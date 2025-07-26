Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Paper PDF

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: HSSC conducts the Haryana CET exam for subjects likeGeneral Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, and Computer. The exam is conducted on July 26 and 27, 2025 and assesses candidates for Group C and Group D posts. A direct link to download the Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 is provided below.

Jul 26, 2025, 16:28 IST
Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducts the Haryana CET Exam in multiple shifts between 10:00 and 11:15 & between 3:15 pm and 5:00 pm. The HSSSC CET exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group C and D Posts. It serves as a qualifying test for further selection stages like written exams or skill tests. The Haryana CET question paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics being regularly asked. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

The Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; the paper consists of General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. The HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 also helps candidates to identify difficulty levels, such as easy, moderate, and difficult. This analysis helps candidates to prepare for future attempts.

Also Check,

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download

The Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates on subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, and computers. By going through the Haryana CET Question Paper 2025, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the Haryana CET Question Paper 2025.

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 Shift 1

PDF Download

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: Overview

The Haryana CET 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test with 100 objective-type questions with 100 marks. Check the table below for the HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 exam overview

Category

Details

Exam Name

Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET)

Conducting Body

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Exam Dates

26th & 27th July 2025 (4 shifts: 2 per day)

Exam Mode

Offline (OMR-based)

Total Questions

100 MCQs 

Total Marks

100 (1 mark per question)

Duration

1 hour 45 minutes 

Negative Marking

No penalty for wrong answers, but 0.25 marks deducted for unattempted questions (Group C)

Medium

Bilingual (English & Hindi)

Sections & Weightage

- General Awareness + Computer: 15 marks

- Reasoning: 15 marks

- Maths: 15 marks

- English: 15 marks

- Hindi: 15 marks

- Haryana GK: 25 marks

Eligibility

- Group C: 10+2 or equivalent + additional qualifications

- Group D: Matriculation

Age Limit

18–42 years (relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD)

Selection Process

CET Written Exam

Skill Test (if applicable)

Document Verification

Official Website

hssc.gov.in

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

