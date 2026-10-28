SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online for 250 Junior Court Assistant Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here

SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: The Supreme Court of India is all set to close the online application process for 250 Junior Court Assistant (JCA) posts. The official notice for this was released on September 30, 2026 and the online process started from October 7, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates who want to submit their application can do so by today October 28, 2026 through the official website at sci.gov.in. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No F 6/2026-SC (RC). The JCA post falls under Group B and it is a Non Gazetted post with Pay Level l 6 with an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 plus applicable allowances. The written examination for the SCI JCA Vacancies Posts will be tentatively conducted on November 20, 2026.

SCI JCA Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The Supreme Court of India has earlier released the detailed notification for Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website. Before submitting the forms candidates must check the official notice once to know details about vacancies, eligibility, age limit, application process and other relevant details. Check the direct link to apply for SCI JCA Recruitment 2026 and official notice below.