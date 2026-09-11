NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: CAT Shortlisting, Cutoff, PI Dates

By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 14:09 IST

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is hosting the admissions to MBA programmes. Candidates are advised to keep the important dates and details in mind while proceeding with the admissions.

IIM Calcutta Admission 2026
IIM Calcutta Admission 2026

IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is hosting the admissions to MBA programmes. On September 10, 2026, the Institute released the PI shortlist. Candidates can apply for admission on the official website at iimcal.ac.in. The admissions follow a three-stage process on the basis of CAT cutoffs, PI/WAT shortlisting, and a final merit list. Factors influencing the admissions include academics, gender/academic diversity, and work experience. 

IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: CAT Shortlisting

Candidates can check the following table to know the PI and WAT Shortlisting Factors for admission to IIM Calcutta

Parameters Weight Method of Calculation
CAT 2024 Score 56 (A/B) x 56
Class 10 Marks 10 As per Table below
Class 12 Marks 15 As per Table below
Gender Diversity Factor 4 4 points for female and transgender candidates.
Total 85 -
A = Candidate’s CAT 2024 Total Overall Scaled Score & B = Maximum possible CAT 2024 Total Overall Scaled Score

CHECK | Inside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insights

IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: Cutoff

Candidates must clear both sectional and overall CAT cutoffs to continue with the admission. Check the following table to know the Minimum CAT Percentile Cutoffs: 

Category VARC DILR QA Overall Percentile
OPEN ≥80 ≥80 ≥75 ≥85
EWS ≥70 ≥65 ≥65 ≥75
NC-OBC ≥70 ≥65 ≥65 ≥75
SC ≥65 ≥60 ≥60 ≥70
ST ≥55 ≥55 ≥55 ≥65
PwD ≥45 ≥45 ≥45 ≥55

Read: IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Latest Category-Wise Cutoff Analysis

IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: PI Dates

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and keep them in mind while appearing for counseling for PI to seek admission to IIM Calcutta for MBA: 

Events Dates
Application Start Date 2026 January 14, 2026
Application form Last date 2026 January 23, 2026
IIMC PI Shortlist Date 2026 January 30, 2026
IIMC Personal Interview Date  February 17- March 22, 2026
CAP Result Date  May 9 , 2026

Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

... Read More
First Published: Sep 11, 2026, 19:01 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News