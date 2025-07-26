Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Paper PDF

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducts the Haryana CET Exam in multiple shifts between 10:00 and 11:15 & between 3:15 pm and 5:00 pm. The HSSSC CET exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group C and D Posts. It serves as a qualifying test for further selection stages like written exams or skill tests. The Haryana CET question paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics being regularly asked. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025

The Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; the paper consists of General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. The HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 also helps candidates to identify difficulty levels, such as easy, moderate, and difficult. This analysis helps candidates to prepare for future attempts.