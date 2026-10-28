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CBSE Opens Experience Centre in Delhi: Explore 21 Interactive Exhibits, Career Zones

By Anjali Kumari Yadav
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 11:11 IST

CBSE has opened a 6,000-square-foot Experience Centre in Dwarka, Delhi, with 21 interactive exhibits covering education, science, career options and technology.

CBSE Opens Experience Centre in Delhi: Explore 21 Interactive Exhibits, Career Zones
CBSE Opens Experience Centre in Delhi: Explore 21 Interactive Exhibits, Career Zones
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened a new Experience Centre at its Integrated Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi. Spread across 6,000 square feet, the centre has 21 interactive exhibits arranged in 12 zones to help students learn about India's educational history, science, technology, the environment and future career options.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated the centre on October 27, 2026. The initiative aims to make learning more practical and engaging, allowing students to explore concepts through interactive activities instead of relying only on textbooks.

The centre also reflects the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes learning through practical experiences and the overall development of students. 

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CBSE Experience Centre in Dwarka: Key Details

The new centre is located at the CBSE Integrated Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi. It brings together different aspects of education under one roof.

Feature  Details
Location CBSE Integrated Complex, Dwarka, New Delhi 
Total area 6,000 square feet
Interactive exhibits 21
Learning zones 12
Main focus Education, science, technology and career exploration
Inaugurated by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi
Inauguration date October 27, 2026

Visitors can use smart cards based on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to interact with exhibits, take part in activities and access personalised takeaways.

What Can Students Explore at the CBSE Experience Centre?

The centre includes exhibits covering different subjects and learning experiences.

One of its main attractions, Shiksha Ki Kahani, is a film that traces the history of education in India, from ancient gurukul systems and learning centres such as Nalanda to modern schools and digital classrooms.

Another section displays historical photographs and records highlighting the development of CBSE, including archival material dating back to 1935. Students can also explore an interactive timeline showing the history of the Earth over millions of years.

Career Exploration and Interactive Learning

The centre includes exhibits such as Career Explorer, Future of Professions and Magic Mirror: Future You. These are designed to help students explore different career paths and understand how jobs may change in the coming years.

Students can also experience holographic interactions featuring prominent personalities such as Dr BR Ambedkar and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

A separate section based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book Exam Warriors focuses on examination stress, confidence and maintaining a positive attitude towards tests.

Eduverse Takes Students on a Virtual Journey

Another major attraction is Eduverse, a multisensory experience that takes visitors through different natural environments, including forests, oceans and the Himalayas, before moving to the Moon and other planets.

The experience highlights how natural systems are connected and why protecting the environment is important.

Education Minister Stresses Practical Learning

During the inauguration, Pralhad Joshi emphasised the need to move beyond memorising information and focusing only on examination marks. He said students should understand concepts, apply their knowledge and develop confidence through real-life experiences.

The minister also referred to Atal Tinkering Labs, which encourage students to explore science and innovation through practical activities. He said 10,000 such labs were already operational across India, with 50,000 additional labs planned by the government.

The CBSE Experience Centre is intended to make learning more interactive and help students develop curiosity, creativity and an understanding of future opportunities.

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Anjali Kumari Yadav
Anjali Kumari Yadav

Executive

Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.

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First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 11:11 IST
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