NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1067 ITI & Graduate Posts; Check Eligibility and Direct Link
NLC India Recruitment 2026: NLC India has started the application process for 1067 ITI and graduate posts. Interested candidates can apply online from October 21 to November 9, 2026 on its official website, nlcindia.in. Check this article to know more about its eligibility and other details.
Key Points
- NLC India announces 1067 Apprentice posts for ITI and graduate candidates.
- Online applications started on 21 October 2026; apply by 9 November 2026.
- Eligible candidates must apply online through the official website nlcindia.in.
NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: NLC India Limited has announced the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for 1067 posts. This is a great opportunity for ITI and graduate candidates seeking practical training with a reputed government company. The online application process started on 21 October 2026, and interested candidates can apply until 9 November 2026. Eligible applicants must apply only through the official website, nlcindia.in. In this article, we will share all important details about NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026, including vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, stipend, selection process, and the step-by-step application process. Read the full article carefully before you apply and avoid mistakes.
NLC India Recruitment 2026 Highlights
NLC India has opened applications for a large number of apprentice posts. Before going into the details, check the important details below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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NLC India Limited
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Recruitment Name
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NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026
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Post Name
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ITI Apprentice and Graduate Apprentice
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Total Vacancies
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1067
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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21 October 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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9 November 2026
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Official Website
NLC India Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF
NLC India has released the official notification for the Apprentice Recruitment 2026. It gives complete details about the vacancies, eligibility, age limit, stipend, selection process, and how to apply. Candidates must read the notification carefully before filling out the online form, as mistakes in the application can lead to rejection. The notification has been released for 1067 ITI and Graduate Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check the official notification through the link given below.
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NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
NLC India Apprentice 2026 Apply Online Link
NLC India has made the online application link active on its official website. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply before the last date, 9 November 2026. Keep your documents and details ready before you start filling out the form. The application process is completely online, and applications sent by any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates should apply only through the official website, nlcindia.in.
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NLC Apprentice 2026 Apply Online
NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions in the official notification before applying. Applications that do not meet them can be rejected at any stage, so please check each point below carefully.
Educational Qualification
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ITI Apprentice: Passed ITI in the relevant trade from a recognized institute [add trades and details from the notification]
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Graduate Apprentice: Graduation/Engineering degree in the relevant discipline from a recognized university
Age Limit
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Minimum age is 18 years
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Maximum age is 45 years
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Age relaxation is given to reserved categories as per government rules.
Other Conditions
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Candidates must be Indian citizens.
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Candidates who have already completed apprenticeship training, or are currently undergoing it, are generally not eligible.
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Candidates must have the required documents and a valid email ID and mobile number for registration.
How to Apply for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026:
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Visit the official website of NLC India Limited, nlcindia.in.
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Go to the Careers section and open the apprentice recruitment page.
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Click the Apply Online link for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026.
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Register with your name, email ID and mobile number, then note down your registration details.
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Log in and fill in your personal, educational and trade/discipline details carefully.
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Upload scanned copies of your photo, signature and required documents in the given size and format.
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Pay the application fee, if applicable, as mentioned in the notification.
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Check all details once, submit the form and download the confirmation page.
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Take a printout of the application form for future use.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com