once again scored 50s in just 20 balls, and the Tilak Verma who also scored 50s in just 21 balls.
Abhishek Sharma is in the zone in the Final 👊— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
He brings up a power-packed 20-ball 5️⃣0️⃣ 👏#TeamIndia 81/2 after 6 overs.
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/g4wzZagyGj#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/mSrioKqPhI
5⃣1⃣* runs from 2⃣2⃣ balls 🫡— BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026
Tilak Varma with a rapid impact boosting #TeamIndia's total 🔥🔥
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/g4wzZagyGj#AsianGames | @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/3xMfGlQapG
On 25 January 2026, in a high octane match between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored one of the fastest 50s with just 14 balls.
FIFTY off just 14 deliveries 🤯— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2026
Second-fastest T20I fifty ever by an Indian in Men's Cricket 🫡🫡
Abhishek Sharma on a roll 🔥
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/YzRfqi0li2#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank ️ pic.twitter.com/HnIVrRCC26
The third fastest half-century of T20 cricket was scored by Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle in 2016, on 19 December 2025, Hardik Pandya is gaining pace in that race when he scored 50 runs in 16 balls against South Africa 2025. Check the complete list of the fastest 50 in the T20 International Cricket below.
𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝙆𝙉𝙊𝘾𝙆!— BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2025
Hardik Pandya is on an absolute roll here in Ahmedabad! 🙌
A 16-ball half-century - Second fastest T20I fifty for #TeamIndia cricketer (in Men's cricket) 🔥
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/kw4LKLNSl3#INDvSA | @hardikpandya7 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RqjfXwVsJX
List of Fastest 50 (Half Century) in the T20
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|9
|Nepal v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27/09/2023
|Yuvraj Singh
|12
|India v England
|Durban
|19/09/2007
|Abidullah Kotwa
|12
|Austria v Hungary
|Szodliget
|28/06/2026
|Mirza Ahsan
|13
|Austria v Luxembourg
|Ilfov County
|31/08/2019
|Muhammad Fahad
|13
|Turkey v Bulgaria
|Sofia
|12/07/2025
|Tadiwanashe Marumani
|13
|Zimbabwe v Gambia
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|23/10/2024
|Jan Frylinck
|13
|Namibia v Zimbabwe
|Bulawayo
|18/09/2025
|Shujaat Rasool
|13
|Bahrain v Singapore
|Singapore
|05/06/2026
|Colin Munro
|14
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Auckland
|10/01/2016
|Ramesh Satheesan
|14
|Romania v Serbia
|Sofia
|26/06/2021
|Sahil Chauhan
|14
|Estonia v Cyprus
|Episkopi
|17/06/2024
|Abhishek Sharma
|14
|India v New Zealand
|Guwahati
|25/01/2026
|Faisal Khan
|15
|Saudi Arabia v Kuwait
|Al Amerat
|24/01/2019
|Quinton de Kock
|15
|South Africa v West Indies
|Centurion
|26/03/2023
|Babar Hayat
|15
|Hong Kong v UAE
|Mulpani
|25/10/2023
|Taranjit Singh
|15
|Cyprus v Estonia
|Episkopi
|17/06/2024
|Shivam Dube
|15
|India v New Zealand
|Visakhapatnam
|28/01/2026
|Yuvraj Samra
|15
|Canada v Bahamas
|King City
|18/06/2025
|Dhiren Gondaria
|15
|Kenya v Botswana
|Rwanda
|11/09/2026
|Shai Hope
|16
|Bangladesh v West Indies
|Sylhet
|17/12/2018
|Martin Akayezu
|16
|Rwanda v Ghana
|Rwanda
|18/08/2021
|Moeen Ali
|16
|England v South Africa
|Bristol
|27/07/2022
|Imran Anwar
|16
|Bahrain v UAE
|Al Amerat
|13/04/2024
|Marco Jansen
|16
|South Africa v India
|Centurion
|13/11/2024
|Priyan Pushparajan
|16
|Malta v Estonia
|Marsa
|07/05/2025
|Hamid Safi
|16
|Austria v Slovenia
|Latschach
|17/05/2025
|Ali Raza
|16
|Belgium v Romania
|Ilfov County
|29/06/2025
|Manan Bashir
|16
|Bulgaria v Gibraltar
|Sofia
|11/07/2023
|Tim David
|16
|Australia v West Indies
|Basseterre
|25/07/2025
|Adil Butt
|16
|Eswatini v Mozambique
|Malkerns
|12/09/2025
|Hardik Pandya
|16
|India v South Africa
|Ahmedabad
|19/12/2025
|Connor Carroll
|16
|Croatia v France
|Episkopi
|17/05/2026
|Hamza Khan
|16
|Rwanda v Ivory Coast
|Gaborone
|24/05/2026
|Babar Hayat
|16
|Hong Kong v Oman
|Singapore
|05/06/2026
|Abhishek Sharma
|16
|India v Afghanistan
|Delhi
|17/09/2026
|Delray Rawlins
|16
|Bermuda v Bahamas
|George Town
|26/09/2026
|Paul Stirling
|17
|Ireland v Afghanistan
|Dubai (DSC)
|24/03/2012
|Stephan Myburgh
|17
|Netherlands v Ireland
|Sylhet
|21/03/2014
|Chris Gayle
|17
|West Indies v South Africa
|Cape Town
|09/01/2015
|Quinton de Kock
|17
|South Africa v England
|Durban
|14/02/2020
|Tim David
|17
|Singapore v Malaysia
|Bangkok
|03/03/2020
|Liam Livingstone
|17
|England v Pakistan
|Nottingham
|17/07/2021
|Heinrich Gericke
|17
|Malta v Gibraltar
|Marsa
|21/10/2021
|Marcus Stoinis
|17
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|Perth
|25/10/2022
|Travis Head
|17
|Australia v Scotland
|Edinburgh
|04/09/2024
|Abhishek Sharma
|17
|India v England
|Wankhede
|02/02/2025
|Asif Ali
|17
|Bahrain v Indonesia
|Bali
|19/11/2025
|Rohit Paudel
|17
|Nepal v China
|Singapore
|31/05/2026
|Aasif Sheikh
|17
|Nepal v Malaysia
|Singapore
|04/06/2026
|Delray Rawlins
|17
|Bermuda v Panama
|Sandys Parish
|25/06/2026
|David Warner
|18
|Australia v West Indies
|Sydney
|23/02/2010
|Glenn Maxwell
|18
|Australia v Pakistan
|Mirpur
|23/03/2014
|Glenn Maxwell
|18
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|Colombo (RPS)
|09/09/2016
|Colin Munro
|18
|New Zealand v West Indies
|Mount Maunganui
|01/01/2018
|Colin Munro
|18
|New Zealand v England
|Hamilton
|18/02/2018
|E Lewis
|18
|West Indies v Bangladesh
|Dhaka
|22/12/2018
|PK Matautaava
|18
|Vanuatu v Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|01/10/2019
|Patrick Matautaava
|18
|Vanuatu v Malaysia
|Kuala Lumpur
|04/10/2019
|Finn Allen
|18
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Auckland
|01/04/2021
|Taranjeet Singh
|18
|Romania v Serbia
|Sofia
|26/06/2021
|KL Rahul
|18
|India v Scotland
|Dubai (DSC)
|05/11/2021
|Shoaib Malik
|18
|Pakistan v Scotland
|Sharjah
|07/11/2021
|Suryakumar Yadav
|18
|India v South Africa
|Guwahati
|02/10/2022
|Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|18
|Namibia v Nepal
|Namibia
|27/02/2024
|Litton Das
|18
|Bangladesh v Ireland
|Chattogram
|29/03/2023
|Clinto Anto
|18
|Kuwait v UAE
|Al Amerat
|12/04/2024
|Abbas Ghani
|18
|Hungary v Slovenia
|Szodliget
|22/06/2025
|Isa Zaroo
|18
|Bulgaria v Gibraltar
|Sofia
|11/07/2023
|Jos Buttler
|18
|England v South Africa
|Manchester
|12/09/2025
|Adil Butt
|18
|Eswatini v Mozambique
|Malkerns
|13/09/2025
|Abhishek Sharma
|18
|India v New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|08/03/2026
|Musaddiq Ahmed
|18
|Germany v Austria
|Krefeld
|01/05/2026
|Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|18
|India v Zimbabwe
|Harare
|23/07/2026
|Zeshan Arif
|18
|Austria v Romania
|Ilfov County
|26/07/2026
|DA Warner
|19
|Australia v South Africa
|Melbourne
|11/01/2009
|Gautam Gambhir
|19
|India v Sri Lanka
|Nagpur
|09/12/2009
|MJ Guptill
|19
|New Zealand v Sri Lanka
|Auckland
|10/01/2016
|MJ Guptill
|19
|New Zealand v England
|Auckland
|10/11/2019
|T Stubbs
|19
|South Africa v England
|Bristol
|27/07/2022
|C Green
|19
|Australia v India
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|25/09/2022
|PD Salt
|19
|England v Pakistan
|Lahore
|30/09/2022
|GD Phillips
|19
|New Zealand v Bangladesh
|Christchurch
|12/10/2022
|Kushal Malla
|19
|Nepal v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27/09/2023
|Rohit Paudel
|19
|Nepal v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27/09/2023
|Dipendra Singh Airee
|19
|Nepal v Qatar
|Al Amerat
|13/04/2024
|Rohit Sharma
|19
|India v Australia
|Gros Islet
|24/06/2024
|Travis Head
|19
|Australia v England
|Southampton
|11/09/2024
|Sheikh Rasik
|19
|Hungary v Malta
|Marsa
|04/02/2025
|Finn Allen
|19
|New Zealand v Pakistan
|Mount Maunganui
|23/03/2025
|Izaz Ali
|19
|Slovenia v Serbia
|Belgrade
|07/06/2025
|Ibrahim Rahimi
|19
|Norway v France
|Stockholm
|08/08/2025
|Phil Salt
|19
|England v South Africa
|Manchester
|12/09/2025
|Brian Bennett
|19
|Zimbabwe v Botswana
|Harare
|28/10/2025
|Mark Chapman
|19
|New Zealand v West Indies
|Auckland
|06/05/2025
|Mohammad Ihsan
|19
|Spain v Croatia
|Cartagena
|07/12/2025
|Hamza Dar
|19
|Spain v Croatia
|Cartagena
|07/12/2025
|Dasun Shanaka
|19
|Sri Lanka v Oman
|Pallekele
|12/02/2026
|Aiden Markram
|19
|South Africa v New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|14/02/2026
|Shimron Hetmyer
|19
|West Indies v Zimbabwe
|Mumbai
|23/02/2026
|Finn Allen
|19
|New Zealand v South Africa
|Kolkata
|04/03/2026
|Jacob Bethell
|19
|England v India
|Mumbai
|05/03/2026
|Sami Sohail
|19
|Malawi v Eswatini
|Accra
|27/03/2026
|Dasun Shanaka
|19
|Sri Lanka v West Indies
|Kingston
|14/06/2026
|Md Ariyan
|19
|Romania v Switzerland
|Ilfov County
|21/06/2026
|William Cope
|19
|Luxembourg v Czech Republic
|Vinor
|28/06/2026
|Harry Brook
|19
|England v India
|Southampton
|11/07/2026
|Sanju Samson
|20
|India vs West Indies
|Hyderabad
|14/10/2026
|Mohammad Ashraful
|20
|Bangladesh v West Indies
|Johannesburg
|13/09/2007
|Yuvraj Singh
|20
|India v Australia
|Durban
|22/09/2007
|Yuvraj Singh
|20
|India v Sri Lanka
|Mohali
|12/12/2009
|SR Watson
|20
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|Pallekele
|08/08/2011
|KA Pollard
|20
|West Indies v Australia
|St Lucia
|27/03/2012
|CH Gayle
|20
|West Indies v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|11/01/2015
|MN Waller
|20
|Zimbabwe v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|13/11/2015
|Tanwir Afzal
|20
|Hong Kong v Scotland
|Mong Kok
|31/01/2016
|J Charles
|20
|West Indies v India
|Lauderhill
|27/08/2016
|DA Warner
|20
|Australia v New Zealand
|Auckland
|16/02/2018
|G Malla
|20
|Nepal v Malaysia
|Singapore
|24/07/2019
|JJ Smit
|20
|Namibia v Oman
|Dubai (DSC)
|29/10/2019
|PR Stirling
|20
|Ireland v West Indies
|St George's
|15/01/2020
|R Satheesan
|20
|Romania v Bulgaria
|Ilfov County
|17/10/2020
|Aslam Mohammad
|20
|Greece v Serbia
|Sofia
|25/06/2021
|Taranjeet Singh
|20
|Romania v Bulgaria
|Sofia
|25/06/2021
|R Powell
|20
|West Indies v Bangladesh
|Roseau
|03/07/2022
|Shadab Khan
|20
|Pakistan v South Africa
|Sydney
|03/11/2022
|Dasun Shanaka
|20
|Sri Lanka v India
|Pune
|04/01/2023
|Axar Patel
|20
|India v Sri Lanka
|Pune
|05/01/2023
|Iftikhar Ahmed
|20
|Pakistan v New Zealand
|Lahore
|17/04/2023
|Gulsan Jha
|20
|Nepal v Oman
|Kirtipur
|05/11/2023
|Liam Livingstone
|20
|England v West Indies
|Tarouba
|19/12/2023
|Johnson Charles
|20
|West Indies v South Africa
|Kingston
|27/05/2024
|Nicholas Pooran
|20
|West Indies v South Africa
|Tarouba
|23/08/2024
|Josh Inglis
|20
|Australia v Scotland
|Edinburgh
|06/09/2024
|Sikandar Raza
|20
|Zimbabwe v Gambia
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|23/10/2024
|Abhishek Sharma
|20
|India v England
|Kolkata
|22/01/2025
|Ben Duckett
|20
|England v West Indies
|Southampton
|10/06/2025
|Vinoth Ravindran
|20
|Hungary v Slovenia
|Szodliget
|21/06/2025
|Muhammad Usman
|20
|Hungary v Slovenia
|Szodliget
|21/06/2025
|Milen Gogev
|20
|Bulgaria v Gibraltar
|Sofia
|11/07/2023
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|20
|Afghanistan v Hong Kong
|Abu Dhabi
|09/09/2025
|Phil Salt
|20
|England v Ireland
|Dublin
|17/09/2025
|Mohammad Nabi
|20
|Afghanistan v Sri Lanka
|Abu Dhabi
|18/09/2025
|JJ Smit
|20
|Namibia v Kenya
|Harare
|26/09/2025
|Brendan Taylor
|20
|Zimbabwe v Botswana
|Harare
|28/10/2025
|Ishan Kishan
|20
|India v Namibia
|Delhi
|12/02/2026
|Ajay Mundra
|20
|Sweden v Indonesia
|Bali
|11/04/2026
|Ben Kohler-Cadmore
|20
|Germany v Austria
|Krefeld
|01/05/2026
|Dhiren Gondaria
|20
|Kenya v Mali
|Gaborone
|23/05/2026
|Mahiyu Bhatia
|20
|Singapore v Bahrain
|Singapore
|05/06/2026
|Joao Hou
|20
|Mozambique v Eswatini
|Malkerns
|06/06/2026
|Tarun Sandeep
|20
|Eswatini v Lesotho
|Malkerns
|07/06/2026
|Adil Butt
|20
|Eswatini v Mozambique
|Malkerns
|07/06/2026
|Abhishek Sharma
|20
|India v England
|Chester-le-Street
|01/07/2026
|Sanju Samson
|20
|India v Afghanistan
|Delhi
|15/09/2026
|Harry Brook
|20
|England v Sri Lanka
|Southampton
|15/09/2026
|Abhishek Sharma
|20
|India v Pakistan
|Nisshin
|03/10/2026
|Tilak Verma
|21
|India v Pakistan
|Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan
|03/10/2026
|DPMD Jayawardene
|21
|Sri Lanka v Kenya
|Johannesburg
|14/09/2007
|KC Sangakkara
|21
|Sri Lanka v India
|Nagpur
|09/12/2009
|CL White
|21
|Australia v New Zealand
|Christchurch
|28/02/2010
|Umar Akmal
|21
|Pakistan v Australia
|Edgbaston
|05/07/2010
|PR Stirling
|21
|Ireland v Canada
|Dubai (DSC)
|22/03/2012
|E Chigumbura
|21
|Zimbabwe v United Arab Emirates
|Sylhet
|21/03/2014
|SC Williams
|21
|Zimbabwe v Afghanistan
|Bulawayo
|28/10/2015
|AB de Villiers
|21
|South Africa v England
|Johannesburg
|21/02/2016
|Q de Kock
|21
|South Africa v England
|Mumbai
|18/03/2016
|Mohammad Nabi
|21
|Afghanistan v Ireland
|Greater Noida
|12/03/2017
|PR Stirling
|21
|Ireland v Zimbabwe
|Bready
|12/07/2019
|EJG Morgan
|21
|England v New Zealand
|Napier
|08/11/2019
|V Kohli
|21
|India v West Indies
|Mumbai
|11/12/2019
|EJG Morgan
|21
|England v South Africa
|Centurion
|16/02/2020
|Delray Rawlins
|21
|Bermuda v Argentina
|Buenos Aires
|23/02/2023
|Litton Das
|21
|Bangladesh v India
|Adelaide
|02/11/2022
|Karim Janat
|21
|Afghanistan v United Arab Emirates
|Abu Dhabi
|19/02/2023
|Shafat Ali Syed
|21
|Spain v Isle of Man
|Cartagena
|26/02/2023
|Gulbadin Naib
|21
|Afghanistan v India
|Bengaluru
|17/01/2024
|Rakep Patel
|21
|Kenya v Mozambique
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|19/10/2024
|Phil Salt
|21
|England v India
|Wankhede
|02/02/2025
|Mansoor Safi
|21
|Austria v Slovenia
|Graz
|18/05/2025
|Hristo Lakov
|21
|Bulgaria v Turkey
|Sofia
|12/07/2025
|Mitchell Marsh
|21
|Australia v New Zealand
|Mount Maunganui
|04/10/2025
|Ishan Kishan
|21
|India v New Zealand
|Raipur
|23/01/2026
|Will Jacks
|21
|England v Italy
|Kolkata
|16/02/2026
|Karanbir Singh
|21
|Austria v Germany
|Krefeld
|01/05/2026
|Musaddiq Ahmed
|21
|Germany v Austria
|Krefeld
|02/05/2026
|Mehboob Ali
|21
|Malta v Gibraltar
|Marsa
|08/05/2026
|Joao Hou
|21
|Mozambique v Lesotho
|Malkerns
|02/06/2026
|Sudhakar Jegannathan
|21
|Indonesia v Uzbekistan
|Singapore
|23/06/2026
|Luka Woods
|21
|Serbia v Czech Republic
|Vinor
|27/06/2026
|Karanbir Singh
|21
|Austria v Hungary
|Szodliget
|28/06/2026
|Harry Brook
|21
|England v India
|Bristol
|09/07/2026
Some interesting records of the fastest century in ODI, T20 and Test Cricket are as follows;
1. The fastest century in the T20 is scored by David Miller and Rohit Sharma. Both players have scored the fastest T20 century in just 35 balls each in 2017.
* Kushal Malla of Nepal hit a 34 ball century in Asian Games 2023 against Mongolia. However, the games were played in different conditions and shorter boundaries against ICC standards.
2. The fastest century in the ODI is scored by the AB De Villiers (South Africa) in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.
3. The fastest century in Test cricket was scored by the Brendon McCullum of New Zealand. He achieved this feat in just 54 balls against Australia in 2016.
4. AB de Villiers holds the records of the fastest fifty, fastest hundred and fastest 150 in ODIs matches. He scored fifty in just 16 balls, a hundred in just 31 balls and 150 runs in just 64 balls in the same match.
5. The record of the fastest fifty in the test matches is held by Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq. He had scored the fastest fifty in just 21 balls against Australia in 2014.
6. Fastest century in a T20i world cup is held by Chris Gayle who achieved the feat in just 47 balls against England in 2016. The previous record was also held by him when he scored a stupendous hundred in just 50 balls against South Africa in 2007.
So this was the list of the fastest fifty in the T20I format. To read more such articles click on the link given below;
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.