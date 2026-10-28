NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online for 250 Junior Court Assistant Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 28, 2026, 11:56 IST

SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: The Supreme Court of India will close the online application process for the recruitment of 250 Junior Court Assistant vacancies on October 28, 2026. Check this article for the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and other details.

SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online for 250 Junior Court Assistant Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online for 250 Junior Court Assistant Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

Key Points

  • Application for 250 Junior Court Assistant (JCA) posts closes today, Oct 28, 2026.
  • The online application process for JCA posts began on October 7, 2026.
  • Written examination for JCA vacancies is tentatively scheduled for November 20, 2026.

SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: The Supreme Court of India is all set to close the online application process for 250 Junior Court Assistant (JCA) posts. The official notice for this was released on September 30, 2026 and the online process started from October 7, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates who want to submit their application can do so by today October 28, 2026 through the official website at sci.gov.in. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No F 6/2026-SC (RC). The JCA post falls under Group B and it is a Non Gazetted post with Pay Level l 6 with an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 plus applicable allowances. The written examination for the SCI JCA Vacancies Posts will be tentatively conducted on November 20, 2026.

SCI JCA Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The Supreme Court of India has earlier released the detailed notification for Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website. Before submitting the forms candidates must check the official notice once to know details about vacancies, eligibility, age limit, application process and other relevant details. Check the direct link to apply for SCI JCA Recruitment 2026 and official notice below.

Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

  Click Here

Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Link

  Click Here

Supreme Court JCA Notification 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can check the important details related to SCI JCA Recruitment in the table below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Supreme Court of India

Post Name

Junior Court Assistant

Advertisement No.

F.6/2026-SC (RC)

Total Vacancies

250 

Post Category

Group-B Non-Gazetted

Pay Level

Level 6

Initial Basic Pay

Rs. 35,400 + Allowances

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

October 7, 2026

Last Date to submit online applications

October 28, 2026

Objective Type Test

November 20, 2026 (Tentative)

Official Website

sci.gov.in

SCI JCA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria at the time of online submission of forms. Check details below.

1. Educational Qualification

  • For JCA posts candidates must have done a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university in India

  • In addition candidates must have knowledge of computer operation

  •  English typing speed of 35 words per minute on a computer is also required.

2. Age Limit-(As on September 1, 2026)

  • Minimum age is 18 years.

  • Maximum age is 30 years.

  • Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved categories as per the recruitment rules

How to Apply for Supreme Court JCA Vacancy 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit the online application form-

  • Go to the official website of the Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in.

  • On the homepage visit the recruitment section.

  • Click on the link titled SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2026.

  • Complete the registration using required details. 

  • Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.

  • Upload the required documents such as your photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fees online.

  • Check details once and then submit your application form.

  • Download and save a copy for future reference.

Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Application Fees 

Candidates must pay the application fees according to their category. Fees once paid will not be refunded at any cost. Check the category wise fees breakup below.

Category 

Application Fee 

General/Unreserved

Rs. 1,500

SC/ST

Rs. 750

OBC-NCL

Rs. 750

Ex-Servicemen

Rs. 750

Persons with Disabilities

Rs. 750

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

    ... Read More
    First Published: Oct 28, 2026, 11:56 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News