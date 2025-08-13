You Have Einstein-level IQ and Hawk Eyes if You Can Find “84” among “48” in 7 Seconds!

Optical illusion pictures are mind-bending images that deceive the human visual system, specifically the eyes and the brain, by clever manipulation or placement of objects or colours.

Optical illusions are beneficial for the brain as they offer a great mental workout. Studies suggest that visual illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Do you have Einstein-level IQ and sharp eyes?

Then solve this optical illusion puzzle now!

You have a high IQ and hawk eyes if you can find the fourth guy in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Find 84 among 48’s in 7 Seconds

This simple optical illusion puzzle is driving the netizens crazy. In this optical illusion challenge, the reader is asked to spot 84 hiding among 48s in 7 seconds.

Only those with high IQ and excellent observation skills will be able to do so.