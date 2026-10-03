List of fastest 50 in the T20 International Match

List of Fastest 50 in the T20 International Cricket: T20 cricket in the newest format in International cricket. The first Men's T20 International match between two sides was played on 17 February 2005 between Australia and New Zealand. The fastest fifty of the T20I cricket was scored by Dipendra Singh Airee of Nepal in a match against Mongolia in the Asian Games 2023. However, the game was played in different conditions than a normal T20I with shorter boundaries and weak competition. The second-fastest 50 was scored by former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh against England during the ICC World Twenty20 at Durban, on September 19, 2007. Additionally, Yuvraj Singh holds the record for scoring 6 sixes in an over, which consists of 6 balls. On 14 October 2026, in the fourth T20I match in five-match T20I series which was played between India & West Indies, Sanju Samson once again scored 50s in just 20 balls.

On 25 January 2026, in a high octane match between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored one of the fastest 50s with just 14 balls. FIFTY off just 14 deliveries 🤯



Second-fastest T20I fifty ever by an Indian in Men's Cricket 🫡🫡



Abhishek Sharma on a roll 🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/YzRfqi0li2#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank ️ pic.twitter.com/HnIVrRCC26 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2026 The third fastest half-century of T20 cricket was scored by Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle in 2016, on 19 December 2025, Hardik Pandya is gaining pace in that race when he scored 50 runs in 16 balls against South Africa 2025. Check the complete list of the fastest 50 in the T20 International Cricket below. 𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝙆𝙉𝙊𝘾𝙆!



Hardik Pandya is on an absolute roll here in Ahmedabad! 🙌



A 16-ball half-century - Second fastest T20I fifty for #TeamIndia cricketer (in Men's cricket) 🔥



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/kw4LKLNSl3#INDvSA | @hardikpandya7 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/RqjfXwVsJX — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2025

List of Fastest 50 (Half Century) in the T20 Player Balls Match Venue Date Dipendra Singh Airee 9 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/2023 Yuvraj Singh 12 India v England Durban 19/09/2007 Abidullah Kotwa 12 Austria v Hungary Szodliget 28/06/2026 Mirza Ahsan 13 Austria v Luxembourg Ilfov County 31/08/2019 Muhammad Fahad 13 Turkey v Bulgaria Sofia 12/07/2025 Tadiwanashe Marumani 13 Zimbabwe v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23/10/2024 Jan Frylinck 13 Namibia v Zimbabwe Bulawayo 18/09/2025 Shujaat Rasool 13 Bahrain v Singapore Singapore 05/06/2026 Colin Munro 14 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Auckland 10/01/2016 Ramesh Satheesan 14 Romania v Serbia Sofia 26/06/2021 Sahil Chauhan 14 Estonia v Cyprus Episkopi 17/06/2024 Abhishek Sharma 14 India v New Zealand Guwahati 25/01/2026 Faisal Khan 15 Saudi Arabia v Kuwait Al Amerat 24/01/2019 Quinton de Kock 15 South Africa v West Indies Centurion 26/03/2023 Babar Hayat 15 Hong Kong v UAE Mulpani 25/10/2023 Taranjit Singh 15 Cyprus v Estonia Episkopi 17/06/2024 Shivam Dube 15 India v New Zealand Visakhapatnam 28/01/2026 Yuvraj Samra 15 Canada v Bahamas King City 18/06/2025 Dhiren Gondaria 15 Kenya v Botswana Rwanda 11/09/2026 Shai Hope 16 Bangladesh v West Indies Sylhet 17/12/2018 Martin Akayezu 16 Rwanda v Ghana Rwanda 18/08/2021 Moeen Ali 16 England v South Africa Bristol 27/07/2022 Imran Anwar 16 Bahrain v UAE Al Amerat 13/04/2024 Marco Jansen 16 South Africa v India Centurion 13/11/2024 Priyan Pushparajan 16 Malta v Estonia Marsa 07/05/2025 Hamid Safi 16 Austria v Slovenia Latschach 17/05/2025 Ali Raza 16 Belgium v Romania Ilfov County 29/06/2025 Manan Bashir 16 Bulgaria v Gibraltar Sofia 11/07/2023 Tim David 16 Australia v West Indies Basseterre 25/07/2025 Adil Butt 16 Eswatini v Mozambique Malkerns 12/09/2025 Hardik Pandya 16 India v South Africa Ahmedabad 19/12/2025 Connor Carroll 16 Croatia v France Episkopi 17/05/2026 Hamza Khan 16 Rwanda v Ivory Coast Gaborone 24/05/2026 Babar Hayat 16 Hong Kong v Oman Singapore 05/06/2026 Abhishek Sharma 16 India v Afghanistan Delhi 17/09/2026 Delray Rawlins 16 Bermuda v Bahamas George Town 26/09/2026 Paul Stirling 17 Ireland v Afghanistan Dubai (DSC) 24/03/2012 Stephan Myburgh 17 Netherlands v Ireland Sylhet 21/03/2014 Chris Gayle 17 West Indies v South Africa Cape Town 09/01/2015 Quinton de Kock 17 South Africa v England Durban 14/02/2020 Tim David 17 Singapore v Malaysia Bangkok 03/03/2020 Liam Livingstone 17 England v Pakistan Nottingham 17/07/2021 Heinrich Gericke 17 Malta v Gibraltar Marsa 21/10/2021 Marcus Stoinis 17 Australia v Sri Lanka Perth 25/10/2022 Travis Head 17 Australia v Scotland Edinburgh 04/09/2024 Abhishek Sharma 17 India v England Wankhede 02/02/2025 Asif Ali 17 Bahrain v Indonesia Bali 19/11/2025 Rohit Paudel 17 Nepal v China Singapore 31/05/2026 Aasif Sheikh 17 Nepal v Malaysia Singapore 04/06/2026 Delray Rawlins 17 Bermuda v Panama Sandys Parish 25/06/2026 David Warner 18 Australia v West Indies Sydney 23/02/2010 Glenn Maxwell 18 Australia v Pakistan Mirpur 23/03/2014 Glenn Maxwell 18 Australia v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) 09/09/2016 Colin Munro 18 New Zealand v West Indies Mount Maunganui 01/01/2018 Colin Munro 18 New Zealand v England Hamilton 18/02/2018 E Lewis 18 West Indies v Bangladesh Dhaka 22/12/2018 PK Matautaava 18 Vanuatu v Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 01/10/2019 Patrick Matautaava 18 Vanuatu v Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 04/10/2019 Finn Allen 18 New Zealand v Bangladesh Auckland 01/04/2021 Taranjeet Singh 18 Romania v Serbia Sofia 26/06/2021 KL Rahul 18 India v Scotland Dubai (DSC) 05/11/2021 Shoaib Malik 18 Pakistan v Scotland Sharjah 07/11/2021 Suryakumar Yadav 18 India v South Africa Guwahati 02/10/2022 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 18 Namibia v Nepal Namibia 27/02/2024 Litton Das 18 Bangladesh v Ireland Chattogram 29/03/2023 Clinto Anto 18 Kuwait v UAE Al Amerat 12/04/2024 Abbas Ghani 18 Hungary v Slovenia Szodliget 22/06/2025 Isa Zaroo 18 Bulgaria v Gibraltar Sofia 11/07/2023 Jos Buttler 18 England v South Africa Manchester 12/09/2025 Adil Butt 18 Eswatini v Mozambique Malkerns 13/09/2025 Abhishek Sharma 18 India v New Zealand Ahmedabad 08/03/2026 Musaddiq Ahmed 18 Germany v Austria Krefeld 01/05/2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 18 India v Zimbabwe Harare 23/07/2026 Zeshan Arif 18 Austria v Romania Ilfov County 26/07/2026 DA Warner 19 Australia v South Africa Melbourne 11/01/2009 Gautam Gambhir 19 India v Sri Lanka Nagpur 09/12/2009 MJ Guptill 19 New Zealand v Sri Lanka Auckland 10/01/2016 MJ Guptill 19 New Zealand v England Auckland 10/11/2019 T Stubbs 19 South Africa v England Bristol 27/07/2022 C Green 19 Australia v India Hyderabad (Deccan) 25/09/2022 PD Salt 19 England v Pakistan Lahore 30/09/2022 GD Phillips 19 New Zealand v Bangladesh Christchurch 12/10/2022 Kushal Malla 19 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/2023 Rohit Paudel 19 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27/09/2023 Dipendra Singh Airee 19 Nepal v Qatar Al Amerat 13/04/2024 Rohit Sharma 19 India v Australia Gros Islet 24/06/2024 Travis Head 19 Australia v England Southampton 11/09/2024 Sheikh Rasik 19 Hungary v Malta Marsa 04/02/2025 Finn Allen 19 New Zealand v Pakistan Mount Maunganui 23/03/2025 Izaz Ali 19 Slovenia v Serbia Belgrade 07/06/2025 Ibrahim Rahimi 19 Norway v France Stockholm 08/08/2025 Phil Salt 19 England v South Africa Manchester 12/09/2025 Brian Bennett 19 Zimbabwe v Botswana Harare 28/10/2025 Mark Chapman 19 New Zealand v West Indies Auckland 06/05/2025 Mohammad Ihsan 19 Spain v Croatia Cartagena 07/12/2025 Hamza Dar 19 Spain v Croatia Cartagena 07/12/2025 Dasun Shanaka 19 Sri Lanka v Oman Pallekele 12/02/2026 Aiden Markram 19 South Africa v New Zealand Ahmedabad 14/02/2026 Shimron Hetmyer 19 West Indies v Zimbabwe Mumbai 23/02/2026 Finn Allen 19 New Zealand v South Africa Kolkata 04/03/2026 Jacob Bethell 19 England v India Mumbai 05/03/2026 Sami Sohail 19 Malawi v Eswatini Accra 27/03/2026 Dasun Shanaka 19 Sri Lanka v West Indies Kingston 14/06/2026 Md Ariyan 19 Romania v Switzerland Ilfov County 21/06/2026 William Cope 19 Luxembourg v Czech Republic Vinor 28/06/2026 Harry Brook 19 England v India Southampton 11/07/2026 Sanju Samson 20 India vs West Indies Hyderabad 14/10/2026 Mohammad Ashraful 20 Bangladesh v West Indies Johannesburg 13/09/2007 Yuvraj Singh 20 India v Australia Durban 22/09/2007 Yuvraj Singh 20 India v Sri Lanka Mohali 12/12/2009 SR Watson 20 Australia v Sri Lanka Pallekele 08/08/2011 KA Pollard 20 West Indies v Australia St Lucia 27/03/2012 CH Gayle 20 West Indies v South Africa Johannesburg 11/01/2015 MN Waller 20 Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Mirpur 13/11/2015 Tanwir Afzal 20 Hong Kong v Scotland Mong Kok 31/01/2016 J Charles 20 West Indies v India Lauderhill 27/08/2016 DA Warner 20 Australia v New Zealand Auckland 16/02/2018 G Malla 20 Nepal v Malaysia Singapore 24/07/2019 JJ Smit 20 Namibia v Oman Dubai (DSC) 29/10/2019 PR Stirling 20 Ireland v West Indies St George's 15/01/2020 R Satheesan 20 Romania v Bulgaria Ilfov County 17/10/2020 Aslam Mohammad 20 Greece v Serbia Sofia 25/06/2021 Taranjeet Singh 20 Romania v Bulgaria Sofia 25/06/2021 R Powell 20 West Indies v Bangladesh Roseau 03/07/2022 Shadab Khan 20 Pakistan v South Africa Sydney 03/11/2022 Dasun Shanaka 20 Sri Lanka v India Pune 04/01/2023 Axar Patel 20 India v Sri Lanka Pune 05/01/2023 Iftikhar Ahmed 20 Pakistan v New Zealand Lahore 17/04/2023 Gulsan Jha 20 Nepal v Oman Kirtipur 05/11/2023 Liam Livingstone 20 England v West Indies Tarouba 19/12/2023 Johnson Charles 20 West Indies v South Africa Kingston 27/05/2024 Nicholas Pooran 20 West Indies v South Africa Tarouba 23/08/2024 Josh Inglis 20 Australia v Scotland Edinburgh 06/09/2024 Sikandar Raza 20 Zimbabwe v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23/10/2024 Abhishek Sharma 20 India v England Kolkata 22/01/2025 Ben Duckett 20 England v West Indies Southampton 10/06/2025 Vinoth Ravindran 20 Hungary v Slovenia Szodliget 21/06/2025 Muhammad Usman 20 Hungary v Slovenia Szodliget 21/06/2025 Milen Gogev 20 Bulgaria v Gibraltar Sofia 11/07/2023 Azmatullah Omarzai 20 Afghanistan v Hong Kong Abu Dhabi 09/09/2025 Phil Salt 20 England v Ireland Dublin 17/09/2025 Mohammad Nabi 20 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi 18/09/2025 JJ Smit 20 Namibia v Kenya Harare 26/09/2025 Brendan Taylor 20 Zimbabwe v Botswana Harare 28/10/2025 Ishan Kishan 20 India v Namibia Delhi 12/02/2026 Ajay Mundra 20 Sweden v Indonesia Bali 11/04/2026 Ben Kohler-Cadmore 20 Germany v Austria Krefeld 01/05/2026 Dhiren Gondaria 20 Kenya v Mali Gaborone 23/05/2026 Mahiyu Bhatia 20 Singapore v Bahrain Singapore 05/06/2026 Joao Hou 20 Mozambique v Eswatini Malkerns 06/06/2026 Tarun Sandeep 20 Eswatini v Lesotho Malkerns 07/06/2026 Adil Butt 20 Eswatini v Mozambique Malkerns 07/06/2026 Abhishek Sharma 20 India v England Chester-le-Street 01/07/2026 Sanju Samson 20 India v Afghanistan Delhi 15/09/2026 Harry Brook 20 England v Sri Lanka Southampton 15/09/2026 Abhishek Sharma 20 India v Pakistan Nisshin 03/10/2026 Tilak Verma 21 India v Pakistan Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan 03/10/2026 DPMD Jayawardene 21 Sri Lanka v Kenya Johannesburg 14/09/2007 KC Sangakkara 21 Sri Lanka v India Nagpur 09/12/2009 CL White 21 Australia v New Zealand Christchurch 28/02/2010 Umar Akmal 21 Pakistan v Australia Edgbaston 05/07/2010 PR Stirling 21 Ireland v Canada Dubai (DSC) 22/03/2012 E Chigumbura 21 Zimbabwe v United Arab Emirates Sylhet 21/03/2014 SC Williams 21 Zimbabwe v Afghanistan Bulawayo 28/10/2015 AB de Villiers 21 South Africa v England Johannesburg 21/02/2016 Q de Kock 21 South Africa v England Mumbai 18/03/2016 Mohammad Nabi 21 Afghanistan v Ireland Greater Noida 12/03/2017 PR Stirling 21 Ireland v Zimbabwe Bready 12/07/2019 EJG Morgan 21 England v New Zealand Napier 08/11/2019 V Kohli 21 India v West Indies Mumbai 11/12/2019 EJG Morgan 21 England v South Africa Centurion 16/02/2020 Delray Rawlins 21 Bermuda v Argentina Buenos Aires 23/02/2023 Litton Das 21 Bangladesh v India Adelaide 02/11/2022 Karim Janat 21 Afghanistan v United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi 19/02/2023 Shafat Ali Syed 21 Spain v Isle of Man Cartagena 26/02/2023 Gulbadin Naib 21 Afghanistan v India Bengaluru 17/01/2024 Rakep Patel 21 Kenya v Mozambique Nairobi (Ruaraka) 19/10/2024 Phil Salt 21 England v India Wankhede 02/02/2025 Mansoor Safi 21 Austria v Slovenia Graz 18/05/2025 Hristo Lakov 21 Bulgaria v Turkey Sofia 12/07/2025 Mitchell Marsh 21 Australia v New Zealand Mount Maunganui 04/10/2025 Ishan Kishan 21 India v New Zealand Raipur 23/01/2026 Will Jacks 21 England v Italy Kolkata 16/02/2026 Karanbir Singh 21 Austria v Germany Krefeld 01/05/2026 Musaddiq Ahmed 21 Germany v Austria Krefeld 02/05/2026 Mehboob Ali 21 Malta v Gibraltar Marsa 08/05/2026 Joao Hou 21 Mozambique v Lesotho Malkerns 02/06/2026 Sudhakar Jegannathan 21 Indonesia v Uzbekistan Singapore 23/06/2026 Luka Woods 21 Serbia v Czech Republic Vinor 27/06/2026 Karanbir Singh 21 Austria v Hungary Szodliget 28/06/2026 Harry Brook 21 England v India Bristol 09/07/2026

Some interesting records of the fastest century in ODI, T20 and Test Cricket are as follows; 1. The fastest century in the T20 is scored by David Miller and Rohit Sharma. Both players have scored the fastest T20 century in just 35 balls each in 2017. * Kushal Malla of Nepal hit a 34 ball century in Asian Games 2023 against Mongolia. However, the games were played in different conditions and shorter boundaries against ICC standards. 2. The fastest century in the ODI is scored by the AB De Villiers (South Africa) in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015. 3. The fastest century in Test cricket was scored by the Brendon McCullum of New Zealand. He achieved this feat in just 54 balls against Australia in 2016. 4. AB de Villiers holds the records of the fastest fifty, fastest hundred and fastest 150 in ODIs matches. He scored fifty in just 16 balls, a hundred in just 31 balls and 150 runs in just 64 balls in the same match.