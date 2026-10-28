Abhishek Sharma Sets New T20I Sixes Record in 2026, Surpasses Rohit Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has set a new calendar-year record for sixes in T20 cricket. He reached 85 sixes in 2026 surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous record of 80 sixes set in 2023. Abhishek added to his list of records on October 27, 2026 when he scored 113 runs off 38 balls against New Zealand in Wellington. His 35-ball century helped India chase down a target of 199 in 13.2 overs and win the third T20I by six wickets. Keep reading to know in detail. Who Holds the Record for the Most Sixes in T20 Cricket in a Calendar Year? Abhishek Sharma holds the reported record for the most sixes in a calendar year by a batter from a Full Member nation, with 85 sixes in 2026. Rohit Sharma previously held the record after hitting 80 sixes in 2023. Batter Year Sixes Abhishek Sharma 2026 85 Rohit Sharma 2023 80

Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking 35-Ball Century Against New Zealand Abhishek scored 113 runs off 38 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I at Wellington on October 27, 2026. He reached his century in 35 balls, hitting 11 sixes and nine fours. Match Detail Record Opponent New Zealand Venue Wellington Date October 27, 2026 Runs 113 Balls faced 38 Balls for century 35 Fours 9 Sixes 11 India’s target 199 Result India won by six wickets Abhishek Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record for T20 Centuries Abhishek’s hundred against New Zealand was his 11th century in all T20 cricket. He moved past Virat Kohli, who had scored 10 T20 centuries, to become the Indian batter with the most hundreds in the format. Abhishek Sharma’s Fastest T20I Century Abhishek Sharma has recorded a 30-ball century against Afghanistan, making it the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter and a batter from a Full Member nation, according to published match records. His 35-ball century against New Zealand was another milestone, becoming the fastest T20I hundred against New Zealand and the fastest century in a T20I played in New Zealand.

Record Achievement Fastest T20I century by an Indian 30 balls against Afghanistan Century against New Zealand 35 balls Fastest T20I century against New Zealand 35 balls Fastest T20I century in New Zealand 35 balls India’s Highest Powerplay Score in a T20I 1⃣1⃣8⃣ in 6 overs 🤯 #TeamIndia's Highest powerplay score in Men's T20Is ‼️ What a show by the openers 🍿 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/zf4CnZQ8CD #NZvIND https://t.co/GnxpmRFqzX — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026 During the ongoing T20 International Series between India and New Zealand which was held on 27 October 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, India scored 118 without losing a wicket in the first six overs while chasing 199 against New Zealand. This became the highest powerplay total in men’s T20 Internationals, surpassing Romania’s previous record of 116/0 against Serbia in 2021.