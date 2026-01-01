Which University in the U.S. has the Lowest Acceptance Rate? Check List!

Dreaming of studying in the USA? Getting into top American universities is more competitive than ever. Students from around the world apply to the most trusted and prestigious colleges each year. But only a few make it through. The acceptance rate tells you how hard it is to get a place. A low acceptance rate means lots of competition. In this article, we have covered which US university has the lowest acceptance rate right now. We also list other elite schools that admit only a few applicants. Let’s learn about the world of America’s toughest entry gates. List of U.S. Universities with the Lowest Acceptance Rate The table below shows some of the most selective universities in the United States based on recent admissions data: S.No University Acceptance Rate 1. Harvard University 3.5% 2. California Institute of Technology (Caltech) 3.1% 3. Stanford University 3.9% 4. Princeton University 4.5% 5. Yale University 4.5% 6. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 4.8% 7. University of Chicago 4.8% 8. Brown University 5.2%

Harvard remains the most selective school in America, with an acceptance rate of around 3–3.5%. It is famous for excellence across fields from law to science. 2. California Institute of Technology (Caltech) Caltech is tiny but mighty. With one of the lowest acceptance rates (~3.1%), it focuses on science and engineering. 3. Stanford University Stanford University is Silicon Valley's academic heart. It admits under 4% of applicants. It attracts inventors, thinkers and future leaders. What US university has the lowest acceptance rate? The US college with the lowest acceptance rate is Harvard University, admitting around 3–3.5% of applicants. This means only a tiny fraction of students are offered a place each year, making it harder for many to get in.

What is the #1 hardest school to get into? By overall selectivity and reputation, Harvard University is widely seen as the hardest university to enter in the US right now. What university is 100% acceptance rate? Some very small or specialised colleges may accept all applicants, but among major US universities, none has a 100% acceptance rate. Many public or open-enrollment schools have high rates, but they still screen applications. Therefore, when it comes to the universities with the lowest acceptance rates in the US, elite names like Harvard, Caltech, and Stanford top the list. But many more selective schools, such as Princeton, Yale, MIT and the University of Chicago, also challenge applicants with tough admissions standards.