ChatGPT Karwa Chauth AI Photo Editing Prompts 2026: Karwa Chauth is a beautiful festival that celebrates love, tradition and togetherness. From dressing up in colourful sarees and lehengas to performing the traditional moon-viewing ritual and can capture many memorable moments during the celebration. If you want to turn your regular photographs into stunning festive portraits, ChatGPT AI photo editing prompts can help you create a variety of traditional looks. You can generate pictures of a wife looking at her husband through a decorated chhalni, a husband offering water to his wife, couples sharing sweets after the fast, and romantic portraits under the full moon. Explore the 11 creative Karwa Chauth AI photo editing prompts for 2026. Each prompt includes a different pose, unique colour combinations, traditional Indian outfits, festive accessories and cinematic photography instructions.

Simply upload your reference photograph, copy your favourite prompt and create your own personalised Karwa Chauth portrait. In case you want to know what the moonrise time is today across Indian cities and where the moon appears first and last on Karwa Chauth 2026, read it from here! How to Create Karwa Chauth AI Photos Using ChatGPT Upload a clear photograph of yourself and your partner. Choose one of the ChatGPT Karwa Chauth Photo Editing Prompts. Copy the complete prompt and submit it with your uploaded photograph. Ask the AI to preserve both people's original facial features and identities. Review the result and adjust the pose, clothing or background if needed. For the best results, use a high-quality reference photograph and retain the original faces, skin tones, natural proportions and expressions.

ChatGPT Karwa Chauth AI Photo Editing Prompts 2026 Here are the 11 ChatGPT Karwa Chauth AI Photo Editing Prompts 2026. Create Unique Karwa Chauth Photo in Ultra HD 8K Resolution Prompt 1: Wife Resting Her Head on Her Husband's Shoulder Copy the prompt Below: Convert this image as per this prompt: Transform the uploaded couple photograph into a dreamy Karwa Chauth romantic portrait. Dress the woman in a wine-red velvet lehenga with antique-gold embroidery, matching dupatta, gold jhumkas and traditional bangles. Dress the man in a black silk kurta with a subtle wine-red embroidered jacket.

Show the couple standing side by side on a moonlit terrace. The woman gently rests her head on her husband's shoulder while holding his arm with both hands. The husband tilts his head slightly towards her and smiles softly. Their expressions should look peaceful, loving and completely natural.

Place a decorated Karwa Chauth thali on a nearby table with flowers, sweets and a traditional karwa pot. Add a luminous full moon, soft golden lanterns, rose decorations and delicate fairy lights. Use a three-quarter body composition, cinematic depth of field and realistic shadows.

Create an ultra-realistic 8K-quality festive photograph with detailed fabrics and natural skin texture. Keep the original faces and identities unchanged. No text, logos or watermarks. Prompt 2: Couple Looking at Their Reflection in a Decorative Water Bowl Copy the prompt Below: Transform the uploaded couple photograph into a unique Karwa Chauth festive portrait. Dress the woman in a royal-purple lehenga with a gold embroidered dupatta, traditional gold jewellery and purple bangles. Dress the man in an ivory kurta with a deep-purple jacket. Show the couple standing on opposite sides of a large traditional brass urli filled with water and floating rose petals. The woman gently leans forward to look at the reflection of the moon in the water, while the husband looks towards her with a gentle smile. Keep their faces visible from a natural side angle.

Decorate the courtyard with brass diyas, marigold flowers, carved pillars and warm fairy lights. Include a subtle reflection of the moon on the water surface.

Use realistic water reflections, natural body proportions, detailed embroidery and cinematic Ultra HD 8K photography. Preserve both original faces and identities. No text or watermark. Prompt 3: Husband Sitting on One Knee While Wife Blesses Him Copy the prompt Below: Edit the uploaded couple photograph into a traditional Karwa Chauth blessing portrait. Dress the woman in a bright red silk saree with a broad gold border, traditional jewellery and red bangles. Dress the man in a cream kurta with a maroon embroidered waistcoat. Show the husband kneeling respectfully on one knee in front of his wife with his head slightly bowed. The woman gently raises her right hand in a blessing gesture above his head while smiling affectionately. Her other hand holds a small decorated puja plate with flowers and kumkum. Keep their expressions peaceful and respectful.

Set the scene in a traditional Indian home decorated wit

h marigold garlands, brass diyas and a festive rangoli. Capture a medium-wide composition that shows the complete gesture and both outfits. Use natural anatomy, realistic hands, warm lighting and photorealistic 8K Ultra HD quality. Preserve their original facial features and identities. No text or watermark. Prompt 4: Sitting Together on a Decorated Rooftop Convert this image as per this prompt Copy the prompt Below: Transform the uploaded couple photograph into a beautiful Karwa Chauth festive portrait. Dress the woman in a lavender silk saree with delicate silver embroidery, a matching blouse, pearl earrings, a statement necklace and silver bangles. Dress the man in a charcoal-grey kurta with a lavender embroidered Nehru jacket. Show the couple sitting comfortably next to each other on an elegant rooftop seating arrangement decorated with embroidered cushions and rose petals.

The woman holds a traditional decorated Karwa Chauth thali on her lap while the husband gently holds her hand and smiles at her. Both look at each other with warm, natural expressions. Add a glowing full moon, hanging lanterns, delicate fairy lights and marigold decorations in the background. Capture the couple in a relaxed seated pose with their complete outfits visible. Use soft moonlight, warm golden highlights, realistic skin texture, detailed fabric embroidery and professional cinematic photography in Ultra HD 8K resolution. Preserve both original faces and identities. Avoid text, logos and watermarks. Prompt 5: Couple Watching the Moon From a Balcony With Separate Poses Copy the prompt Below: Convert the uploaded couple photograph into a cinematic Karwa Chauth night portrait. Dress the woman in a turquoise silk saree with a gold border, traditional gold jewellery and matching bangles. Dress the man in a charcoal-grey kurta with an ivory embroidered jacket.

Show the woman standing beside a decorated balcony railing, gently resting one hand on it while gazing towards the full moon. The husband stands a few steps behind her near a large flower pot, holding a decorated puja thali at waist level and looking towards the moon as well. Keep a clear distance between them so the composition feels different from a close romantic pose. Add hanging flower garlands, brass lanterns, warm fairy lights and a beautiful moonlit sky. Capture the scene from a side angle, showing the woman's profile, the husband in the background and the festive thali. Use natural proportions, realistic lighting, detailed fabrics and professional Ultra HD 8K photography. Preserve both original faces and identities. No text, logos or watermarks. Prompt 6: Pink Lehenga and Navy Blue Kurta Romantic Portrait

Copy the prompt Below: Convert this image as per this prompt: Transform the uploaded couple photo into a dreamy Karwa Chauth festival portrait. Dress the woman in a dusty-rose pink lehenga with delicate silver embroidery, a matching dupatta, pearl jewellery, pink bangles and soft traditional makeup. Dress the man in a navy-blue silk kurta with a cream embroidered jacket and traditional footwear. Show both standing side by side on a decorated rooftop. The woman holds a pink-and-gold decorated chhalni with a small lit diya placed inside its inner frame and looks towards the moon. The man stands beside her, holding a festive Karwa Chauth thali decorated with rose petals, sweets and a glowing diya. Add a large moon in the background, pink flowers, warm lanterns and soft golden fairy lights. Capture a natural, affectionate moment with realistic facial expressions, cinematic composition, rich fabric details and ultra-realistic 8K quality. Keep the original faces unchanged.

Prompt 7: Purple Banarasi Saree and Cream Kurta Couple Portrait Copy the prompt Below: Convert this image as per this prompt: Turn the uploaded couple image into a sophisticated Karwa Chauth night photograph. The woman wears a royal-purple Banarasi saree with a silver zari border, a matching blouse, silver jhumkas, a delicate necklace and traditional bangles. The man wears a cream-coloured silk kurta with a purple embroidered jacket that complements her outfit. Show the woman standing beside the man and looking through an intricately decorated silver chhalni at the moon. A small lit diya sits inside the chhalni. The man holds a decorated silver thali containing sweets, flowers, a karwa pot and a glowing diya. Use a moonlit terrace with purple flowers, warm golden lights and an elegant Indian festive setting. Capture their side profiles, the decorated thali and the moon in one balanced composition. Make the image photorealistic, detailed, cinematic and 8K Ultra HD. Retain the original facial features.

Prompt 8: Husband Lovingly Offering Water to His Wife Copy the prompt Below: Convert this image as per this prompt: Use the uploaded couple photograph as the face reference and create a beautiful Karwa Chauth ritual scene. Dress the woman in a mustard-yellow silk saree with a red-and-gold border, traditional kundan jewellery, red bangles and a small bindi. Dress the man in a deep-bottle-green kurta with an ivory embroidered jacket. Show the couple standing face to face after the moon-viewing ritual. The husband gently holds a small silver drinking vessel and brings it towards his wife's lips as she drinks water. The woman lightly supports the vessel with one hand and looks into her husband's eyes. Their expressions should feel affectionate, natural and respectful. Place the decorated chhalni and Karwa Chauth thali on a nearby table, with a small glowing diya, sweets, flowers and a traditional karwa pot. Capture the moment in a medium close-up from the side, keeping both faces, the vessel and their hands visible. Add soft moonlight, warm diya illumination, festive fairy lights and realistic skin texture. Create a cinematic 8K Ultra HD photograph without changing their original facial identities.

Prompt 9: Couple Walking Hand in Hand Beneath the Moon After the Ritual Copy the prompt Below: Convert this image as per this prompt: Transform the uploaded couple photo into a grand, cinematic Karwa Chauth night portrait. Dress the woman in a midnight-blue lehenga with antique-gold embroidery, a flowing dupatta and traditional gold jewellery. Dress the man in a wine-red sherwani with subtle gold embroidery and ivory churidar trousers. Show the couple walking hand in hand & coming forward in front seeing each other along a beautifully decorated rooftop pathway after completing the Karwa Chauth rituals. The woman carries a decorated golden chhalni in one hand, with a small diya safely placed in a separate holder on the thali carried by her husband. The man holds the decorated Karwa Chauth thali in his other hand, which contains sweets, rose petals and a traditional karwa pot.

Capture the couple from a slightly low, rear three-quarter angle as they walk towards an illuminated archway decorated with marigold garlands and roses. Their outfits move naturally as they walk, and the full moon glows above the terrace. Add warm lanterns, soft fairy lights and beautiful reflections on the floor. Use cinematic depth, realistic clothing movement, natural body proportions and professional 8K Ultra HD photography. Preserve their original faces and avoid text or watermarks. Prompt 10: Emerald Green Saree and Black Bandhgala Festive Look Copy the prompt Below: Convert this image as per this prompt: Create a premium cinematic Karwa Chauth couple photograph using the uploaded image as the face reference. The woman wears an emerald-green silk saree with a broad antique-gold border, gold jhumkas, a traditional necklace, green and gold bangles and a neat bun decorated with white flowers. The man wears a fitted black bandhgala suit with subtle gold buttons.

Show the woman looking at the moon through a traditional gold chhalni decorated with tiny pearls and red stones. A small diya glows inside the chhalni. The man stands slightly beside her, holding a gold-and-red Karwa Chauth thali with sweets, flowers, a small pot and another lit diya. Set the scene on a luxury Indian rooftop with a clear moonlit sky, elegant traditional decorations and warm candlelight. Use a three-quarter body composition, realistic skin texture, rich green and black tones, cinematic shadows and professional 8K Ultra HD photography. Preserve the couple's original identity and natural expressions." Prompt 11: Husband Standing Behind His Wife With One Arm Around Her Waist Copy the prompt Below: Convert this image as per this prompt : Edit the uploaded couple photograph into a glamorous, romantic Karwa Chauth portrait. Dress the woman in a bright red silk saree with a contrast colour border, gold jewellery and yellow-and-pink bangles. Dress the man in an ivory kurta with a deep-maroon embroidered jacket.

Show the couple standing together beneath the full moon. The husband stands slightly behind his wife with one arm gently around her waist. The woman raises a decorated red-and-gold chhalni towards the moon with one hand while her other hand rests lightly on his arm. She looks at the moon through the chhalni, while he smiles at her rather than looking at the camera. Position the moon above and slightly to one side of the chhalni. Add elegant rooftop decorations, glowing lanterns, marigold garlands and warm fairy lights. Capture the couple in a three-quarter side view with natural posture, realistic hands and detailed traditional clothing. Use cinematic lighting and an 8K Ultra HD photography aesthetic. Preserve their original faces. Tips for Getting the Best Results From Karwa Chauth AI Prompts