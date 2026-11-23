The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has announced its Technical Internship Winter Programme 2026. The programme offers students an opportunity to work on live projects and gain practcal experience across different technical fields. The internship offers a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 and includes 50 positions across eight technical areas. These include Software Development, UI/UX Design and Frontend Development, Product and Security Testing, Database Programming, Business Analysis, Data Engineering and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and DevOps and Infrastructure Monitoring. The programme has two options: a six-month regular internship and a two-month short-term internship. According to the official notification, eligible students must submit their applications through the prescribed online application form. The last date to apply is November 29, 2026.

NeGD Winter Technical Internship 2026: Available Positions The notification mentions a total of 50 internship positions, divided between the regular and short-term programmes. Technical Area Six-Month Positions Two-Month Positions Software Development 5 1 UI/UX Design and Frontend Development 5 1 Product Testing, Security Testing and Quality Analysis 8 3 Database Programming 5 1 Business Analysis 5 1 Data Engineering and Analytics 4 1 AI, Machine Learning and IoT 4 1 DevOps, Automation and Infrastructure Monitoring 4 1 Total 40 10 Who Can Apply for NeGD Technical Internship 2026? As per the official notification, the eligibility requirements are: Candidates must have completed an engineering graduation degree or an equivalent qualification with at least 75% marks.

Engineering postgraduates or candidates with an equivalent qualification must also have secured at least 75 per cent marks.

Candidates who completed their qualifying degree in 2025 or 2026 are eligible.

Students currently studying in the final year (2027 batch) can also apply.

How Will Candidates Be Selected? NeGD will shortlist candidates based on their marks in the qualifying degree. The final selection will be conducted through interviews or by the internal selection committee, depending on the organisation’s requirements. Candidates with relevant certification courses may receive additional weightage during the selection process. The applications must also be sponsored or forwarded by the educational institution where the candidate is currently enrolled or from which they have recently graduated. Internship Duration and Stipend The regular internship will continue for six months, while the short-term internship will have a fixed duration of two months. Neither category will be extended further. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month, subject to satisfactory performance. The mentor must certify the intern’s performance after every 30 days for the stipend to be paid.

The organisation will also issue certificates to interns who successfully complete the programme. Regular attendance and satisfactory performance are mandatory for receiving the stipend and certificate. How to Apply for the NeGD Winter Technical Internship 2026? Eligible candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications: 1. Visit the official application form: NeGD Winter Technical Internship 2. Fill in the required personal and academic details. 3. Select the internship duration for which you wish to apply. 4. Upload the required documents and submit the application. 5. Ensure that your application is forwarded or sponsored by your educational institution. The internship will be conducted offline, and selected candidates will be required to visit the NeGD office daily during working hours.