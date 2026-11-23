UGC NET December 2026 City Slip LIVE: Exam Intimation Details To Be Released Today At ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link, Exam Dates
UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip LIVE Updates: The UGC NET December 2026 city intimation slip will be released today, November 23, 2026 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the city slip on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exams start December 14 and end on December 21, 2026.
UGC NET December 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the University Grants Commission (UGC)- National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2026 city intimation slip today, November 23, 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the examination from December 14 to December 18 and on December 21, 2026 will be able to download the city slip on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.
As per the official notification by NTA, the city slip will be available from download starting today, November 23, while admit cards will be released on December 7, 2026.
The UGC NET December 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm, covering a total of 87 subjects.
How Can Students Download UGC NET December 2026 City Slip?
- Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on “UGC NET December 2026 City Intimation Slip,” link under the “Candidate Activity,” section.
- Enter your application number and password.
- Click on “Login,” and then on the city slip link.
- Download the slip and check the details for the city in which you will be appearing for the examination.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.