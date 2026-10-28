UN Young Professionals Programme 2026 Application Open, Last Date November 30, Check Eligibility and Steps to Apply

The United Nations (UN) has opened applications for its Young Professionals Programme (YPP) 2026, offering eligible candidates an opportunity to begin a professional career with the UN Secretariat. The application deadline is November 30, 2026. This year’s recruitment exam is in Development and Sustainability and is intended for candidates who meet the programme’s nationality, age, educational and language requirements. However, the opportunity is not available to nationals of every country. India is not included in the official list of participating countries for 2026, meaning Indian nationals cannot apply based on Indian citizenship alone. Scroll for more details. United Nations Young Professionals Programme 2026: Important Details Particulars Details Organisation United Nations Secretariat Programme Young Professionals Programme (YPP) Examination area Development and Sustainability Application deadline November 30, 2026 Maximum age 32 years as of December 31, 2026 Educational qualification Relevant bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification requiring at least three years of study Language requirement Fluency in English or French Application portal UN Careers / Inspira Participating countries Selected countries listed by the UN for 2026

What Is the UN Young Professionals Programme 2026? The Young Professionals Programme is a competitive recruitment initiative through which the United Nations selects qualified candidates for entry-level professional positions within its Secretariat. It combines an entrance examination with a subsequent recruitment process for candidates who successfully complete the selection stages.The 2026 examination focuses on Development and Sustainability. The subject area covers work connected with economic and social development, environmental protection, statistics, population affairs and sustainable development. Positions may be available across different UN Secretariat offices and regional commissions. Potential duty stations include New York, Geneva, Vienna, Bangkok, Nairobi, Beirut, Santiago and Addis Ababa. Candidates should understand that passing the examination does not automatically result in employment. Successful candidates are placed on a roster for consideration when suitable vacancies arise. The roster is valid for three years, and appointments depend on the availability of appropriate positions and the organisation's requirements.

UN YPP 2026 Eligibility Criteria Applicants must meet all the applicable eligibility conditions before submitting their applications. Nationality: Candidates must be citizens of a country included in the UN's participating-country list for 2026. India does not appear on this year's list. Therefore, Indian nationals cannot apply on the basis of Indian nationality alone.Candidates who hold citizenship in another country should check the official eligibility rules and participating-country list before proceeding. Age Limit: Applicants must be 32 years old or younger on December 31, 2026. They must have been born on or after January 1, 1994. Educational Qualification: Candidates must hold at least a bachelor's degree or an equivalent degree requiring a minimum of three years of study. The qualification must be relevant to the Development and Sustainability examination: Applicants should consult the official job advertisement to confirm whether their specific degree and field of study meet the requirements. Language Proficiency: Candidates must be fluent in either English or French. Applicants should ensure that they satisfy the language requirement before submitting their applications.