DU Semester Exams 2026: Exams to Begin on December 4, Check Exam Form Last Date

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Delhi University (DU) is preparing to conduct its December-January semester examinations for the 2026-27 academic session. The examinations are scheduled to begin on December 4, 2026. Students enrolled in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes should complete their examination forms within the prescribed deadline. The examination process covers eligible students from regular colleges, the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) and the School of Open Learning (SOL). Students should check the latest university notification for the applicable form submission deadline and any late fee. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in The following table highlights the key dates students should know before applying.

Event Date Semester examinations begin December 4, 2026 Latest deadline listed on DU's examination website November 15, 2026 Examination session December 2026-January 2027 Official website exam.du.ac.in The university's examination website lists a notification extending the last date for filling out forms for eligible regular, NCWEB and SOL UG and PG students to November 15, 2026. Students should check the notification to confirm whether a late fee applies to their submission. Which Students Can Appear for the Exams? The examination form notification covers eligible UG and PG students in Semesters I, III, V, VII and IX. It also includes eligible students from regular colleges, NCWEB and SOL. Student category Details First-semester students Eligible students appearing for their first semester examinations Third-, fifth- and seventh-semester students Eligible students continuing their UG or PG programmes Ninth-semester students Included where applicable to the programme Essential Repeat (ER) students Eligible students must follow the university's examination rules NCWEB students Covered by the examination notification SOL students Covered by the examination notification

Students should confirm their eligibility and the semesters covered by the notification before submitting the form. What If Two Exams Are Scheduled on the Same Day? Students should check the tentative date sheet carefully after it is released. If examinations for two subjects clash, they should contact their college or the university's examination authorities and follow the official procedure for reporting the issue. Students should not assume that a date change will automatically be approved. Any request should be submitted through the prescribed channel, along with the required details. Will the Exams Continue Until February? The December-January examination session is expected to cover multiple courses and semesters. The exact duration will depend on the final date sheets issued for individual programmes. Students should check their course-specific schedules rather than assume that every examination will continue until February.