Haryana Winter Vacation Dates 2025-2026: Check School Closure & Reopening Updates

Haryana Winter Holidays 2026: As Haryana experiences a sharp drop in temperature, the Haryana School Winter Vacation 2025–26 is expected to be officially announced by the state education department soon. Based on past trends and prevailing winter conditions in North India, schools across Haryana are likely to follow a winter break schedule similar to Delhi, although district-wise variations may occur due to extreme cold and fog.
Below are the expected winter vacation dates, current school regulations in December 2025, and confirmed holiday details for Haryana schools.
Haryana Winter Vacation 2025-26: Expected Dates
For the 2025-26 winter season, Haryana schools are expected to observe their main winter vacation from January 1 to January 15, 2026, with schools reopening shortly after.
Key Expected Dates
Winter Vacation: January 1 to January 15, 2026
Schools Reopen: January 16, 2026
This tentative schedule aligns with Delhi schools’ winter break pattern, which Haryana often mirrors. However, final confirmation will be issued by the Haryana School Education Department.
Note: District administrations may revise reopening dates if severe cold wave or dense fog conditions persist.
Private School Winter Break in Faridabad
While government schools usually follow a common calendar, some private schools have already announced their winter vacation dates.
Faridabad Private Schools – Winter Break 2025–26
|Class
|From
|Till
|Nursery to Class 10
|Thursday, January 1, 2026
|Sunday, January 11, 2026
Students are expected to resume classes from January 12, 2026, unless further extensions are announced due to weather conditions.
Updated School Timings in Haryana (Winter Schedule)
Due to continuing cold and foggy conditions, the Directorate of Secondary Education has revised school timings across Haryana. These timings will be effective from November 15, 2025, to February 15, 2026.
Single-Shift Schools
Opening Time: 9:30 AM
Closing Time: 3:30 PM
Double-Shift Schools
Overall School Hours: 7:55 AM – 5:15 PM
First Shift: 7:55 AM – 12:30 PM
Second Shift: 12:40 PM – 5:15 PM
The Directorate of Secondary Education has issued instructions to all District Education Officers, Block Education Officers, and school principals to follow these revised timings until February 15, 2026. This adjustment ensures student safety during early morning hours when temperatures are extremely low.
Haryana School Holidays in December 2025
Most schools will remain operational in December 2025, but the following official holidays and observances are confirmed:
|Date
|Day
|Occasion
|December 25, 2025
|Thursday
|Christmas Day
|December 26, 2025
|Friday
|Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti
|December 27, 2025
|Saturday
|Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti
These holidays are observed in both government and private schools, though internal calendars may slightly differ.
Important Advisory for Parents and Students
Follow school-specific circulars for winter vacation confirmation and reopening dates.
Keep updated on district-level weather advisories.
Ensure children are dressed appropriately for cold weather during school commute.
Take note of revised school timings, particularly for single and double-shift schools.
Haryana schools are preparing for winter vacation 2025-26 starting January 1, 2026, while operating under adjusted timings due to cold and fog until February 15, 2026. Private schools have already announced their schedules for the winter breaks. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with official school notifications for the latest information on school closing and reopening dates for the Winter Vacation 2025-2026.
