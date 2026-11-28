UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Out at upsainikschool.org: Download Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 has been released by the UP Sainik Schools Society for the UP Sainik School Entrance Exam. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2026. Check details here.
UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: The UP Sainik Schools Society has released the official admit cards for the UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Entrance Exam on its official website. Students who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their respective admit cards from the official website upsainikschool.org. The entrance examination of Sainik School will be held on December 20, 2026 across the state. All candidates who applied successfully for the above entrance exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link at- https://upsainikschool.org.
UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The link to download the UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 is available on the official website-https://upsainikschool.org. Alternatively, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
Steps to Download UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026?
All students should follow these easy steps to download UP Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 Admit Card.
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First visit the official website of UP Sainik School https://www.upsainikschool.org/.
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Go to the "Admit Card 2026" or Entrance Exam 2026-27 section given on the homepage.
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Then, fill in your registration number and date of birth on the login page.
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Click on the "Submit" or "Login" button after filling all the details correctly.
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Then, your admit card will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout.
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