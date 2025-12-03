AP TET Hall Ticket 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BSEB Class 12 Model Papers 2025: Download Bihar Board Previous Year Sample Papers PDF

By Gurmeet Kaur
Dec 3, 2025, 12:26 IST

Bihar Board Sample Paper: Bihar Board Class 12 previous year model papers are available here to help students prepare for the upcoming BSEB Exam 2026. Download subject-wise model paper PDFs for all streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science – to practice important questions and boost your exam preparation.  

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Get here Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Model Papers 2025.
Get here Bihar Board BSEB Class 12th Model Papers 2025.

Bihar Board Model Papers 2025 PDF: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the annual Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the state. To support students in preparing for the upcoming Bihar Board Exam 2026, previous year model papers are made available here in an easy downloadable format. Students can access and download these Class 12 subject-wise sample papers from their phone or laptop to practise important questions and understand the latest exam pattern. This article also includes exam dates and useful preparation tips so that students can start their studies effectively and stay ahead in their preparation.

Check Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2026

Bihar Board 12th Model Papers 2025

Here is the list of subjects for which the Bihar Board has released the 2025 model papers. These model papers are provided for the inter students who will sit for board exams this year. Click on the subject name to see and download the sample papers.

105/124/205/223 - ENGLISH

106/206/306- HINDI

109/209/309/505- SANSKRIT

117- PHYSICS

118- CHEMISTRY

119- BIOLOGY

120- AGRICULTURE

121/327- MATHEMATICS

122/221/328- COMPUTER SCIENCE

123- MULTIMEDIA & WEB TECHNOLOGY

217- BUSINESS STUDIES

219- ECONOMICS

220- ACCOUNTANCY

317- YOGA & PHYSICAL EDUCATION

318- MUSIC

319- HOME SCIENCE

320- PHILOSOHPHY

321- HISTORY

322- POLITICAL SCIENCE

323- GEOGRAPHY

324- PSYCHOLOGY

325- SOCIOLOGY

Bihar Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2026

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 12 Exam Dates for 2025. The exams are set to begin on February 2, 2025 and will end on February 13, 2025. Students can check the official schedule on the BSEB website or at Jagran Josh and start their preparations accordingly.

How to Download Bihar Board Inter Model Papers 2025?

To download the Bihar Board Class 12 Model Papers 2025, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Model Paper 2025’ option at the top-right corner.

Step 3: From the dropdown menu, select ‘Inter.’

Step 4: Choose the subject you need and click on it.

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

For more updates, check the links below:

Also Know:

 

 

 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News