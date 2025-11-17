Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26: Download Time Table for Class 6 to 12

Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam Schedule 2025-26 has been officially released by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu. This announcement is important for all students from Classes 6 to 12, as the early release of the timetable will help them plan their studies and revision more effectively.

According to the schedule, the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2025-26 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on 10 December 2025, while exams for Classes 6 to 9 will start from 15 December 2025. Class 11 examinations will also take place during this period but will be conducted in the afternoon session. The schedule includes dedicated time for reading and verifying the question paper, ensuring that students can begin the exam calmly and confidently. Check this article for more details about the Tamil Nadu Half Yearly Exam 2025 Datesheet.