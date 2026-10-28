Abhishek Sharma Sets New T20I Sixes Record in 2026, Surpasses Rohit Sharma
Abhishek Sharma has hit 85 sixes in T20 cricket in 2026, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous calendar-year record of 80. Check his T20I sixes record and other key statistics.
Abhishek Sharma has set a new calendar-year record for sixes in T20 cricket. He reached 85 sixes in 2026 surpassing Rohit Sharma’s previous record of 80 sixes set in 2023. Abhishek added to his list of records on October 27, 2026 when he scored 113 runs off 38 balls against New Zealand in Wellington. His 35-ball century helped India chase down a target of 199 in 13.2 overs and win the third T20I by six wickets. Keep reading to know in detail.
Who Holds the Record for the Most Sixes in T20 Cricket in a Calendar Year?
Abhishek Sharma holds the reported record for the most sixes in a calendar year by a batter from a Full Member nation, with 85 sixes in 2026. Rohit Sharma previously held the record after hitting 80 sixes in 2023.
|Batter
|Year
|Sixes
|Abhishek Sharma
|2026
|85
|Rohit Sharma
|2023
|80
Abhishek Sharma’s Record-Breaking 35-Ball Century Against New Zealand
Abhishek scored 113 runs off 38 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I at Wellington on October 27, 2026. He reached his century in 35 balls, hitting 11 sixes and nine fours.
|Match Detail
|Record
|Opponent
|New Zealand
|Venue
|Wellington
|Date
|October 27, 2026
|Runs
|113
|Balls faced
|38
|Balls for century
|35
|Fours
|9
|Sixes
|11
|India’s target
|199
|Result
|India won by six wickets
Abhishek Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record for T20 Centuries
Abhishek’s hundred against New Zealand was his 11th century in all T20 cricket. He moved past Virat Kohli, who had scored 10 T20 centuries, to become the Indian batter with the most hundreds in the format.
Abhishek Sharma’s Fastest T20I Century
Abhishek Sharma has recorded a 30-ball century against Afghanistan, making it the fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batter and a batter from a Full Member nation, according to published match records. His 35-ball century against New Zealand was another milestone, becoming the fastest T20I hundred against New Zealand and the fastest century in a T20I played in New Zealand.
|Record
|Achievement
|Fastest T20I century by an Indian
|30 balls against Afghanistan
|Century against New Zealand
|35 balls
|Fastest T20I century against New Zealand
|35 balls
|Fastest T20I century in New Zealand
|35 balls
1⃣1⃣8⃣ in 6 overs 🤯 #TeamIndia's Highest powerplay score in Men's T20Is ‼️ What a show by the openers 🍿 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/zf4CnZQ8CD #NZvIND https://t.co/GnxpmRFqzX— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026
During the ongoing T20 International Series between India and New Zealand which was held on 27 October 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington, India scored 118 without losing a wicket in the first six overs while chasing 199 against New Zealand.
This became the highest powerplay total in men’s T20 Internationals, surpassing Romania’s previous record of 116/0 against Serbia in 2021.
Abhishek Sharma’s Record for Most Sixes in a T20I Innings
Abhishek also holds the record for the most sixes hit by an Indian batter in a single men’s T20I innings. He smashed 13 sixes against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 2, 2025, scoring 135 runs off 54 balls. India posted 247/9 and won the match by 150 runs.
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