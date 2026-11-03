GSSSB CCE Result 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) on November 03 has released the GSSSB CCE Result 2026 pdf for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on its official website. As the objection-raising process against the provisional answer key concluded recently and as per the general practice, all the objections will be analyzed and reviewed by the expert panel. Once all the objections raised by the candidates, the final answer key will be released along with the GSSSB CCE Result 2026 for various Group B and C Posts. Candidates who appeared in the written exam will be able to download the GSSSB CCE Result 2026 at the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. You will share the result download link in the story given below. GSSSB CCE Result PDF Download Candidates part of the selection process for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Group A and B posts can download the gsssb cce result 2026 pdf through the link declared on the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB CCE Result 2026 PDF Check Here Check Here- GSSSB CCE Final Answer Key 2026 A total of 7,338 posts, including Revenue Clerk/Collector Office Clerk (1,600), Senior Clerk (503), Social Welfare Inspector (125), Head Clerk (134), and Office Superintendent are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Once released, you can download the result pdf through the link given here. Click Here: GSSSB CCE Result 2026 OUT Know The Selection Process For GSSSB CCE Result 2026 Selection for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Group A and B posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Prelims and Mains exams. Category-wise candidates equal to 7 times the number of total vacancies will be shortlisted for the Main Examination based on their merit in the Prelims round. Candidates should note that the marks obtained in Stage 1 are screening only and not counted for final merit. The final merit list will be prepared for Group-A and Group-B posts based exclusively on the marks obtained in the Stage 2 Main Examination.

India Post GDS Result 2026 Out GSSSB CCE Result 2026 Highlights The Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB), Gandhinagar, has launched the recruitment drive for Gujarat Subordinate Services, Class III (Group-A and Group-B) Combined Competitive Examination against Advertisement No. 378/202526 across the state. Below are the details of the overview of the recruitment drive- Particulars Details Conducting Body Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB), Gandhinagar Exam Name Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary Exam (Group-A & Group-B) Total Vacancies 7,338 Posts Name Revenue Clerk/Collector Office Clerk (1,600), Senior Clerk (503), Social Welfare Inspector (125), Head Clerk (134), and Office Superintendent Result status Released Merit List PDF Released Official Portals gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB CCE Result 2026 Vacancy Distribution A total of 5070 different posts, including Revenue Clerk/Collector Office Clerk (1,600), Senior Clerk (503), Social Welfare Inspector (125), Head Clerk (134), and Office Superintendent and others, are to be filled through the recruitment drive launched across the state. Check the details of the vacancy distribution given below- Group-A Posts 2,365 vacancies Revenue Clerk/Collector Office Clerk (1,600), Senior Clerk (503), Social Welfare Inspector (125), Head Clerk (134), and Office Superintendent Group-B Posts 3,005 vacancies Junior Clerk positions How to Check Roll Number in GSSSB CCE Result 2026? If you have appeared in the computer-based exam for Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), can now check your result status with the GSSSB CCE Result 2026 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below-

First of all, download the result pdf from the official website.

Click on the link- મંડળની જાહેરાત ક્રમાંક: ૩૭૮/૨૦૨૫૨૬, ગુજરાત ગૌણ સેવા, વર્ગ-3 (ગ્રુપ-A તથા ગ્રુપ-B) ની તા. ૧૬/૦૯/૨૦૨૬ થી તા. ૨૯/૦૯/૨૦૨૬ દરમ્યાન યોજાયેલ સંયુક્ત સ્પર્ધાત્મક પરીક્ષામાં હાજર રહેલ તમામ ઉમેદવારોનું કામચલાઉ પરિણામ

Open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut.

Type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter.

You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf. Details Mentioned in GSSSB CCE 2026 Marksheet GSSSB CCE Result has been released on the official website on November 03, 2026. Students must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet. The online scorecard will carry the following details: