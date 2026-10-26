Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) vs Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai: Fee, Placement And Cutoffs

HIT VS VIT Chennai: Engineering applicants while considering the top rated private technical universities in the Chennai area usually consider the different academic environments of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS Chennai) and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai). Both deemed to be universities provide quality technological education; however, both serve the different professional ambitions. HITS Chennai, located in Padur on IT corridor, specializes in engineering streams like aerospace, aeronautical, and automobile engineering with separate hangars for research and testing of automobiles, and steady financial models for institutional tuition. On the other hand, VIT Chennai, located on the arterial highway connecting Vandalur and Kelambakkam, benefits from the central placement framework of the university coordinated with Vellore campus and carries out large-scale placements in software development, artificial intelligence, VLSI design and product technology with multi-level fee structure. Deciding which one to apply to demands a deep study of financial costs, competitive cutoffs, and recruitment history at campus. The comparative study provides official diagnostic information concerning three main criteria institutional profile in addition to fee structure, placement data, and recruiter profiles as well as definitions of key evaluation criteria, ROI computations and decision-making frameworks.

HIT VS VIT Chennai: Analysis Institutional Overview, Updated Fee Structure & Cutoff Comparison HITS Chennai provides flat annual fees of B.Tech of ₹9.20L to ₹13.02L by HITSEEE ranking, while higher ranking VIT Chennai gives tiered annual fees of VITEEE of ₹7.80L to ₹19.60L. Metric / Dimension Hindustan Institute of Tech & Science (HITS Chennai) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai) Institutional Type & Location Private Deemed-to-be University (Padur, Chennai) Private Deemed-to-be University (Vandalur-Kelambakkam, Chennai) NIRF Rank / Brand Rating NIRF Engineering Rank #101–150 Band / Rank #38 India Today NIRF Engineering Rank #11 (Parent Brand VIT / Campus Unit) Primary Accepted Entrance Exams HITSEEE (Institute Level) & JEE Main VITEEE (Institute Level) & TNEA (Govt Quota where applicable) Official Entrance Cutoff Ranks (CSE) HITSEEE Rank: Under 5,000 for Merit Quota VITEEE Category 1: ~500–550 | Category 2: ~1,520–3,500 | Category 3: ~8,000–19,000 | Category 5: ~25,500+ Official Entrance Cutoff Ranks (ECE) HITSEEE Rank: Under 12,000 VITEEE Category 1: ~7,200–7,400 | Category 5: ~28,000–34,500 Annual B.Tech Tuition Fee Slabs ₹2,30,000 – ₹3,25,500 per year (Flat Specialization Fee) Group B (CSE/ECE): Cat 1: ₹1.95L/yr | Cat 2: ₹3.04L/yr | Cat 3: ₹4.02L/yr | Cat 4: ₹4.45L/yr | Cat 5: ₹4.90L/yr Group A (Civil/Chem): Cat 1: ₹1.73L/yr | Cat 5: ₹3.95L/yr Total 4-Year B.Tech Program Fee ₹9,20,000 – ₹13,02,000 (4 Years Tuition) Group B 4-Year Total: Cat 1: ₹7,80,000 | Cat 2: ₹12,16,000 | Cat 3: ₹16,08,000 | Cat 4: ₹17,80,000 | Cat 5: ₹19,60,000 One-Time Caution Deposit (Refundable) ₹8,500 – ₹10,000 ₹5,000 (Collected with 1st Year Fee) Annual Hostel & Mess Charges ₹1,02,000 – ₹1,48,000 / year ₹1,25,000 – ₹1,85,000 / year (AC / Non-AC Room)

Also Read: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Chennai: Admission 2026, Fee, Placement, Ranking Placement Statistics (Latest Placement Cycle) Although the placement rate of HITS Chennai is 93.94% with an average package of ₹5.00 LPA, VIT Chennai beats it considerably due to high numbers, with an average of ₹9.90 LPA and a highest of ₹100.00 LPA. Placement Metric Hindustan Institute of Tech & Science (HITS Chennai) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai) Overall Placement Percentage 93.94% (644 placed out of 683 registered candidates) 90.0% – 94.5% (CSE & ECE Branches ~98%) Highest Domestic Salary Package ₹47.00 LPA ₹100.00 LPA (₹1.00 Crore) Average Campus Package (Overall) ₹5.00 LPA ₹9.90 LPA Average Package (CSE Branch) ₹6.50 LPA – ₹7.20 LPA ₹14.80 LPA Average Package (ECE Branch) ₹4.80 LPA – ₹5.20 LPA ₹9.50 LPA NIRF Disclosed Median Package ₹4.60 LPA ₹8.99 LPA Marquee / Super Dream Offers 45+ Offers above ₹10 LPA 3,003+ Super Dream Offers (>₹30 LPA) & 3,499 Dream Offers (₹10–30 LPA) Total Recruiting Companies 120+ Companies 868+ Companies (Centralized VIT CDC Drives)

Top Recruiting Companies & Job Roles Offered The VIT Chennai recruits highly rated product companies for positions in software, VLSI, and architecture, while the HITS Chennai helps students connect to leading IT services companies along with aerospace, aviation, and automotive core recruiters. Recruitment Category Hindustan Institute of Tech & Science (HITS Chennai) Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT Chennai) Primary IT & Software Recruiters Accenture, Amazon, IBM, Infosys, Cognizant, TCS, Wipro, Zifo RnD Solutions Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Qualcomm, Intel, Cisco, PayPal, Deloitte, Texas Instruments Core & Niche Engineering Recruiters Boeing India, Foxconn, Royal Enfield, Bosch Ltd, Indigo, AirAsia, Deft and Tact Qualcomm, Shell, Larsen & Toubro, Schneider Electric, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Roles Offered in CSE / IT Software Development Engineer (SDE), Cloud Associate, Full-Stack Developer, Cyber Security Analyst SDE-1, Systems Architect, Machine Learning Engineer, Cloud DevOps Engineer, Data Engineer Roles Offered in ECE / Core Fields Embedded Systems Trainee, Avionics Engineer, Aeronautical Quality Inspector, VLSI Apprentice Chip Design Engineer, VLSI Verification Engineer, Embedded Firmware Developer, Automation Lead

HIT VS VIT Chennai: Fee Categories Explained The VIT gives different levels of merit fees slabs for Category 1 to 5 during the counseling process where the academic and placement procedures are exactly the same. The high-demand technology stream falls into Group B and has higher fees. While Super Dream provides across ₹30 LPA, the ROI is used to measure the time to recover fee payments. Term / Mechanism Official Definition & Admission System Practical Decision Context VIT Merit Category Slabs (Cat 1 to 5) Merit-based fee slabs allotted sequentially during VITEEE counseling based strictly on merit rank, NOT caste reservation. Category 1 fills first at lowest tuition; lower ranks receive Category 2, 3, 4, or 5 at higher tuition fees. All category students attend identical classes under identical faculty and receive equal placement eligibility. Programme Group A vs B Group B comprises high-demand CSE, ECE, IT, AI & ML, and Data Science branches. Group A covers Civil, Chemical, Fashion, and Bio-Engineering branches. Group B carries higher annual tuition fees due to higher market demand and lab infrastructure requirements. Super Dream vs Dream Offers At VIT, Super Dream Offers refer to campus placement offers above ₹30.00 LPA, while Dream Offers cover roles paying between ₹10.00 LPA and ₹30.00 LPA. Reflects high corporate recruiter presence for software and product engineering roles. Return on Investment (ROI) Ratio Calculated as: First Year Average CSE Salary / Total 4-Year B.Tech Program Fee Measures capital recovery speed. A higher ratio indicates faster recovery of upfront tuition fees.

HIT VS VIT Chennai: What the Data Shows VIT gives an excellent return on software investment and large scale recruiting while HITS guarantees steady rates with specific aerospace core placement. ROI Difference between Fee Categories at VIT Chennai: Category 1 Students: Fee Amount = ₹7.80 Lakhs | Average Salary for CSE = ₹14.80 LPA | ROI Multiplier = 1.90x (Tuition Fee is recovered in ~6 months).

Category 5 Students: Fee Amount = ₹19.60 Lakhs | Average Salary for CSE = ₹14.80 LPA | ROI Multiplier = 0.76x (Tuition Fee is recovered in 16 months). Flat-Fee Stability of HITS Chennai HITS Chennai offers flat tuition fees (₹9.20 Lakhs – ₹13.02 Lakhs) to offer an average salary of ₹5.00 LPA (CSE: ₹6.50 - ₹7.20 LPA). Although overall salaries might not be as high as that of VIT, HITS offers stable ROI for specific core branches like Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering.