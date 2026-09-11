IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: CAT Shortlisting, Cutoff, PI Dates
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is hosting the admissions to MBA programmes. Candidates are advised to keep the important dates and details in mind while proceeding with the admissions.
IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta is hosting the admissions to MBA programmes. On September 10, 2026, the Institute released the PI shortlist. Candidates can apply for admission on the official website at iimcal.ac.in. The admissions follow a three-stage process on the basis of CAT cutoffs, PI/WAT shortlisting, and a final merit list. Factors influencing the admissions include academics, gender/academic diversity, and work experience.
IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: CAT Shortlisting
Candidates can check the following table to know the PI and WAT Shortlisting Factors for admission to IIM Calcutta:
|Parameters
|Weight
|Method of Calculation
|CAT 2024 Score
|56
|(A/B) x 56
|Class 10 Marks
|10
|As per Table below
|Class 12 Marks
|15
|As per Table below
|Gender Diversity Factor
|4
|4 points for female and transgender candidates.
|Total
|85
|-
|A = Candidate’s CAT 2024 Total Overall Scaled Score & B = Maximum possible CAT 2024 Total Overall Scaled Score
CHECK | Inside IIM Ahmedabad Admission Data 2026: Check CAT Cutoffs & RTI Insights
IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: Cutoff
Candidates must clear both sectional and overall CAT cutoffs to continue with the admission. Check the following table to know the Minimum CAT Percentile Cutoffs:
|Category
|VARC
|DILR
|QA
|Overall Percentile
|OPEN
|≥80
|≥80
|≥75
|≥85
|EWS
|≥70
|≥65
|≥65
|≥75
|NC-OBC
|≥70
|≥65
|≥65
|≥75
|SC
|≥65
|≥60
|≥60
|≥70
|ST
|≥55
|≥55
|≥55
|≥65
|PwD
|≥45
|≥45
|≥45
|≥55
Read: IIM Bangalore RTI Data 2026: Latest Category-Wise Cutoff Analysis
IIM Calcutta Admission 2026: PI Dates
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and keep them in mind while appearing for counseling for PI to seek admission to IIM Calcutta for MBA:
|Events
|Dates
|Application Start Date 2026
|January 14, 2026
|Application form Last date 2026
|January 23, 2026
|IIMC PI Shortlist Date 2026
|January 30, 2026
|IIMC Personal Interview Date
|February 17- March 22, 2026
|CAP Result Date
|May 9 , 2026
Candidates will need to keep the important dates in mind to follow up with the admissions.
Also Read: IIM Calcutta Achieves Historic Summer Placements: All 475 Students Placed with Record Rs. 1.93 Lakh Average Stipend
IIM Calcutta vs IIM Bangalore 2026: Which is Better? Check Placements, Fees, and ROI Comparison
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.