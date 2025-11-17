School Holiday on 17 November
Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26: Download Time Table for Class 6 to 12

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 17, 2025, 15:05 IST

Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu Half-Yearly Exam 2025-26 Datesheet for Classes 5 to 12. SSLC and Plus Two exams will be held from 10 to 23 December 2025, Class 11 exams in afternoon sessions, and Classes 5 to 9 from 15 to 23 December 2025. Students can check this article for a detailed schedule for the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2025-26.

Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26 has been officially released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. This announcement is important for all students from Classes 6 to 12, as the early release of the timetable will help them plan their studies and revision more effectively. 

According to the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 10 December 2025, while exams for Classes 6 to 9 will start from 15 December 2025. Class 11 examinations will also take place during this period but will be conducted in the afternoon session. The schedule includes dedicated time for reading and verifying the question paper, ensuring that students can begin the exam calmly and confidently. Check this article for more details about the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2025 Datesheet.

Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26: Key Highlights

Students can check this table for detailed information about Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Datesheet 2025-26:

Category

Details

Conducting Body

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu

Exam Name

Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2025-26

Class 10 & 12 Exam Dates

10 December 2025 – 23 December 2025

Class 11 Exam Dates

10 December 2025 – 23 December 2025 (Afternoon Session)

Class 5 to 9 Exam Dates

15 December 2025 – 23 December 2025

Exam Timings

SSLC & Plus Two: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Class 11: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Class 6–8: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm 

Class 5: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm 

Class 9: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Official website

tamilnadustateboard.org

Tamil Nadu SSLC and Plus Two Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 Schedule

Check the below timetable for Classes 10 (SSLC) and 12 (Plus Two). This table shows the exam dates, subjects, and timings to help students plan their preparation better.

Date

Class

Subject

Exam Time

10 December 2025

SSLC / Plus Two

Tamil / First Language

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

11 December 2025

SSLC / Plus Two

English / Second Language

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

12–23 December 2025

SSLC / Plus Two

Mathematics, Science, Social Science & Other Electives

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 Schedule

Tamil Nadu Class 11 examinations will be conducted from 10 December to 23 December 2025 in the afternoon session. Students can use the morning hours for revision, as the schedule covers core subjects, languages, science, mathematics, and elective papers.

Date

Class

Subject

Exam Time

10–23 December 2025

Class 11

Languages, Core Subjects, Science, Mathematics, Electives

2:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Tamil Nadu Class 5 to 9 Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 Time Table

Tamil Nadu Exams 2025-26 for Classes 5 to 9 will start on 15 December 2025 and end on 23 December 2025. To help students stay alert and comfortable, Classes 6 and 8 will write their exams in the morning, while Classes 5 and 9 will have exams in the afternoon. All important subjects like Tamil, English, Maths, Science, Social Science, and optional subjects are spread across the exam days so students get enough time to prepare well.

Class

Exam Dates

Session

Exam Time

Class 6

15–23 December 2025

Morning

10:00 am – 12:30 pm

Class 7

15–23 December 2025

Morning/Afternoon (as per school schedule)

Varies by school

Class 8

15–23 December 2025

Morning

10:00 am – 12:30 pm

Class 5

15–23 December 2025

Afternoon

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Class 9

15–23 December 2025

Afternoon

2:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Also check: 

TN 12th Public Exam Time Table 2026

TN 10th Public Exam Time Table 2026 

