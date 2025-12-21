Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
By Harshita Singh
Dec 21, 2025, 11:18 IST

Winter Solstice 2025 occurs on December 21, marking the shortest day and longest night for the Northern Hemisphere. This astronomical event happens when the North Pole tilts furthest away from the Sun. In India, the solstice will take place at 8:33 PM IST, signaling the official beginning of astronomical winter and the gradual return of longer days.

Winter solstice is on Sunday, December 21, 2025
Key Points

  • The Winter Solstice 2025 occurs on December 21, marking the longest night.
  • It marks the official start of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
  • After Dec 21, daylight hours will gradually increase, heralding the arrival of spring.

The shortest day of the year: For thousands of years, people have been drawn to the Winter Solstice 2025, which is an astronomical event. This event, which takes place on December 21, is not only the longest night of the year; it is also a big change in our relationship with the Sun. The official start of astronomical winter happens when the Northern Hemisphere tilts away into its deepest darkness. But this darkest day has a secret gift: from now on, the days will slowly get longer, which means spring is on the way. Here is everything you need to know, whether you want to know the exact date and time of the Winter Solstice in India in 2025 or just want to know how shadows work.

When is the Winter Solstice 2025? 

The solstice is not a whole day; it is a certain time of day when the Sun is directly above the Tropic of Capricorn. This exact moment will happen on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Here is the schedule for different time zones to help you keep track of the event:

Time Zone

Date

Time

Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

December 21, 2025

3:03 PM

Indian Standard Time (IST)

December 21, 2025

8:33 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST)

December 21, 2025

10:03 AM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

December 21, 2025

3:03 PM

Note: While the solstice happens at the same instant globally, your local clock time depends on your time zone.

Why is December 21, 2025, the Shortest Day of the Year?

People often think that the winter solstice happens because the Earth is farthest from the Sun, but this is not the case. In the winter, we are actually very close to the Sun! The Earth's tilt is the real reason.

  • The 23.5-Degree Tilt: Imagine the Earth is leaning back as it orbits. During the winter solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted 23.5 degrees away from the Sun.

  • Low Sun Angle: Because of this tilt, the Sun moves across the sky in the shortest and lowest way. It rises late, stays low on the horizon, and sets early.

  • Less Direct Sunlight: The sun's rays hit the Northern Hemisphere at a steep angle, spreading out the energy and causing cooler temperatures.

Winter Solstice vs Equinox: What is the Difference?

It is easy to confuse solstices with equinoxes, but they are opposite astronomical events.

  • The word "solstice" comes from the Latin word for "sun stands still." It happens twice a year, in June and December. It shows the longest and shortest days of the year. Before changing direction, it looks like the Sun stops moving north and south.

  • The word "equinox" comes from Latin and means "equal night." It happens twice a year, in March and September. It is the place on Earth where day and night are about the same length (12 hours each).

The Winter Solstice 2025 is more than just a day on the calendar; it reminds us of nature's cycles of rest and renewal. December 21 is the day with the least amount of daylight, but it is also the day the Sun is reborn. The Northern Hemisphere starts its slow journey back toward the light on December 22. So, as you experience the early sunset this Sunday, remember that the brighter days are officially on their way. 

