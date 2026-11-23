UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to release the UGC NET December 2026 examination city intimation slip today, November 23. Candidates appearing for the examination can check the allotted exam city through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 examination will be conducted on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 21. The examination will cover 87 subjects and will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

According to the examination schedule announced by NTA, candidates will be able to access their city intimation details using their application number and password. The city slip will provide advance information about the city where the examination centre will be located.

How to Download UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their examination city details:

1. Open the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Go to the Candidate Activity section on the homepage.

3. Find the UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip link.

4. Enter your application number and password.

5. Submit the login details to access the city intimation slip.

6. Download the document and check the allotted examination city.

UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip Direct Link

The direct link to download the UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip will be available on the official NTA examination portal. Candidates should use their login credentials to access the document once the link is activated.

UGC NET December 2026 City Slip Download Link - 'Click Here' (To Be Updated)

UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip: Important Dates

Event / Description Date / Timing City Intimation Slip Release November 23, 2026 Admit Card Release December 7, 2026 Examination Begins December 14, 2026 Last Examination Date December 21, 2026 First Shift Timing 9 AM to 12 PM Second Shift Timing 3 PM to 6 PM

The examination will take place in two shifts on the scheduled dates. The first shift will take place from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.