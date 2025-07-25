You have a high IQ and hawk eyes if you can find the fourth guy in 7 seconds!

The word "illusion" originates from the Latin verb "illudere," which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion images, cleverly crafted to deceive human perception, serve as straightforward tests for determining mental and visual acuity. Optical illusion images present readers with seemingly simple-looking pictures that conceal a hidden object. These illusions exploit the tendency of our brains to fill in missing pieces of information to quickly process the information present before the eyes. Do you have the sharpest eyes? Let’s find out! Optical Illusion Test: You have sniper eyes if you can find the golf ball in 5 seconds! Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Fourth Guy in 7 Seconds Source: Pinterest This mind-bending optical illusion picture has made thousands, if not millions, across the world scratch their heads. This will be an excellent test of your visual acuity.

What seems like a simple picture of three boys playing in the woods turns into a challenge if we ask you to find the fourth person in it. What makes it even more difficult is to spot the person in 7 seconds. Do you think you can find the fourth guy within the time limit? Your time starts now! Check the image carefully. It will take someone with high intelligence to spot the fourth person. Have you spotted him? If you did, you have excellent visual skills and a genius-level IQ. Hurry up; the clock is ticking. If you are having trouble finding the fourth guy, then try looking at the image from a different angle. You can also rotate the image. And… Time’s up. Stop looking now! How many of you were able to spot the fourth person? If you have spotted the fourth person, congratulations, you have the keenest visual skills and a high IQ.