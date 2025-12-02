SSC GD 2026 Vacancy: The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for SSC GD recruitment 2026. A total of 25487 GD Constable vacancies have been announced. These vacancies will be recruited in various paramilitary forces such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR and SSF forces. Interested candidates who have passed class 10th can submit their applications for SSC GD 2026 vacancy till 31 December 2025. They can also check the official notification and the tentative vacancy list on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC GD Vacancy 2026 The Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC GD 2026 Notification on December 1, inviting applications for 25487 General Duty Constable posts in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF forces. Aspirants who have cleared class 10th and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 23 years can submit their applications until December 31 at ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD 2026 exam will be held between February and April 2026.

SSC GD is a national-level exam, held by the Staff Selection Commission every year. It is conducted to shortlist eligible male and female candidates for General Duty Constable posts in the following forces: Border Security Force (BSF) Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Secretariat Security Force (SSF) SSC GD Vacancy 2026 Force-wise Through SSC GD 2026 Notification, a total of 25487 General Duty Constable vacancies were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs for BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, and AR forces. Out of 25487 vacancies, 23467 are reserved for male candidates, and 2020 for female candidates. You can check force-wise SSC GD Constable vacancies in the table below. Force Total BSF 616 CISF 14595 CRPF 5570 SSB 1765 ITBP 1296 AR 1706 SSF 23 Total 25487

Also, check: SSC GD Constable Syllabus SSC GD Constable Vacancy for Male There are 23467 GD Constable vacancies for male candidates to be filled through SSC GD Recruitment 2026. The maximum number of vacancies are announced for CISF, followed by CRPF. Check out the category-wise SSC GD Vacancy for Males in the table below. Force SC ST OBC EWS UR Total (Male) BSF 78 58 113 53 222 524 CISF 1918 1391 2958 1321 5547 13135 CRPF 870 32 1343 598 2523 5366 SSB 257 167 412 176 792 1764 ITBP 146 139 219 109 486 1099 AR 161 302 278 157 658 1556 SSF 3 2 6 2 10 23 Total 3433 2091 5329 2416 10198 23467 SSC GD Vacancy 2026 Female The commission has notified 2020 SSC GD vacancies for female candidates. These vacancies have been divided across different categories and forces. Refer to the table to know SSC GD Female vacancy for UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and other categories.

SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2026 Female Force SC ST OBC EWS UR Total (Female) BSF 11 7 20 5 49 92 CISF 205 152 326 150 627 1460 CRPF 8 2 27 8 159 204 SSB 0 0 0 0 1 1 ITBP 24 25 38 16 94 197 AR 14 30 25 10 71 150 SSF 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 269 222 436 189 904 2020 SSC GD Eligibility Criteria 2026 To be eligible, candidates must fulfill the eligibility parameters prescribed by the commission. Failing to meet any of the criterion will lead to cancellation of your candidature. Criteria Details Nationality Candidate must be a citizen of India Educational Qualification Aspirants must have cleared Matriculation/class 10th from a recognised board Age Limit 18 to 23 years