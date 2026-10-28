Rajasthan RBSE Board Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date, Exam Structure, Official Websites

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetables for 2027 by December 2026. Once released, students will be able to download the date sheet on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the RBSE has introduced a two-examination system for Class 10. Under this system, students will have the option to appear for a second board examination, likely to be held in May-June, to improve their scores after the main board exams, which are expected to take place in February-March 2027.

RBSE Date Sheet 2027: What Students Can Expect

The RBSE has generally released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 a few weeks before the examination.

For the 2026 examinations, RBSE released the timetable on December 19, 2025, with theory examinations scheduled to begin on February 12, 2026. In comparison, the 2024 timetable was released in January, with Class 10 examinations beginning on March 7 and Class 12 examinations starting on February 29.