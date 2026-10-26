KEA KSET Result 2026 OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in: Download Karnataka SET Merit List PDF Link Active
The KSET Result Download Link 2026 has been activated by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on 26th October 2026 for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can download the result after using their login credentials at the official website. Check all details here.
KEA KSET Result 2026: The KSET Result Download Link 2026 has been activated by the Karnataka Examinations Authority on 26th October 2026 for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the written exam can download the merit list to check the shortlisted roll no., scores and prepare for the certificate verification stage.
The KSET-2026 exam was conducted by the KEA on October 11, 2026, across 37 subjects, followed by initial key answer releases on October 12 and revised key answer releases on October 23 after expert evaluation.
The KEA has earlier released short notice regarding the detailed subject-wise outcome of objections through the official candidate portal.
KSET Result 2026 Download Link
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the KSET Result 2026 download link on its official website. Now all the candidates can download the results through the link available on the official website in online mode. You can download the result directly through the link given below-
|KSET Result Download Link 2026
|Click Here
KSET Result 2026: Key Highlights
The Karnataka State Eligibility Test conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is the gateway for the eligibility of Assistant Professors in Karnataka. The table below discusses the important details for the KSET Result 2026.
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Conducting Body
|Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|Exam Name
|Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026
|Purpose
|Assistant Professor Eligibility
|Number of Subjects
|37 Subjects
|KSET Result 2026 Status
|Out
|Selection Mode
|Written Exam (Paper 1 & Paper 2) ➔ Document Verification
|Official Website
|cetonline.karnataka.gov.in / kea.kar.nic.in
What Is The KSET Result 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks?
To make a berth in the eligibility list of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2026, candidates will have to obtain category wises qualifying marks as fixed by the authority. As per the detailed notification released, candidates must secure an aggregate of at least 40% (General) or 35% (Reserved categories) across both papers to be eligible for consideration.
Only 6% of the total appearing candidates across both papers will qualify for Assistant Professor eligibility based on UGC merit guidelines and state reservation policies.
How to Download KSET Result 2026 Scorecard?
The KSET Result 2026 Scorecard link has been activated on the official website-https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Candidates can download the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) result/scorecard from the official KEA portal by following these steps-
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Open the official KEA portal: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
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Find the KSET 2026 result/scorecard on the homepage.
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Click the link and enter the login details on the link.
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Your result/scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
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Take a clear printout and keep it safe for future reference.
What's Next After KSET Result 2026
All those candidates who will meet the minimum qualifying percentage and declared eligible in the list are able to apply for Assistant Professor posts in universities and colleges across Karnataka. All the shortlisted candidates who are qualified will have to appear in the next round which is the document verification round.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.