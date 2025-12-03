BSEB Class 12 Model Papers 2025: Download Bihar Board Previous Year Sample Papers PDF

Bihar Board Model Papers 2025 PDF: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the annual Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in the state. To support students in preparing for the upcoming Bihar Board Exam 2026, previous year model papers are made available here in an easy downloadable format. Students can access and download these Class 12 subject-wise sample papers from their phone or laptop to practise important questions and understand the latest exam pattern. This article also includes exam dates and useful preparation tips so that students can start their studies effectively and stay ahead in their preparation.

Check Bihar Board 12th Exam Date 2026

Bihar Board 12th Model Papers 2025

Here is the list of subjects for which the Bihar Board has released the 2025 model papers. These model papers are provided for the inter students who will sit for board exams this year. Click on the subject name to see and download the sample papers.