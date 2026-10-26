KEA KSET Result 2026: The KSET Result Download Link 2026 has been activated by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on 26th October 2026 for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the written exam can download the merit list to check the shortlisted roll no., scores and prepare for the certificate verification stage.

The KSET-2026 exam was conducted by the KEA on October 11, 2026, across 37 subjects, followed by initial key answer releases on October 12 and revised key answer releases on October 23 after expert evaluation.

The KEA has earlier released short notice regarding the detailed subject-wise outcome of objections through the official candidate portal.

KSET Result 2026 Download Link

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the KSET Result 2026 download link on its official website. Now all the candidates can download the results through the link available on the official website in online mode. You can download the result directly through the link given below-