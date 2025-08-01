[Declared] HTET Answer Key 2025 Out: Check Official Answer Key & Raise Objections Online

Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE/BSEH) has released the HTET answer key 2025 on its official website on 31st July itself. With the HTET exam being completed on 30th and 31st August 2025, candidates can begin to check the official answer key PDF online. Read here to know where to check the answer key, dates and more details here.
HTET Answer Key 2025
HTET Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE/BSEH). The HTET exam for Level 1, 2 and 3 was completed on 30th and 31st July 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can now download the official answer key from the HTET website.
[Official] HTET Answer Key 2025 Download Link
The official answer key for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) TGT, PGT, PRT has been released in a PDF format. Candidates who appeared in the exam can use the answer key to estimate their scores. The following table has the HTET answe rkey PDF link for all levels.
HTET Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The Haryana TET answer key is released on 31st July 2025. The candidates who took the exam can now download the official answer key from HTET website or through the direct link shared on this page.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
HTET 2025 Online Application Start Date
|
4th November 2024
|
Last Date to Apply
|
15th November 2024 (Extended)
|
HTET Form 2025 Correction Window
|
16th & 17th November 2024
|
HTET Exam Date 2025
|
26 and 27 July 2025
|
HTET Answer Key Date
|
31st July 2025
How can I download HTET Answer Key 2025 for all Levels?
HTET answer key 2025 can be downloaded online by following the steps that are shared below.
- Visit the official website: bseh.org.in to check the answer key.
- Click on the “HTET Answer Key 2025” link which appears on the homepage
- Select the exam level for which you have appeared i.e. PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2), or PGT (Level 3)
- The HTET 2025 answer key PDF will open in a new window
- Download the PDF and cross check the answers.
HTET Answer Key 2025 Objection Window
The candidates have the option to challenge the official HTET answer key 2025. The answer key challenge window will be open as per the dates specified by the officials. In order to raise an objection against the official HTET answer key, one needs to pay a fee of Rs. 1000 per question.
If the objection raised against a question is correct, then the amount shall be refunded to the concerned candidate’s bank account (as provided by the candidate) within three months of result declaration.