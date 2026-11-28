UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026: The UP Sainik Schools Society has released the official admit cards for the UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Entrance Exam on its official website. Students who have registered for the entrance exam can now download their respective admit cards from the official website upsainikschool.org. The entrance examination of Sainik School will be held on December 20, 2026 across the state. All candidates who applied successfully for the above entrance exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the link at- https://upsainikschool.org.

UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The link to download the UP Sainik School Admit Card 2026 is available on the official website-https://upsainikschool.org. Alternatively, the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-