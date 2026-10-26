BPSC TRE 4 Application 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now for 32388 Posts; Check Eligibility
BPSC TRE 4 Application 2026: The BPSC is going to close the application window for the TR 4 recruitment 2026 on 26 October. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy details, and other information.
Key Points
- BPSC TRE 4 applications open from Sep 25, 2026; deadline Oct 26, 2026.
- A total of 32,388 teacher vacancies will be filled through BPSC TRE-4.
- Vacancies cover Primary, Middle, Secondary, and Senior Secondary Teacher posts.
BPSC TRE 4 Application 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 (TRE-4) and the last date to apply for the examination is 26 October 2026. The candidates who haven’t applied yet should apply soon without waiting for the last minute. A total of 32,388 vacancies are going to be filled through TRE-4. These vacancies include primary teachers, middle school teacher, secondary teacher, and senior secondary teacher. The application process was started on 25 September 2026.
BPSC TRE 4 Application 2026 Highlights
Through this recruitment drive, the BPSC is going to fill a total of 32,388 vacancies of teachers at various levels. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
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Exam Name
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Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE 4.0)
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Post Name
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Primary Teacher, Middle School Teacher, Secondary Teacher, Senior Secondary Teacher
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No. of Vacancies
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32388
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Notification Release Date
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18 August 2026
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Application Start Date
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25 September 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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26 October 2026
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Official Website
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bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The candidates who wish to apply for the BPSC TRE 4 shall access the direct link provided here to fill the application form.
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BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for BPSC TRE 4 Recruitment 2026
To apply for the BPSC TRE 4 recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.
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Go to the Candidate’s Login portal.
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Enter either your Registered Email/Mobile/Username and Password to login.
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Fill all the details required in the application form carefully.
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Upload the scanned documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Submit the application after previewing.
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Save it for future reference.
BPSC TRE 4 Application Fee 2026
The candidates will have to pay an application fee to complete the submission of their application form. The application fee can be paid through online mode only.
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Category of Candidates
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Application Fee
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General/ OBC/ EWS
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Rs. 100/-
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SC/ ST/ PWD
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Rs. 100/-
BPSC TRE 4 Vacancy 2026
A total of 32,388 vacancies have been announced by the BPSC to fill the posts of primary teachers, middle school teacher, secondary teacher, and senior secondary teacher. Check the vacancy distribution here:
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Level of Teaching
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No. of Vacancies
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Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5)
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3847
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Middle School Teacher (Class 6 to 8)
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8563
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Secondary Teacher (Class 9 to 10)
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3877
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Senior Secondary Teacher (Class 11 to 12)
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16101
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.