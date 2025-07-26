Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: Direct Link to Download Paper PDF

Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) conducts the Haryana CET Exam in multiple shifts between 10:00 and 11:15 & between 3:15 pm and 5:00 pm. The HSSSC CET exam is conducted to recruit candidates for various Group C and D Posts. It serves as a qualifying test for further selection stages like written exams or skill tests. The Haryana CET question paper 2025 helps candidates in analysing the difficulty level and topics being regularly asked. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
Haryana CET Question Paper 2025
The Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 helps the candidates to understand the exam structure; the paper consists of General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, Computer, and more. The HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 also helps candidates to identify difficulty levels, such as easy, moderate, and difficult. This analysis helps candidates to prepare for future attempts.
Also Check,
Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 PDF Download
The Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 is designed to test the knowledge of candidates on subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, English, Hindi, General Science, Mathematics, and computers. By going through the Haryana CET Question Paper 2025, syllabus, and difficulty level, candidates can strategise their preparation effectively. Click on the link below to download the Haryana CET Question Paper 2025.
|
Haryana CET Question Paper 2025 Shift 1
Haryana CET Question Paper 2025: Overview
The Haryana CET 2025 exam is an offline (OMR-based) test with 100 objective-type questions with 100 marks. Check the table below for the HSSC CET Question Paper 2025 exam overview
|
Category
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Haryana Common Eligibility Test (CET)
|
Conducting Body
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Exam Dates
|
26th & 27th July 2025 (4 shifts: 2 per day)
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (OMR-based)
|
Total Questions
|
100 MCQs
|
Total Marks
|
100 (1 mark per question)
|
Duration
|
1 hour 45 minutes
|
Negative Marking
|
No penalty for wrong answers, but 0.25 marks deducted for unattempted questions (Group C)
|
Medium
|
Bilingual (English & Hindi)
|
Sections & Weightage
|
- General Awareness + Computer: 15 marks
|
- Reasoning: 15 marks
|
- Maths: 15 marks
|
- English: 15 marks
|
- Hindi: 15 marks
|
- Haryana GK: 25 marks
|
Eligibility
|
- Group C: 10+2 or equivalent + additional qualifications
|
- Group D: Matriculation
|
Age Limit
|
18–42 years (relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwD)
|
Selection Process
|
CET Written Exam
Skill Test (if applicable)
Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
hssc.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation