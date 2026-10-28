CBSE Opens Experience Centre in Delhi: Explore 21 Interactive Exhibits, Career Zones

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened a new Experience Centre at its Integrated Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi. Spread across 6,000 square feet, the centre has 21 interactive exhibits arranged in 12 zones to help students learn about India's educational history, science, technology, the environment and future career options. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the centre on October 27, 2026. The initiative aims to make learning more practical and engaging, allowing students to explore concepts through interactive activities instead of relying only on textbooks. The centre also reflects the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes learning through practical experiences and the overall development of students. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in

The new centre is located at the CBSE Integrated Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi. It brings together different aspects of education under one roof. Feature Details Location CBSE Integrated Complex, Dwarka, New Delhi Total area 6,000 square feet Interactive exhibits 21 Learning zones 12 Main focus Education, science, technology and career exploration Inaugurated by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Inauguration date October 27, 2026 Visitors can use smart cards based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to interact with exhibits, take part in activities and access personalised takeaways. What Can Students Explore at the CBSE Experience Centre? The centre includes exhibits covering different subjects and learning experiences.

One of its main attractions, Shiksha Ki Kahani, is a film that traces the history of education in India, from ancient gurukul systems and learning centres such as Nalanda to modern schools and digital classrooms. Another section displays historical photographs and records highlighting the development of CBSE, including archival material dating back to 1935. Students can also explore an interactive timeline showing the history of the Earth over millions of years. Career Exploration and Interactive Learning The centre includes exhibits such as Career Explorer, Future of Professions and Magic Mirror: Future You. These are designed to help students explore different career paths and understand how jobs may change in the coming years. Students can also experience holographic interactions featuring prominent personalities such as Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

A separate section based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book Exam Warriors focuses on examination stress, confidence and maintaining a positive attitude towards tests. Eduverse Takes Students on a Virtual Journey Another major attraction is Eduverse, a multisensory experience that takes visitors through different natural environments, including forests, oceans and the Himalayas, before moving to the Moon and other planets. The experience highlights how natural systems are connected and why protecting the environment is important. Education Minister Stresses Practical Learning During the inauguration, Pralhad Joshi emphasised the need to move beyond memorising information and focusing only on examination marks. He said students should understand concepts, apply their knowledge and develop confidence through real-life experiences.