Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship Offers ₹1 Lakh Monthly Stipend for Two Years, Check Eligibility

The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) offers the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship to Indian citizens with an outstanding record of work and a well-defined creative or research project. The fellowship provides a monthly stipend of ₹1 lakh for two years, along with financial support for eligible expenses up to ₹75,000 per year. It is open to individuals across the sciences, humanities and several professional fields, including writing, journalism, art and civil services. According to the official application guidelines, there is no fixed last date for submitting applications. Scroll down to get complete details. What Is the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship? Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship was established in 1968 it aims to promote higher learning, independent thinking and original work. The scheme gives selected individuals the opportunity to devote time to developing ideas, conducting research or pursuing creative projects in their areas of expertise.

Unlike fellowships restricted to conventional academic research, this programme also considers projects undertaken by professionals whose work may fall outside traditional research categories. These may include studies of contemporary issues affecting India, specialised technical research and other original intellectual pursuits.The Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund awards one fellowship each year, according to its official website. Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship: Key Details Particulars Details Fellowship name Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship Conducting organisation Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund (JNMF) Year of establishment 1968 Eligible applicants Indian citizens Fields covered Sciences, humanities and other professional fields Fellowship duration Two years Monthly stipend ₹1,00,000 Additional financial support Actual eligible expenses up to ₹75,000 per year Selection authority Selection Committee Application deadline No fixed last date Official website jnmf.in

Who Is Eligible for Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship? The fellowship is open to Indian citizens working in different disciplines. Applicants do not necessarily need to belong to a conventional academic research background. The programme considers individuals such as: Scholars working in the sciences and humanities.

Writers and journalists pursuing original projects.

Artists engaged in creative work.

Civil servants undertaking relevant research or intellectual projects.

Other professionals with a demonstrated ability to produce outstanding work. Applicants must show a proven capacity for excellence and a genuine commitment to pursuing a creative project. Their proposed work may involve specialised research, the exploration of new ideas or an in-depth examination of issues relevant to contemporary India. Selected fellows can carry out their projects at a location of their choice within India.

Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship Stipend and Benefits The fellowship provides financial support to help selected individuals focus on their proposed projects. The key benefits are: Monthly stipend: ₹1,00,000 for the duration of the fellowship.

₹1,00,000 for the duration of the fellowship. Total stipend over two years: ₹24 lakh, calculated at the stated monthly rate for 24 months.

₹24 lakh, calculated at the stated monthly rate for 24 months. Additional expenses: Actual expenses related to secretarial assistance, travel and other contingencies are covered up to ₹75,000 per year.

Actual expenses related to secretarial assistance, travel and other contingencies are covered up to ₹75,000 per year. Income tax exemption: The official fellowship page states that the stipend is exempt from income tax under Section 10(17A) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The additional expense allowance is subject to the fund's stated annual ceiling and should not be interpreted as an unconditional lump-sum payment. How to Apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship?

According to the official JNMF guidelines, applicants must prepare their particulars and send them to the Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund. The application can be submitted on plain paper; the fund's website states that there is no printed application form. Applicants should include the following documents and information: Biodata: Personal and professional details, along with information about original work. Professional experience: Details of experience in the applicant's field of specialisation. Project synopsis: A description of the proposed project in no more than 1,000 words, typed with double spacing. Recent photograph: A copy of a recent passport-size photograph. Applications should be addressed to: The Secretary

Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund

Teen Murti House

New Delhi – 110 001