Jamia Student Protest Ends? University Agrees to Hold Union Elections, Withdraws Notices Against Students

Jamia Millia Islamia has agreed to hold students’ union elections within 15 days of approving the union’s constitution, revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued during the protest, and announced an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel. However, the announcement has not resolved the dispute, as some protesting students have questioned the order and demanded a clear timeline for the election process. The university issued the order on October 26, 2026, following talks between the administration and student representatives. While some reports said the protest had been called off, other reports on Monday said students remained dissatisfied and that the agitation was continuing. Also read: CBSE Datesheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable PDF Shortly at cbse.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

Why Are Jamia Students Protesting? The protest began on October 12, with students demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU). The university has not held student union elections since 2006. Students have argued that an elected union would give them a formal way to raise campus-related concerns and represent their interests. They have also demanded the withdrawal of disciplinary action taken against protesters and an inquiry into the alleged mistreatment of students by security personnel. Some protesters have sought the resignation of the university’s Chief Proctor. What Does Jamia’s Latest Order Say? According to the order issued by the Registrar’s Office, the university will conduct student union elections 15 days after the union’s constitution is approved. The order does not specify when the constitution will be approved, which has become a major point of disagreement.

The administration has also revoked suspension orders and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest. A committee will be formed to investigate the actions of security staff during the agitation. The order also records the protesters’ undertaking to issue a public apology for statements, actions or social media posts considered defamatory towards the administration and to remove such posts. Also check: Jamia Millia Islamia Promises Union Polls After Constitution Approval; Protesting Students Refuse to Back Down Why Are Students Still Unhappy With the Decision? Some protesters have described the order as unclear because it does not give a fixed deadline for approving the constitution or a specific election date. They have also said their demand for action against the Chief Proctor remains unresolved.