SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online for 250 Junior Court Assistant Vacancies, Check Direct Link Here
SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: The Supreme Court of India will close the online application process for the recruitment of 250 Junior Court Assistant vacancies on October 28, 2026. Check this article for the application process, eligibility criteria, steps to apply and other details.
Key Points
- Application for 250 Junior Court Assistant (JCA) posts closes today, Oct 28, 2026.
- The online application process for JCA posts began on October 7, 2026.
- Written examination for JCA vacancies is tentatively scheduled for November 20, 2026.
SCI JCA Recruitment 2026: The Supreme Court of India is all set to close the online application process for 250 Junior Court Assistant (JCA) posts. The official notice for this was released on September 30, 2026 and the online process started from October 7, 2026. Eligible and interested candidates who want to submit their application can do so by today October 28, 2026 through the official website at sci.gov.in. The recruitment is conducted under the Advt No F 6/2026-SC (RC). The JCA post falls under Group B and it is a Non Gazetted post with Pay Level l 6 with an initial basic pay of Rs 35,400 plus applicable allowances. The written examination for the SCI JCA Vacancies Posts will be tentatively conducted on November 20, 2026.
SCI JCA Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The Supreme Court of India has earlier released the detailed notification for Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2026. Interested candidates can submit their application through the official website. Before submitting the forms candidates must check the official notice once to know details about vacancies, eligibility, age limit, application process and other relevant details. Check the direct link to apply for SCI JCA Recruitment 2026 and official notice below.
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Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
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Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Link
Supreme Court JCA Notification 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to SCI JCA Recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Supreme Court of India
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Post Name
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Junior Court Assistant
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Advertisement No.
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F.6/2026-SC (RC)
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Total Vacancies
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250
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Post Category
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Group-B Non-Gazetted
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Pay Level
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Level 6
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Initial Basic Pay
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Rs. 35,400 + Allowances
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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October 7, 2026
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Last Date to submit online applications
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October 28, 2026
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Objective Type Test
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November 20, 2026 (Tentative)
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Official Website
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sci.gov.in
SCI JCA Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria at the time of online submission of forms. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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For JCA posts candidates must have done a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university in India.
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In addition candidates must have knowledge of computer operation
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English typing speed of 35 words per minute on a computer is also required.
2. Age Limit-(As on September 1, 2026)
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Minimum age is 18 years.
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Maximum age is 30 years.
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Age relaxation is applicable to the reserved categories as per the recruitment rules
How to Apply for Supreme Court JCA Vacancy 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to submit the online application form-
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Go to the official website of the Supreme Court of India at sci.gov.in.
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On the homepage visit the recruitment section.
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Click on the link titled SCI Junior Court Assistant Recruitment 2026.
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Complete the registration using required details.
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Fill the application form with personal, educational and other details.
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Upload the required documents such as your photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Check details once and then submit your application form.
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Download and save a copy for future reference.
Supreme Court JCA Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fees according to their category. Fees once paid will not be refunded at any cost. Check the category wise fees breakup below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/Unreserved
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Rs. 1,500
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SC/ST
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Rs. 750
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OBC-NCL
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Rs. 750
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Ex-Servicemen
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Rs. 750
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Persons with Disabilities
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Rs. 750
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.