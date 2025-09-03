Bihar STET Apply Online 2025: Know Steps to Fill Application Form with Fee

Bihar STET Apply Online 2025: The application form for Bihar STET 2025 exam is all set to begin from 8th September. Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can fill out the online form up to 25th September. Know what are the steps to fill the Bihar STET online form, date, fee, etc on this page.
Bihar STET Apply Online 2025
Bihar STET exam is a Teacher Eligibility Test administered by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Candidates who are willing to get a teaching job to teach the students of classes 9 to 12 can apply for Bihar STET 2025 exam online. The Bihar STET application form is scheduled to begin from 8th September and will end on 25th September 2025.
Bihar STET Paper I is held to teach classes 9 and 10 while Paper II is to teach classes 11 and 12. Know more details on Bihar STET application form steps, dates, fee, documents to upload, etc.
Bihar STET Application Form 2025 Date
The Bihar STET apply online is scheduled to begin from 8th September 2025 and will close on 25th September 2025. Those who apply successfully will be eligible to appear for the exam from 4th to 25th October 2025. Candidates can check the important dates related to the Bihar STET application form in the table below.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Bihar STET 2025 Notification
|
September 2025
|
Bihar STET 2025 Online Form Starts
|
8th September 2025
|
Last Date to Fill Application Form
|
25th September 2025
|
Last Date to Submit Application Fee
|To be updated
|
Exam Dates
|
4th to 25th October 2025
Important Instructions Before Filling Bihar STET Application Form
We have stated the important instructions that candidates need to follow to be able to fill out the Bihar STET application form 2025.
- Keep the necessary documents handy such as the 10th class mark sheet, 12th class mark sheet, Graduation Marksheets, B.Ed. Marksheet, Category Certificate (if applicable).
- Keep scanned copy of passport size photo, scanned copy of the signature, mobile Number, Email ID, ID proof etc. that are required to be filled in the online form.
- Photography and signature specification:
Bihar STET Registration 2025: How to Apply Online?
According to the dates released, the Bihar STET registration shall begin online from 8th September 2025 onwards. The candidates will be able to apply online for the Bihar STET exam online from this date onwards. The steps to apply online for Bihar STET is given below.
- Visit the official website of Bihar STET which is secondary.biharboardonline.com.
- Click on the online application link appearing on the page.
- Click on the tab of “Register new candidate”
- Enter all the details asked to complete the registration process.
- Once the registration is done, the login details will be sent to the registered mobile number and mail ID
- Login to the registered user section and fill the application form, click on the “save and continue” in the Bihar STET application form
- Upload the scanned copy of the documents required.
- Review the application form before final submission
- Lastly, pay the Bihar STET application fee
What is Bihar STET Application Fee 2025?
The Bihar STET application fee 2025 needs to be paid online. The application forms will not be accepted for those candidates who fail to pay the fee. The category wise Bihar STET application fee is given below in the table.
|
Papers
|
Category (General/ OBC/ BC)
|
Category (SC/ST/PwD)
|
Paper 1 or Paper 2
|
Rs. 960
|
Rs. 760
|
Both Papers
|
Rs. 1440
|
Rs. 1140
What Documents to Upload in Bihar STET Application Form 2025?
The candidates need to upload their recent passport size photograph and signature in the prescribed size and format. The list of documents that need to be uploaded in the Bihar STET application form is listed below in the table.
|
Specification
|
Photo
|
Sign
|
Dimension
|
3.5 x 4.5 cm
|
3.5 x 4.5 cm
|
Format
|
JPG or JPEG
|
JPG or JPEG
|
Resolution
|
100-150 kb
|
50-100 kb
