SSC GD 2026 Vacancy: The Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for SSC GD recruitment 2026. A total of 25487 GD Constable vacancies have been announced. These vacancies will be recruited in various paramilitary forces such as BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR and SSF forces. Interested candidates who have passed class 10th can submit their applications for SSC GD 2026 vacancy till 31 December 2025. They can also check the official notification and the tentative vacancy list on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.
SSC GD Vacancy 2026
The Staff Selection Commission has issued the SSC GD 2026 Notification on December 1, inviting applications for 25487 General Duty Constable posts in BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF forces. Aspirants who have cleared class 10th and fall within the age bracket of 18 to 23 years can submit their applications until December 31 at ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD 2026 exam will be held between February and April 2026.
SSC GD is a national-level exam, held by the Staff Selection Commission every year. It is conducted to shortlist eligible male and female candidates for General Duty Constable posts in the following forces:
-
Border Security Force (BSF)
-
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)
-
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)
-
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
-
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
-
Secretariat Security Force (SSF)
SSC GD Vacancy 2026 Force-wise
Through SSC GD 2026 Notification, a total of 25487 General Duty Constable vacancies were announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs for BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, SSF, and AR forces. Out of 25487 vacancies, 23467 are reserved for male candidates, and 2020 for female candidates. You can check force-wise SSC GD Constable vacancies in the table below.
|
Force
|
Total
|
BSF
|
616
|
CISF
|
14595
|
CRPF
|
5570
|
SSB
|
1765
|
ITBP
|
1296
|
AR
|
1706
|
SSF
|
23
|
Total
|
25487
Also, check: SSC GD Constable Syllabus
SSC GD Constable Vacancy for Male
There are 23467 GD Constable vacancies for male candidates to be filled through SSC GD Recruitment 2026. The maximum number of vacancies are announced for CISF, followed by CRPF. Check out the category-wise SSC GD Vacancy for Males in the table below.
|
Force
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total (Male)
|
BSF
|
78
|
58
|
113
|
53
|
222
|
524
|
CISF
|
1918
|
1391
|
2958
|
1321
|
5547
|
13135
|
CRPF
|
870
|
32
|
1343
|
598
|
2523
|
5366
|
SSB
|
257
|
167
|
412
|
176
|
792
|
1764
|
ITBP
|
146
|
139
|
219
|
109
|
486
|
1099
|
AR
|
161
|
302
|
278
|
157
|
658
|
1556
|
SSF
|
3
|
2
|
6
|
2
|
10
|
23
|
Total
|
3433
|
2091
|
5329
|
2416
|
10198
|
23467
SSC GD Vacancy 2026 Female
The commission has notified 2020 SSC GD vacancies for female candidates. These vacancies have been divided across different categories and forces. Refer to the table to know SSC GD Female vacancy for UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and other categories.
|
SSC GD Constable Vacancy 2026 Female
|
Force
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
UR
|
Total (Female)
|
BSF
|
11
|
7
|
20
|
5
|
49
|
92
|
CISF
|
205
|
152
|
326
|
150
|
627
|
1460
|
CRPF
|
8
|
2
|
27
|
8
|
159
|
204
|
SSB
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
ITBP
|
24
|
25
|
38
|
16
|
94
|
197
|
AR
|
14
|
30
|
25
|
10
|
71
|
150
|
SSF
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Total
|
269
|
222
|
436
|
189
|
904
|
2020
SSC GD Eligibility Criteria 2026
To be eligible, candidates must fulfill the eligibility parameters prescribed by the commission. Failing to meet any of the criterion will lead to cancellation of your candidature.
|Criteria
|Details
|Nationality
|
Candidate must be a citizen of India
|Educational Qualification
|Aspirants must have cleared Matriculation/class 10th from a recognised board
|Age Limit
|
18 to 23 years
SSC GD Constable Salary 2026
As per the official notification, the starting salary of a General Duty Constable is Rs. 23,527 per month with the basic pay of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100. Aditionally, candidates will be entitled to various perks and allowances. Check the complete SSC GD Salary Structure in the table below:
|Earnings
|Gross Amount
|Basic Pay
|Rs. 21,700
|Transport Allowance
|Rs. 1,224
|House Rent Allowance
|Rs. 2,538
|Dearness Allowance
|Rs. 434
|Total Earnings
|Rs. 25,896
|Deduction- CGHS, CGEGIS, Pension
|Rs. 125 + Rs. 30 + Rs. 2214= Rs. 2369
|Net Earnings
|Rs. 23,527
Selection Process for SSC GD 2026
The selection process for SSC GD Constable exam includes three stages:
Stage 1: Online Exam
Stage 2: PET & PST
Stage 3: Document Verification and Medical Exam
Candidates need to clear all three stages and secure more than SSC GD Cut Off marks to get recuited as General Duty Constables.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation