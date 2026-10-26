BPSC TRE 4 Application 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Now for 32388 Posts; Check Eligibility

BPSC TRE 4 Application 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Teacher Recruitment Examination-4 (TRE-4) and the last date to apply for the examination is 26 October 2026. The candidates who haven’t applied yet should apply soon without waiting for the last minute. A total of 32,388 vacancies are going to be filled through TRE-4. These vacancies include primary teachers, middle school teacher, secondary teacher, and senior secondary teacher. The application process was started on 25 September 2026.

BPSC TRE 4 Application 2026 Highlights

Through this recruitment drive, the BPSC is going to fill a total of 32,388 vacancies of teachers at various levels. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: