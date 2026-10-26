NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for 1067 ITI & Graduate Posts; Check Eligibility and Direct Link

Key Points NLC India announces 1067 Apprentice posts for ITI and graduate candidates.

Online applications started on 21 October 2026; apply by 9 November 2026.

Eligible candidates must apply online through the official website nlcindia.in.

NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: NLC India Limited has announced the Apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for 1067 posts. This is a great opportunity for ITI and graduate candidates seeking practical training with a reputed government company. The online application process started on 21 October 2026, and interested candidates can apply until 9 November 2026. Eligible applicants must apply only through the official website, nlcindia.in. In this article, we will share all important details about NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026, including vacancy details, eligibility, age limit, stipend, selection process, and the step-by-step application process. Read the full article carefully before you apply and avoid mistakes. NLC India Recruitment 2026 Highlights NLC India has opened applications for a large number of apprentice posts. Before going into the details, check the important details below.

Particulars Details Conducting Body NLC India Limited Recruitment Name NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Post Name ITI Apprentice and Graduate Apprentice Total Vacancies 1067 Application Mode Online Application Start Date 21 October 2026 Last Date to Apply 9 November 2026 Official Website nlcindia.in NLC India Apprentice 2026 Notification PDF NLC India has released the official notification for the Apprentice Recruitment 2026. It gives complete details about the vacancies, eligibility, age limit, stipend, selection process, and how to apply. Candidates must read the notification carefully before filling out the online form, as mistakes in the application can lead to rejection. The notification has been released for 1067 ITI and Graduate Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can check the official notification through the link given below.

NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Click Here to Download NLC India Apprentice 2026 Apply Online Link NLC India has made the online application link active on its official website. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply before the last date, 9 November 2026. Keep your documents and details ready before you start filling out the form. The application process is completely online, and applications sent by any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates should apply only through the official website, nlcindia.in. NLC Apprentice 2026 Apply Online Click Here NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions in the official notification before applying. Applications that do not meet them can be rejected at any stage, so please check each point below carefully.

Educational Qualification ITI Apprentice: Passed ITI in the relevant trade from a recognized institute [add trades and details from the notification]

Graduate Apprentice: Graduation/Engineering degree in the relevant discipline from a recognized university Age Limit Minimum age is 18 years

Maximum age is 45 years

Age relaxation is given to reserved categories as per government rules. Other Conditions Candidates must be Indian citizens.

Candidates who have already completed apprenticeship training, or are currently undergoing it, are generally not eligible.

Candidates must have the required documents and a valid email ID and mobile number for registration. How to Apply for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow these steps to apply online for NLC India Apprentice Recruitment 2026: