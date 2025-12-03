BSEB Class 12 Model Papers 2025: Download Bihar Board Previous Year Sample Papers PDF

Bihar Board Model Papers 2025 PDF: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the annual Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the state. To support students in preparing for the upcoming Bihar Board Exam 2026, previous year model papers are made available here in an easy downloadable format. Students can access and download these Class 12 subject-wise sample papers from their phone or laptop to practise important questions and understand the latest exam pattern. This article also includes exam dates and useful preparation tips so that students can start their studies effectively and stay ahead in their preparation.
Here is the list of subjects for which the Bihar Board has released the 2025 model papers. These model papers are provided for the inter students who will sit for board exams this year.
Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2026
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 Exam Dates for 2025. The exams are set to begin on February 2, 2025 and will end on February 13, 2025. Students can check the official schedule on the BSEB website or at Jagran Josh and start their preparations accordingly.
How to Download Bihar Board Inter Model Papers 2025?
To download the Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers 2025, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.com.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Model Paper 2025’ option at the top-right corner.
Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Inter.’
Step 4: Choose the subject you need and click on it.
Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
