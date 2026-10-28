Top 10 Colleges in India: NIRF Rankings, Courses, and Other Details

To ensure better career outcomes, candidates aiming for higher education must check for top colleges in India. This can be determined by analyzing NIRF rankings, courses, and the admission process. As per the NIRF rankings 2025, Hindu College rises to the top in offering undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. The college offers exposure and opportunities for candidates to grow in any chosen field. While the selection process for college may get confusing at times, candidates can find a list of top 10 colleges in India to kickstart their admission planning. In order to make this choice easier, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks some of the best higher education institutes in India, considering factors such as quality of education, research performance, outcome, and overall reputation. No matter whether you desire to join the world-renowned Arts and Sciences colleges at Delhi University, the renowned autonomous colleges in Kolkata or some of the best colleges in Coimbatore, this complete guide lists out the Top 10 Colleges in India.

Check| Top 20 Colleges for MBA 2026: NIRF Ranking, ROI & More NIRF 2025: Top 10 Colleges in India The table shares top 10 colleges that are highly ranked under the NIRF 2025 top colleges category. Among the list, most of the colleges from University of Delhi tops the ranking. Check the complete list shared in the table below. Rank College Name City 1 Hindu College Delhi 2 Miranda House Delhi 3 Hans Raj College Delhi 4 Kirori Mal College Delhi 5 St. Stephen's College Delhi 6 Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College Kolkata 7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm (ARSD) College New Delhi 8 St. Xavier's College Kolkata 9 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women Coimbatore 10 PSG College of Arts and Science Coimbatore

NIRF Rank 2025: Parameter Scores Breakdown According to the NIRF 2025 parameter scores, the Hindu College received the number one position with an aggregate score of 84.01. The high marks was due to to outstanding marks in Peer Perception (96.08) and Graduation Outcomes (88.90). This is followed by the Miranda House which scored the second position with an impressive mark of 83.20 due to its balanced performance in Graduation Outcomes (88.98) and Outreach & Inclusivity (84.79). Candidates can find the detailed analysis of data provided below. It reveals how the institution perform differently across the parameters as follows: Hans Raj College (Rank 3) and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (Rank 7) have shown excellent RPC score of 96.31 and 96.36, respectively. Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College (Rank 6) has performed well in terms of Graduation Outcomes (93.34), whereas PSG College of Arts and Science (Rank 10) has got a score of 89.42 in Peer Perception. However, the huge weightage given to TLR (40%) and GO (25%), the position of the institution depends on its ability to deliver a good academic performance along with research output and public perception.

Rank College Name Overall Score TLR (40%) RPC (15%) GO (25%) OI (10%) PR (10%) 1 Hindu College 84.01 86.00 66.92 88.90 77.35 96.08 2 Miranda House 83.20 83.48 69.09 88.98 84.79 87.30 3 Hans Raj College 81.75 85.00 96.31 70.65 77.81 78.61 4 Kirori Mal College 80.33 86.67 79.65 83.61 73.78 54.29 5 St. Stephen's College 79.41 82.27 45.96 91.23 74.90 93.15 6 RKM Vivekananda Centenary College 76.74 80.57 73.04 93.34 55.05 47.04 7 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College 76.09 74.28 96.36 80.14 70.97 47.98 8 St. Xavier's College 76.07 75.22 68.83 88.16 58.62 77.56 9 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women 75.52 79.82 60.49 82.49 68.82 70.25 10 PSG College of Arts and Science 73.15 73.44 74.00 73.56 53.44 89.42

Top Courses Offered by India’s Top 10 Colleges As per the table, the listed top 10 colleges are shared below. Majorly these colleges offer flagship programs such as B.A. (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), M.A., M.Sc etc. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women offers the tech driven courses for BBA, BC and MBa courses. This includes specializations in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Biotechnology, and Actuarial Management. Check complete courses and specializations offered by each college detailed in the table below. Rank College Name Programs Specializations 1 Hindu College B.A. (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), M.A., M.Sc Economics, Political Science, English, Statistics, Physics, Chemistry 2 Miranda House B.A. (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), M.A., M.Sc English, History, Geography, Economics, Botany, Zoology, Chemistry 3 Hans Raj College B.Sc (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons), M.Sc Computer Science, Mathematics, Physics, Economics, Commerce 4 Kirori Mal College B.Com (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), B.A. (Hons) Economics, Geography, Political Science, Statistics, Mathematics 5 St. Stephen's College B.A. (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), M.A., M.Sc Economics, English, History, Philosophy, Physics, Mathematics 6 RKM Vivekananda Centenary College B.Sc (Hons), M.Sc, Ph.D. Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science 7 ARSD College B.Sc (Hons), B.Com (Hons), B.A. (Hons) Computer Science, Electronics, Chemistry, Economics, Hindi 8 St. Xavier's College B.Com (Hons), B.Sc (Hons), B.A. (Hons), B.M.S. Accounting & Finance, Economics, Mass Communication, Statistics, Microbiology 9 PSGR Krishnammal College for Women B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, MBA Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, Biotechnology, Actuarial Management 10 PSG College of Arts and Science B.Com, BBA, B.Sc, BCA, MCA Professional Accounting, Corporate Secretaryship, Visual Communication, Applied Electronics

Admission Process & Eligibility Candidates can check admission and eligibility criteria for top 10 colleges shared below. 1. Delhi University Colleges: Hindu College, Miranda House, Hans Raj College, Kirori Mal College and St. Stephen’s College Undergraduate: To enroll in top colleges of Delhi University students must have completed Class 12 from a recognized board with a minimum aggregate of 45% to 50%. Must map Class 12 subjects to the specific language and domain requirements of the CUET UG exam.

PG: Candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline and a minimum aggregate of 50%.

The admissions into UG and PG programs are based on entrance test through CUET UG & CUET PG test, which are centrally conducted through DU CSAS portal.

St. Stephen’s College admission is done through the DU CSAS portal and CUET scores (100% weightage for general category seats). However, the college is famous for conducting interviews of 15% weightage in Christian minority seats.