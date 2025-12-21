Rose Bowl Game 2026: Date, Location, Teams & Where to Watch?

The Rose Bowl Game 2026 is the iconic New Year's Day college football game where the top college football teams play in a Playoff semifinal. This matchup matters now amid the 2025-26 playoff expansion, deciding national title contenders and boosting fan excitement.

Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing each other for the Rose Bowl Game on January 01, 2026. The 2025 Rose Bowl averaged 28.1 million viewers, marking it a top sports event.

Check the Rose Bowl Game 2026 Details, Date & Time, location, teams playing and What channel is the Rose Bowl game on?

When is the Rose Bowl Game 2026?

Rose Bowl Game 2026 kicks off January 1, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT). It slots into the College Football Playoff as a semifinal. Gates open early for tailgating. Kickoff aligns with Pasadena's sunny winter weather, averaging 68°F. Halftime features marching bands and flyovers.