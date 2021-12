Fastest 50 in IPL (2008-2021): #1 KL Rahul, #2 Yusuf Pathan, #3 Sunil Narine, #4 Suresh Raina, #5 Ishan Kishan, #6 Chris Gayle - Check More

Fastest 50 in IPL: Since its inception in 2008, many cricketers have scored 50 runs in IPL matches, but only a handful of them have managed to score the fastest half-centuries.

KL Rahul tops the list of fastest 50 in IPL history as he faced only 14 balls in 2018 to hit a blistering 51 runs. Until 2018, the record was jointly held by Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine who scored 50 runs off 15 balls.

Fastest 50 in IPL (2008-2021): Highlights

1- Indian wicket-keeper and batsman KL Rahul smashed 51 runs off 14 balls against Delhi Capitals in April 2018. Adding to this achievement, KL Rahul’s knock of 132* is the highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in the IPL.

2- All-rounder Yusuf Pathan scored 72 runs in just 15 balls on 24 May 2014 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens.

3- West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine is on the third spot. In just 15 balls, he scored 54 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in May 2017.

Rank Player Runs Balls Faced Against Venue Match Date 1 KL Rahul 51 14 DC IS Bindra Stadium 08 April 2018 2 Yusuf Pathan 72 15 SRH Eden Gardens 24 May 2014 3 Sunil Narine 54 15 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 07 May 2017 4 Suresh Raina 87 16 PBKS Wankhede Stadium 30 May 2014 5 Ishan Kishan 84 16 SRH Zayed Cricket Stadium 08 October 2021 6 Chris Gayle 175 17 PWI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 23 April 2013 7 Hardik Pandya 91 17 KKR Eden Gardens 28 April 2019 8 Kieron Pollard 87 17 CSK Arun Jaitley Stadium 01 May 2021 9 Adam Gilchrist 85 17 DC Supersport Park 22 May 2009 10 Chris Morris 82 17 GL Arun Jaitley Stadium 27 April 2016 11 Nicholas Pooran 77 17 SRH Dubai International Stadium 08 October 2020 12 Ishan Kishan 62 17 KKR Eden Gardens 09 May 2018 13 Kieron Pollard 51 17 KKR Wankhede Stadium 28 April 2016 14 Sunil Narine 50 17 RCB Eden Gardens 08 April 2018 15 Prithvi Shaw 82 18 KKR Narendra Modi Stadium 29 April 2021 16 Rishabh Pant 78 18 MI Wankhede Stadium 24 March 2019 17 Jos Buttler 67 18 DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 02 May 2018 18 Chris Lynn 93 19 GL Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 07 April 2017 19 Sanju Samson 74 19 CSK Sharjah Cricket Stadium 22 September 2020 20 KL Rahul 71 19 CSK IS Bindra Stadium 05 May 2019 21 Harbhajan Singh 64 19 PBKS Wankhede Stadium 12 April 2015 22 Owais Shah 60 19 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 15 April 2012 23 David Miller 51 19 RR Sharjah Cricket Stadium 20 April 2014 24 Andre Russell 51 19 PBKS Eden Gardens 09 May 2015 25 Robin Uthappa 51 19 PBKS M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 16 March 2010 26 Yashasvi Jaiswal 50 19 CSK Zayed Cricket Stadium 02 October 2021 27 David Warner 126 20 KKR Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 30 April 2017 28 Virender Sehwag 73 20 RR Sawai Mansingh Stadium 01 May 2012 29 Ambati Rayudu 72 20 MI Arun Jaitley Stadium 01 May 2021 30 Kieron Pollard 66 20 SRH Wankhede Stadium 13 May 2013 31 Deepak Hooda 64 20 RR Wankhede Stadium 12 April 2021 32 David Warner 61 20 CSK Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 02 May 2015 33 Hardik Pandya 60 20 RR Zayed Cricket Stadium 25 October 2020 34 Kieron Pollard 60 20 RCB Dubai International Stadium 28 September 2020 35 Moises Henriques 57 20 RCB Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 15 May 2015 36 Marcus Stoinis 53 20 PBKS Dubai International Stadium 20 September 2020 37 MS Dhoni 51 20 MI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 23 May 2012 38 Virender Sehwag 122 21 CSK Wankhede Stadium 30 May 2014 39 Yusuf Pathan 100 21 MI Brabourne Stadium 13 March 2010 40 Glenn Maxwell 95 21 SRH Sharjah Cricket Stadium 22 April 2014 41 Brendon McCullum 81 21 CSK Supersport Park 18 May 2009 42 Virender Sehwag 75 21 RR Narendra Modi Stadium 15 March 2010 43 Dwayne Smith 68 21 CSK Arun Jaitley Stadium 21 May 2013 44 Andre Russell 65 21 RCB Eden Gardens 19 April 2019 45 Kieron Pollard 64 21 CSK Wankhede Stadium 17 April 2015 46 Yusuf Pathan 61 21 DEC Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 24 April 2008 47 Shane Watson 60 21 CSK Chidambaram 03 April 2010 48 AB de Villiers 59 21 RR Sawai Mansingh Stadium 23 April 2012 49 David Warner 58 21 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 12 April 2016 50 Sam Billings 56 21 KKR Chidambaram 10 April 2018 51 Andre Russell 54 21 CSK Wankhede Stadium 21 April 2021 52 Chris Lynn 50 21 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 07 May 2017 53 Chris Gayle 117 22 PBKS M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 06 May 2015 54 Quinton de Kock 108 22 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 17 April 2016 55 Glenn Maxwell 90 22 CSK Barabati Stadium 07 May 2014 56 Krunal Pandya 86 22 DC ACA-VDCA Stadium 15 May 2016 57 Kieron Pollard 83 22 PBKS Wankhede Stadium 10 April 2019 58 Virender Sehwag 74 22 CSK Arun Jaitley Stadium 19 March 2010 59 Aaron Finch 72 22 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 27 April 2017 60 KL Rahul 66 22 KKR Holkar Cricket Stadium 12 May 2018 61 Matthew Hayden 65 22 RCB St George's Park 20 April 2009 62 Chris Gayle 63 22 CSK IS Bindra Stadium 15 April 2018 63 Dwayne Smith 62 22 MI Wankhede Stadium 17 April 2015 64 Dinesh Karthik 58 22 PBKS Zayed Cricket Stadium 10 October 2020 65 Matthew Hayden 57 22 DC Kingsmead 23 April 2009 66 AB de Villiers 55 22 RR Dubai International Stadium 17 October 2020 67 Ross Taylor 55 22 RCB Arun Jaitley Stadium 17 May 2012 68 Deepak Hooda 54 22 DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 12 April 2015 69 Wriddhiman Saha 54 22 SRH Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 14 May 2014 70 Faf du Plessis 52 22 PBKS Barabati Stadium 07 May 2014 71 MS Dhoni 51 22 DC Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium 30 April 2018 72 Robin Uthappa 50 22 KKR M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 10 April 2010 73 Kieron Pollard 50 22 PBKS Wankhede Stadium 16 May 2018 74 Dinesh Karthik 50 22 PBKS Holkar Cricket Stadium 12 May 2018 75 Paul Valthaty 120 23 CSK IS Bindra Stadium 13 April 2011 76 Kumar Sangakkara 94 23 MI IS Bindra Stadium 25 April 2008 77 Rahul Tripathi 93 23 KKR Eden Gardens 03 May 2017 78 AB de Villiers 89 23 SRH M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 04 May 2014 79 Chris Gayle 77 23 GL Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium 18 April 2017 80 AB de Villiers 73 23 KKR Sharjah Cricket Stadium 12 October 2020 81 Yusuf Pathan 73 23 DEC Narendra Modi Stadium 26 March 2010 82 Rishabh Pant 69 23 RR Arun Jaitley Stadium 02 May 2018 83 AB de Villiers 68 23 CSK M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 25 April 2018 84 David Miller 66 23 RCB M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 09 May 2014 85 Pat Cummins 66 23 CSK Wankhede Stadium 21 April 2021 86 Eoin Morgan 63 23 RR Brabourne Stadium 07 May 2015 87 Sachin Tendulkar 63 23 DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 17 March 2010 88 Yuvraj Singh 62 23 RCB Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 05 April 2017 89 Andre Russell 62 23 DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 30 March 2019 90 David Warner 59 23 PBKS Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium 23 April 2016 91 AB de Villiers 55 23 MI Dubai International Stadium 28 September 2020 92 Sam Curran 55 23 KKR IS Bindra Stadium 03 May 2019 93 Shimron Hetmyer 53 23 RCB Narendra Modi Stadium 27 April 2021 94 Priyam Garg 51 23 CSK Dubai International Stadium 02 October 2020 95 Virender Sehwag 51 23 PBKS Arun Jaitley Stadium 17 May 2008 96 Kumar Sangakkara 50 23 DEC IS Bindra Stadium 23 May 2008 97 AB de Villiers 50 23 PWI Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium 02 May 2013 98 David Miller 101 24 RCB IS Bindra Stadium 06 May 2013 99 Matthew Hayden 93 24 DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 19 March 2010 100 AB de Villiers 90 24 DC M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 21 April 2018

Four Indian cricketers are in the top 10 list of fastest 50 in IPL history. These are-- KL Rahul, Yusuf Pathan, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya. The list will be updated by Jagran Josh as and when the fastest 50 in IPL history is scored by a cricketer in the upcoming seasons of the league.

