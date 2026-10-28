AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Dates, Steps & Non-Editable Fields

AIBE 22 Correction Window: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open up an online application correction portal on the apex examination website, allindiabarexamination.com, for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 tomorrow. The application correction portal provides a very important, final operational platform for the enrolled law graduates of the nation to carefully examine and correct any accidental clerical mistakes in their application profiles before the issuance of examination admit cards.

It is imperative that the candidates treat this window of opportunity with great caution since the regulating body has placed certain strict limitations in the fields that can be edited in order to protect the sanctity of statutory documents. Candidates can edit certain selected sections of their applications like their desired cities of examination, the chosen language medium for question paper, scores, category claims, and passport size photograph upload. However, basic identification details provided by the candidates during the preliminary registration process such as complete name, permanent registered email address, primary mobile contact, signature, and statutory enrollment number with State Bar Councils cannot be edited under any circumstances.