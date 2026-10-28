AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Dates, Steps & Non-Editable Fields
AIBE 22 Correction Window: The Bar Council of India (BCI) opens the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 tomorrow on its official portal. Registered law graduates can edit eligible personal, academic, and test city preferences; however, core identity credentials such as registered name, primary mobile number, email ID, and enrollment certificate details remain strictly non-editable.
AIBE 22 Correction Window: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open up an online application correction portal on the apex examination website, allindiabarexamination.com, for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 22 tomorrow. The application correction portal provides a very important, final operational platform for the enrolled law graduates of the nation to carefully examine and correct any accidental clerical mistakes in their application profiles before the issuance of examination admit cards.
It is imperative that the candidates treat this window of opportunity with great caution since the regulating body has placed certain strict limitations in the fields that can be edited in order to protect the sanctity of statutory documents. Candidates can edit certain selected sections of their applications like their desired cities of examination, the chosen language medium for question paper, scores, category claims, and passport size photograph upload. However, basic identification details provided by the candidates during the preliminary registration process such as complete name, permanent registered email address, primary mobile contact, signature, and statutory enrollment number with State Bar Councils cannot be edited under any circumstances.
AIBE 22 Application Correction: Schedule Overview
Below are the schedule related to the AIBE 22 Application Correction:
|
Event / Activity
|
Official Timeline
|
AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Opens
|
Tomorrow (09:00 AM onwards)
|
Application Correction Window Closes
|
Within 3 to 4 days of opening (11:59 PM)
|
Mode of Correction
|
Online via Candidate Login
|
Official Examination Portal
|
Subsequent Event
|
Final Verification & Admit Card Generation
Steps to Make Corrections in AIBE 22 Application Form
To make corrections in AIBE 22 Application Form follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the Official Site allindiabarexamination.com.
-
Choose the "AIBE XXII Registration / Login" option from the website menu.
-
Provide your Application Number / Registered Login ID and Password.
-
Select the specific "Correction Window / Edit Form" link available on the candidates' dashboard.
-
Edit the form in the required areas (test city, academic grades, category, or photograph).
-
Upload proof certificates while updating the category or academic information.
-
Preview the edited data, submit the form and download the corrected application form receipt.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.