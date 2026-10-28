Rajasthan RBSE Board Date Sheet 2027: Expected Release Date, Exam Structure, Official Websites
The Rajasthan Board is expected to release the RBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheets for 2027 by December 2026. Check previous years’ timetable trends, expected exam dates, latest updates on the new Class 10 two-exam system and the exam structure.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination timetables for 2027 by December 2026. Once released, students will be able to download the date sheet on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Following the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the RBSE has introduced a two-examination system for Class 10. Under this system, students will have the option to appear for a second board examination, likely to be held in May-June, to improve their scores after the main board exams, which are expected to take place in February-March 2027.
RBSE Date Sheet 2027: What Students Can Expect
The RBSE has generally released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 a few weeks before the examination.
For the 2026 examinations, RBSE released the timetable on December 19, 2025, with theory examinations scheduled to begin on February 12, 2026. In comparison, the 2024 timetable was released in January, with Class 10 examinations beginning on March 7 and Class 12 examinations starting on February 29.
The date sheet will provide subject-wise examination dates, timings and other important instructions. Students should use the final timetable issued by the board to prepare their revision schedules.
RBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam Schedule: Previous Years’ Trends
|
Examination Year
|
Date Sheet Release
|
Examination Schedule
|
2026
|
December 19, 2025
|
Theory exams began on February 12, 2026
|
2025
|
January 2025, with subsequent schedule updates
|
Examinations began in March
|
2024
|
January 13, 2024
|
Class 10 exams began on March 7; Class 12 exams began on February 29
|
2023
|
January 13, 2023
|
Class 10 and Class 12 timetables released together
Rajasthan School Board Official Websites
- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- rajresults.nic.in
- education.rajasthan.gov.in/secondary
RBSE Class 10 Exam Structure
For the RBSE Class 10 exams, each subject will carry 100 marks across six subjects: English, Hindi, Social Science, Science, Mathematics and a third language.
The theory examination will carry 80 marks and last 3 hours and 15 minutes, including 15 minutes for reading the question paper. The remaining 20 marks will be awarded through internal assessment, comprising 10 marks for practicals or class tests, 5 marks for project work, 3 marks for attendance and 2 marks for behaviour. Students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination.
RBSE Class 12 Exam Structure
For the RBSE Class 12 exam, each subject will carry 100 marks across the Arts, Commerce and Science streams. For non-practical subjects such as Hindi, English, Mathematics, Economics and Accountancy, the theory paper will carry 80 marks, with a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. The remaining 20 marks will be allocated to sessional or internal assessment.
For practical subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology, the theory examination will carry 56 marks, while the remaining 44 marks will be allocated to practical examinations, laboratory work, viva voce or other components as specified in the subject guidelines. The question papers may include multiple-choice questions (MCQs), fill-in-the-blanks, passage-based questions, very short-answer, short-answer, long-answer and essay-type questions.
The Class 12 examination schedule should be checked separately, as students must rely on the official timetable and notifications applicable to their examination.
How To Download RBSE Date Sheet 2027?
- Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Find the Class 10 or Class 12 examination timetable link.
- Click on the relevant date sheet notification.
- Open the timetable PDF.
- Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings.
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.