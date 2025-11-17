Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26: Download Time Table for Class 6 to 12

Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26 has been officially released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. This announcement is important for all students from Classes 6 to 12, as the early release of the timetable will help them plan their studies and revision more effectively.
According to the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 10 December 2025, while exams for Classes 6 to 9 will start from 15 December 2025. Class 11 examinations will also take place during this period but will be conducted in the afternoon session. The schedule includes dedicated time for reading and verifying the question paper, ensuring that students can begin the exam calmly and confidently. Check this article for more details about the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2025 Datesheet.
Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26: Key Highlights
Students can check this table for detailed information about Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Datesheet 2025-26:
|
Category
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu
|
Exam Name
|
Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2025-26
|
Class 10 & 12 Exam Dates
|
10 December 2025 – 23 December 2025
|
Class 11 Exam Dates
|
10 December 2025 – 23 December 2025 (Afternoon Session)
|
Class 5 to 9 Exam Dates
|
15 December 2025 – 23 December 2025
|
Exam Timings
|
SSLC & Plus Two: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm
Class 11: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Class 6–8: 10:00 am to 12:30 pm
Class 5: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Class 9: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm
|
Official website
|
tamilnadustateboard.org
Tamil Nadu SSLC and Plus Two Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 Schedule
Check the below timetable for Classes 10 (SSLC) and 12 (Plus Two). This table shows the exam dates, subjects, and timings to help students plan their preparation better.
|
Date
|
Class
|
Subject
|
Exam Time
|
10 December 2025
|
SSLC / Plus Two
|
Tamil / First Language
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
11 December 2025
|
SSLC / Plus Two
|
English / Second Language
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
|
12–23 December 2025
|
SSLC / Plus Two
|
Mathematics, Science, Social Science & Other Electives
|
10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Tamil Nadu Class 11 Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 Schedule
Tamil Nadu Class 11 examinations will be conducted from 10 December to 23 December 2025 in the afternoon session. Students can use the morning hours for revision, as the schedule covers core subjects, languages, science, mathematics, and elective papers.
|
Date
|
Class
|
Subject
|
Exam Time
|
10–23 December 2025
|
Class 11
|
Languages, Core Subjects, Science, Mathematics, Electives
|
2:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Tamil Nadu Class 5 to 9 Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 Time Table
Tamil Nadu Exams 2025-26 for Classes 5 to 9 will start on 15 December 2025 and end on 23 December 2025. To help students stay alert and comfortable, Classes 6 and 8 will write their exams in the morning, while Classes 5 and 9 will have exams in the afternoon. All important subjects like Tamil, English, Maths, Science, Social Science, and optional subjects are spread across the exam days so students get enough time to prepare well.
|
Class
|
Exam Dates
|
Session
|
Exam Time
|
Class 6
|
15–23 December 2025
|
Morning
|
10:00 am – 12:30 pm
|
Class 7
|
15–23 December 2025
|
Morning/Afternoon (as per school schedule)
|
Varies by school
|
Class 8
|
15–23 December 2025
|
Morning
|
10:00 am – 12:30 pm
|
Class 5
|
15–23 December 2025
|
Afternoon
|
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
|
Class 9
|
15–23 December 2025
|
Afternoon
|
2:00 pm – 4:30 pm
