IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: CAT Shortlisting, Cutoff, PI Dates

IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is hosting the admissions to MBA programmes. On September 10, 2026, the Institute released the PI shortlist. Candidates can apply for admission on the official website at iimcal.ac.in. The admissions follow a three-stage process on the basis of CAT cutoffs, PI/WAT shortlisting, and a final merit list. Factors influencing the admissions include academics, gender/academic diversity, and work experience.

IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: CAT Shortlisting

Candidates can check the following table to know the PI and WAT Shortlisting Factors for admission to IIM Calcutta: