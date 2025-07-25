You have a high IQ and hawk eyes if you can find the fourth guy in 7 seconds!

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Optical Illusion Vision Test: A fourth guy hiding in plain sight in this vintage optical illusion picture. Only those with a keen vision and high IQ can find the fourth guy in the picture in 7 seconds!

Mrigank Chakraborty
ByMrigank Chakraborty
Jul 25, 2025, 18:34 IST
Find the Fourth Guy
Find the Fourth Guy

The word "illusion" originates from the Latin verb "illudere," which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion images, cleverly crafted to deceive human perception, serve as straightforward tests for determining mental and visual acuity.

Optical illusion images present readers with seemingly simple-looking pictures that conceal a hidden object. These illusions exploit the tendency of our brains to fill in missing pieces of information to quickly process the information present before the eyes.

Do you have the sharpest eyes?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Fourth Guy in 7 Seconds

find fourth guy

Source: Pinterest

This mind-bending optical illusion picture has made thousands, if not millions, across the world scratch their heads. This will be an excellent test of your visual acuity.

What seems like a simple picture of three boys playing in the woods turns into a challenge if we ask you to find the fourth person in it.

What makes it even more difficult is to spot the person in 7 seconds.

Do you think you can find the fourth guy within the time limit?

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

It will take someone with high intelligence to spot the fourth person.

Have you spotted him?

If you did, you have excellent visual skills and a genius-level IQ.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

If you are having trouble finding the fourth guy, then try looking at the image from a different angle.

You can also rotate the image.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now!

How many of you were able to spot the fourth person?

If you have spotted the fourth person, congratulations, you have the keenest visual skills and a high IQ.

Those who couldn't find the fourth person need to work harder on these puzzles; it will improve their observation skills and give their brains a good workout.

Now, let’s check the solution.

Optical Illusion: Solution

The fourth person can be spotted in the negative space between the trees.

find fourth guy solved

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do share it with your family and friends and see who solves it in the fastest time.

Remember to try out another interesting challenge in the form of a math puzzle below.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.



