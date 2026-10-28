DU Semester Exams 2026: Exams to Begin on December 4, Check Exam Form Last Date
Delhi University semester exams are scheduled to begin on December 4, 2026. Check the latest examination form deadline, eligible semesters and application steps.
Delhi University (DU) is preparing to conduct its December-January semester examinations for the 2026-27 academic session. The examinations are scheduled to begin on December 4, 2026. Students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes should complete their examination forms within the prescribed deadline.
The examination process covers eligible students from regular colleges, the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) and the School of Open Learning (SOL). Students should check the latest university notification for the applicable form submission deadline and any late fee.
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DU Semester Exam 2026: Key Dates
The following table highlights the key dates students should know before applying.
|Event
|Date
|Semester examinations begin
|December 4, 2026
|Latest deadline listed on DU's examination website
|November 15, 2026
|Examination session
|December 2026-January 2027
|Official website
|exam.du.ac.in
The university's examination website lists a notification extending the last date for filling out forms for eligible regular, NCWEB and SOL UG and PG students to November 15, 2026. Students should check the notification to confirm whether a late fee applies to their submission.
Which Students Can Appear for the Exams?
The examination form notification covers eligible UG and PG students in Semesters I, III, V, VII and IX. It also includes eligible students from regular colleges, NCWEB and SOL.
|Student category
|Details
|First-semester students
|Eligible students appearing for their first semester examinations
|Third-, fifth- and seventh-semester students
|Eligible students continuing their UG or PG programmes
|Ninth-semester students
|Included where applicable to the programme
|Essential Repeat (ER) students
|Eligible students must follow the university's examination rules
|NCWEB students
|Covered by the examination notification
|SOL students
|Covered by the examination notification
Students should confirm their eligibility and the semesters covered by the notification before submitting the form.
What If Two Exams Are Scheduled on the Same Day?
Students should check the tentative date sheet carefully after it is released. If examinations for two subjects clash, they should contact their college or the university's examination authorities and follow the official procedure for reporting the issue.
Students should not assume that a date change will automatically be approved. Any request should be submitted through the prescribed channel, along with the required details.
Will the Exams Continue Until February?
The December-January examination session is expected to cover multiple courses and semesters. The exact duration will depend on the final date sheets issued for individual programmes. Students should check their course-specific schedules rather than assume that every examination will continue until February.
How to Fill the DU Examination Form
Students can follow these basic steps:
- Visit the Delhi University student portal, slc.uod.ac.in
- Log in using the required university credentials
- Select the correct programme, semester and examination papers
- Complete the form and check all details carefully
- Pay the applicable examination fee
- Save or print a copy of the submitted form for future reference
Students should also check with their college or study centre about form verification and any additional instructions.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.