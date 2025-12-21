Rose Bowl Game 2026: Date, Location, Teams & Where to Watch?

The Rose Bowl Game 2026 is the iconic New Year's Day college football game where the top college football teams play in a Playoff semifinal. This matchup matters now amid the 2025-26 playoff expansion, deciding national title contenders and boosting fan excitement.
Indiana Hoosiers and Alabama Crimson Tide will be facing each other for the Rose Bowl Game on January 01, 2026. The 2025 Rose Bowl averaged 28.1 million viewers, marking it a top sports event.
Check the Rose Bowl Game 2026 Details, Date & Time, location, teams playing and What channel is the Rose Bowl game on?
When is the Rose Bowl Game 2026?
Rose Bowl Game 2026 kicks off January 1, 2026, at 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT). It slots into the College Football Playoff as a semifinal. Gates open early for tailgating. Kickoff aligns with Pasadena's sunny winter weather, averaging 68°F. Halftime features marching bands and flyovers.
Where is the 2026 Rose Bowl Game?
The 2026 Rose Bowl Game takes place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. This 1922 venue seats 92,542 fans. It's near the Rose Parade route.
|
Aspect
|
Rose Bowl Stadium Feature
|
Capacity/Note
|
Seating
|
Horseshoe design
|
92,542 maximum
|
Field
|
Natural grass
|
Replaced yearly pre-game
|
History
|
Hosted 1942 Rose Bowl amid WWII
|
Oldest bowl game stadium
Who will play in the Rose Bowl Game 2026?
No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers face No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl Game 2026. This semifinal winner advances toward the title. Indiana boasts a perfect season; Alabama brings dynasty experience. Indiana's high-powered offense averages 45 points per game. Alabama's defense leads with 35 sacks this season.
What channel is the Rose Bowl game on?
ESPN airs Rose Bowl Game 2026 live, with streaming on ESPN+ and Disney+. Radio coverage hits SiriusXM. Global fans use VPNs for access.
-
TV: ESPN main channel at 4:00 PM ET.
-
Stream: ESPN app, Fubo, YouTube TV.
-
Highlights: ESPN app post-game recaps.
Conclusion
Rose Bowl Game 2026 on January 1 delivers Indiana vs. Alabama playoff drama in Pasadena at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. Its tradition and stakes make it unmissable college football. Mark your calendar—stream or attend for New Year's football magic that shapes champions.
