UGC NET December 2026 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the University Grants Commission (UGC)- National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2026 city intimation slip today, November 23, 2026. Candidates who are appearing for the examination from December 14 to December 18 and on December 21, 2026 will be able to download the city slip on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their application number and password.

As per the official notification by NTA, the city slip will be available from download starting today, November 23, while admit cards will be released on December 7, 2026.

The UGC NET December 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm, covering a total of 87 subjects.