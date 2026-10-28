Top 10 Colleges in India: NIRF Rankings, Courses, and Other Details
This article details the top 10 colleges in India based on NIRF Rankings 2025, highlighting Hindu College as the number one institution. It covers their courses, admission processes, and eligibility criteria to aid students in choosing higher education institutions.
To ensure better career outcomes, candidates aiming for higher education must check for top colleges in India. This can be determined by analyzing NIRF rankings, courses, and the admission process. As per the NIRF rankings 2025, Hindu College rises to the top in offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. The college offers exposure and opportunities for candidates to grow in any chosen field.
While the selection process for college may get confusing at times, candidates can find a list of top 10 colleges in India to kickstart their admission planning. In order to make this choice easier, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks some of the best higher education institutes in India, considering factors such as quality of education, research performance, outcome, and overall reputation. No matter whether you desire to join the world-renowned Arts and Sciences colleges at Delhi University, the renowned autonomous colleges in Kolkata or some of the best colleges in Coimbatore, this complete guide lists out the Top 10 Colleges in India.
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NIRF 2025: Top 10 Colleges in India
The table shares top 10 colleges that are highly ranked under the NIRF 2025 top colleges category. Among the list, most of the colleges from University of Delhi tops the ranking. Check the complete list shared in the table below.
|
Rank
|
College Name
|
City
|
1
|
Hindu College
|
Delhi
|
2
|
Miranda House
|
Delhi
|
3
|
Hans Raj College
|
Delhi
|
4
|
Kirori Mal College
|
Delhi
|
5
|
St. Stephen's College
|
Delhi
|
6
|
Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College
|
Kolkata
|
7
|
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm (ARSD) College
|
New Delhi
|
8
|
St. Xavier's College
|
Kolkata
|
9
|
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
|
Coimbatore
|
10
|
PSG College of Arts and Science
|
Coimbatore
NIRF Rank 2025: Parameter Scores Breakdown
According to the NIRF 2025 parameter scores, the Hindu College received the number one position with an aggregate score of 84.01. The high marks was due to to outstanding marks in Peer Perception (96.08) and Graduation Outcomes (88.90).
This is followed by the Miranda House which scored the second position with an impressive mark of 83.20 due to its balanced performance in Graduation Outcomes (88.98) and Outreach & Inclusivity (84.79).
Candidates can find the detailed analysis of data provided below. It reveals how the institution perform differently across the parameters as follows: Hans Raj College (Rank 3) and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (Rank 7) have shown excellent RPC score of 96.31 and 96.36, respectively.
Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College (Rank 6) has performed well in terms of Graduation Outcomes (93.34), whereas PSG College of Arts and Science (Rank 10) has got a score of 89.42 in Peer Perception. However, the huge weightage given to TLR (40%) and GO (25%), the position of the institution depends on its ability to deliver a good academic performance along with research output and public perception.
|
Rank
|
College Name
|
Overall Score
|
TLR (40%)
|
RPC (15%)
|
GO (25%)
|
OI (10%)
|
PR (10%)
|
1
|
Hindu College
|
84.01
|
86.00
|
66.92
|
88.90
|
77.35
|
96.08
|
2
|
Miranda House
|
83.20
|
83.48
|
69.09
|
88.98
|
84.79
|
87.30
|
3
|
Hans Raj College
|
81.75
|
85.00
|
96.31
|
70.65
|
77.81
|
78.61
|
4
|
Kirori Mal College
|
80.33
|
86.67
|
79.65
|
83.61
|
73.78
|
54.29
|
5
|
St. Stephen's College
|
79.41
|
82.27
|
45.96
|
91.23
|
74.90
|
93.15
|
6
|
RKM Vivekananda Centenary College
|
76.74
|
80.57
|
73.04
|
93.34
|
55.05
|
47.04
|
7
|
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College
|
76.09
|
74.28
|
96.36
|
80.14
|
70.97
|
47.98
|
8
|
St. Xavier's College
|
76.07
|
75.22
|
68.83
|
88.16
|
58.62
|
77.56
|
9
|
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
|
75.52
|
79.82
|
60.49
|
82.49
|
68.82
|
70.25
|
10
|
PSG College of Arts and Science
|
73.15
|
73.44
|
74.00
|
73.56
|
53.44
|
89.42
Top Courses Offered by India’s Top 10 Colleges
As per the table, the listed top 10 colleges are shared below. Majorly these colleges offer flagship programs such as B.A. (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), M.A., M.Sc etc. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women offers the tech driven courses for BBA, BC and MBa courses. This includes specializations in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Biotechnology, and Actuarial Management. Check complete courses and specializations offered by each college detailed in the table below.
|
Rank
|
College Name
|
Programs
|
Specializations
|
1
|
Hindu College
|
B.A. (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), M.A., M.Sc
|
Economics, Political Science, English, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry
|
2
|
Miranda House
|
B.A. (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), M.A., M.Sc
|
English, History, Geography, Economics, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry
|
3
|
Hans Raj College
|
B.Sc (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons), M.Sc
|
Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Economics, Commerce
|
4
|
Kirori Mal College
|
B.Com (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), B.A. (Hons)
|
Economics, Geography, Political Science, Statistics, Mathematics
|
5
|
St. Stephen's College
|
B.A. (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), M.A., M.Sc
|
Economics, English, History, Philosophy, Physics, Mathematics
|
6
|
RKM Vivekananda Centenary College
|
B.Sc (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D.
|
Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science
|
7
|
ARSD College
|
B.Sc (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons)
|
Computer Science, Electronics, Chemistry, Economics, Hindi
|
8
|
St. Xavier's College
|
B.Com (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), B.A. (Hons), B.M.S.
|
Accounting & Finance, Economics, Mass Communication, Statistics, Microbiology
|
9
|
PSGR Krishnammal College for Women
|
B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, MBA
|
Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Biotechnology, Actuarial Management
|
10
|
PSG College of Arts and Science
|
B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, BCA, MCA
|
Professional Accounting, Corporate Secretaryship, Visual Communication, Applied Electronics
Admission Process & Eligibility
Candidates can check admission and eligibility criteria for top 10 colleges shared below.
1. Delhi University Colleges: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj College, Kirori Mal College and St. Stephen’s College
-
Undergraduate: To enroll in top colleges of Delhi University students must have completed Class 12 from a recognized board with a minimum aggregate of 45% to 50%. Must map Class 12 subjects to the specific language and domain requirements of the CUET UG exam.
-
PG: Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and a minimum aggregate of 50%.
-
The admissions into UG and PG programs are based on entrance test through CUET UG & CUET PG test, which are centrally conducted through DU CSAS portal.
-
St. Stephen’s College admission is done through the DU CSAS portal and CUET scores (100% weightage for general category seats). However, the college is famous for conducting interviews of 15% weightage in Christian minority seats.
2. Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata
-
For an undergraduate degree, a candidate must have good academic performance in Class 12, and has acquired 60% to 75% in the targeted science/arts subjects.
-
Postgraduate (PG): A B.Sc. or an appropriate degree from a reputed institution.
3. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm (ARSD) College, New Delhi
-
For Undergraduate program, candidates must have completed Class 12 with aggregate marks, coupled with matching subject combinations registered under CUET UG.
-
The admission process for the undergraduate programs offered at the college is done through CUET UG scores and the centralized DU CSAS counseling portal.
4. St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata
-
Undergraduate (UG): Candidates should have successfully completed Class 12 achieving good overall score within the range of maybe 60% to 75%+ based on stream of study (for example, candidates applying for professional courses like B.Com Hons/BMS will need Mathematics/Statistics as part of their studies).
-
Postgraduate (PG): Minimum graduation degree qualifications based on requirements specified by the concerned department.
-
As an independent organization, St. Xavier's holds separate entrance tests and admissions apart from academic qualifications for its major professional and honors programs.
5. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore
-
Undergraduate (UG): A passing 10+2 certificate from Tamil Nadu State Board or another recognized board, meeting the established minimum aggregate requirement.
-
Postgraduate (PG): A bachelor's degree that meets the Bharathiar University's conditions.
-
Admission is on merit basis via the analysis of the marks in class XII boards.
6. PSG College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore
-
Undergraduate (UG): A pass in 10+2 or equivalent examination recognized by the Bharathiar University.
-
Postgraduate (PG): The level of education and bachelor’s degree in art, science, or commerce track that resolves with the criteria laid by the Bharathiar University.
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Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.