Jamia Protest Day 16: Minister Says Talks On, Students Claim Deadlock Over Union Elections

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The protest at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi entered its 16th day on October 27, as students continued their hunger strike demanding the restoration of the university's elected students' union and a fixed schedule for elections. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said negotiations were underway and appealed to students to avoid creating a law-and-order situation on campus. However, student representatives said two rounds of talks with university representatives had ended without an agreement. The university has announced that students' union elections will be held within 15 days of the approval of the union's constitution. However, students are demanding a clear timeline for approving the constitution itself. Also read: CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Soon, How To Download At cbse.gov.in

Students are demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), for which elections have not been held since 2006. They have also asked the university to announce a definite election schedule. The students have said that the university's announcement does not resolve their main concern because it does not specify when the union's constitution will be approved. Key issue Latest development Main demand Restoration of the elected students' union Last student-union elections 2005; no elections have been held since 2006 University assurance Elections within 15 days of constitution approval Students' demand A clear deadline for approving the constitution and holding election Protest status Continued on Day 16, October 27

What Did Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Say? Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said negotiations were underway and that the university's Vice-Chancellor and other authorities were looking into the remaining concerns. He also appealed to students not to create a law-and-order problem on campus. His remarks came as students continued to oppose the university's decision to hold elections only after the union's constitution is approved. Why Did Talks Between Students and University Officials Fail? According to media reports, two delegations of university faculty members and the provost met students on October 27. One delegation, comprising women faculty members, visited at around 8 am, while another went in at around 7 pm. Student protest organiser Haneena said both rounds of discussions ended in a deadlock. Students maintained that the university should provide a clear timeline for preparing and approving the constitution.

A university official, meanwhile, said the process required time and could not be completed in haste. The official also urged students to end their hunger strike and reach an agreement with the administration. What Is the Situation on the Jamia Campus? Security was tightened around the university on October 27, with more than 15 police buses and riot-control vehicles stationed outside, according to media reports. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were also imposed in the area. More than 200 students remained inside the Ghulistan-e-Ghalib compound, while some students who were unable to enter the campus raised slogans outside. The report also said that food and water were being passed over the campus boundary walls. Protesters raised concerns about access to facilities, including washrooms, during the ongoing agitation. These concerns were reported as students continued their sit-in and hunger strike.