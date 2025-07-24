CSIR NET Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Out: Download NTA June Exam Slip at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) NET (also known as CSIR UGC NET) is a national-level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam is held two times in a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges of India. The CSIR NET city intimation slip 2025 for June session has been released online on 20th July 2025. Read on to get complete details on the CSIR UGC NET exam city slip.
CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET city intimation slip 2025 on its website at csirnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam, can begin to download the city slip online using their login credentials on the official website. A direct link to download the city slip has also been updated here.
The CSIR NET City Intimation Slip only informs about the candidate’s exam city name. As the CSIR NET June exam is scheduled to begin from 28th July 2025, hence, city slip has been released prior to the exam date. As this is released, the officials will release the CSIR NET Admit Card around 3 to 4 days before the exam date.
CSIR NET June City Slip 2025 Direct Link to Download
The direct link to download the CSIR NET city slip 2025 has been given below. Candidates who are going to take the exam should download the city slip by logging in with their credentials.
Download CSIR NET City Slip 2025
CSIR NET City Intimation Slip 2025 Release Date
The candidates who have applied for the CSIR NET June exam can download CSIR NET city intimation slip online from 20th July 2025. Check out the table below for important dates.
|
CSIR NET 2025 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
CSIR NET Notification 2025
|
3rd June 2025
|
CSIR NET 2025 Application Form Start Date
|
3rd June 2025
|
Last date for CSIR NET 2025 Application Form Submission
|
23rd June 2025
|
CSIR NET City Intimation Slip Release Date
|
20th July 2025
|
CSIR NET Exam Date 2025
|
28th July 2025
What are the Steps to Download CSIR NET June City Slip 2025?
The candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download CSIR NET City Slip 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET which is csirnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the CSIR-UGC NET June Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage of the website
Step 3: A new webpage will open on the screen
Step 4: Enter the login credentials as required.
Step 5: Download the admit card and print it out for future use
What Details are mentioned on CSIR NET 2025 June City Slip?
The CSIR NET city slip has the following details on it.
- Examination City
- Candidate Details
- Instructions
- Important Dates
- Contact Information
Can I Carry CSIR NET Exam City Slip 2025 to Exam Hall?
No, the CSIR NET city slip is not meant to be carried to the exam hall. The city slip is only meant to check the exam city name. It allows one to know the CSIR NET exam city name so that they can plan their commute to the city . The admit card is the one document that needs to be carried to the exam hall.
When will CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 be Released?
Once the CSIR NET city intimation slip 2025 is released, the CSIR NET admit card 2025 is expected to be out 3 to 4 days before the exam date. The admit card is an important document that has to be carried to the exam hall by the those appearing for the exam on 28th July 2025.
