SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT: Check Category-Wise Vacancy Count, Exam Date and More

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 2, 2025, 14:08 IST

SSC GD Vacancy 2026 Released at ssc.gov.in: The Staff Selection Commission has released SSC GD 2026 Notification for 25487 vacancies. Both male and female candidates can submit their applications official website by 31 December. Check category-wise SSC GD 2026 vacancy for male and female here.

SSC GD Vacancy Released for 25487 Constable Posts
SSC GD 2026 Vacancy: The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for SSC GD recruitment 2026. A total of 25487 GD Constable vacancies have been announced. These vacancies will be recruited in various paramilitary forces such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR and SSF forces. Interested candidates who have passed class 10th can submit their applications for SSC GD 2026 vacancy till 31 December 2025. They can also check the official notification and the tentative vacancy list on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Vacancy 2026

The Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC GD 2026 Notification on December 1, inviting applications for 25487 General Duty Constable posts in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF forces. Aspirants who have cleared class 10th and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 23 years can submit their applications until December 31 at ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD 2026 exam will be held between February and April 2026.

SSC GD is a national-level exam, held by the Staff Selection Commission every year. It is conducted to shortlist eligible male and female candidates for General Duty Constable posts in the following forces:

  1. Border Security Force (BSF)

  2. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

  3. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

  4. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

  5. Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

  6. Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

SSC GD Vacancy 2026 Force-wise

Through SSC GD 2026 Notification, a total of 25487 General Duty Constable vacancies were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs for BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, and AR forces. Out of 25487 vacancies, 23467 are reserved for male candidates, and 2020 for female candidates. You can check force-wise SSC GD Constable vacancies in the table below.

Force

Total

BSF

616

CISF

14595

CRPF

5570

SSB

1765

ITBP

1296

AR

1706

SSF

23

Total

25487

Also, check: SSC GD Constable Syllabus

SSC GD Constable Vacancy for Male

There are 23467 GD Constable vacancies for male candidates to be filled through SSC GD Recruitment 2026. The maximum number of vacancies are announced for CISF, followed by CRPF. Check out the category-wise SSC GD Vacancy for Males in the table below.

Force

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total (Male)

BSF

78

58

113

53

222

524

CISF

1918

1391

2958

1321

5547

13135

CRPF

870

32

1343

598

2523

5366

SSB

257

167

412

176

792

1764

ITBP

146

139

219

109

486

1099

AR

161

302

278

157

658

1556

SSF

3

2

6

2

10

23

Total

3433

2091

5329

2416

10198

23467

SSC GD Vacancy 2026 Female

The commission has notified 2020 SSC GD vacancies for female candidates. These vacancies have been divided across different categories and forces. Refer to the table to know SSC GD Female vacancy for UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and other categories.

Force

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

Total (Female)

BSF

11

7

20

5

49

92

CISF

205

152

326

150

627

1460

CRPF

8

2

27

8

159

204

SSB

0

0

0

0

1

1

ITBP

24

25

38

16

94

197

AR

14

30

25

10

71

150

SSF

0

0

0

0

0

0

Total

269

222

436

189

904

2020

SSC GD Eligibility Criteria 2026

To be eligible, candidates must fulfill the eligibility parameters prescribed by the commission. Failing to meet any of the criterion will lead to cancellation of your candidature.

Criteria Details
Nationality

Candidate must be a citizen of India
Educational Qualification Aspirants must have cleared Matriculation/class 10th from a recognised board
Age Limit

18 to 23 years

SSC GD Constable Salary 2026

As per the official notification, the starting salary of a General Duty Constable is Rs. 23,527 per month with the basic pay of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100. Aditionally, candidates will be entitled to various perks and allowances. Check the complete SSC GD Salary Structure in the table below:

Earnings Gross Amount
Basic Pay Rs. 21,700
Transport Allowance Rs. 1,224
House Rent Allowance Rs. 2,538
Dearness Allowance Rs. 434
Total Earnings Rs. 25,896
Deduction- CGHS, CGEGIS, Pension Rs. 125 + Rs. 30 + Rs. 2214= Rs. 2369
Net Earnings Rs. 23,527

Selection Process for SSC GD 2026

The selection process for SSC GD Constable exam includes three stages: 

Stage 1: Online Exam

Stage 2: PET & PST

Stage 3: Document Verification and Medical Exam

Candidates need to clear all three stages and secure more than SSC GD Cut Off marks to get recuited as General Duty Constables.

