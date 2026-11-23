West Bengal to Be Renamed Paschim Banga? Proposal to Be Tabled in Assembly on December 9; Check details
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced that a proposal to rename the state as Paschim Banga will be tabled in the Assembly on December 9. Check the approval process, history and key details.
West Bengal may soon get a new official name, Paschim Banga. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on November 23, 2026, that a proposal to rename the state will be introduced in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on December 9. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Adhikari. IKeep reading to know in detail.
What Will Be the New Name of West Bengal?
The proposed new name of West Bengal is Paschim Banga. The state government plans to use this name in place of West Bengal. The proposal is scheduled to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on December 9, 2026. However, the state has not officially changed its name yet. The proposal must go through the required approval process before Paschim Banga can become its official name.
When Will the West Bengal Name Change Proposal Be Presented?
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the proposal will be presented during the upcoming winter session of the West Bengal Assembly.
|Event
|Date / Details
|Cabinet decision
|November 23, 2026
|Winter session begins
|December 4, 2026
|Name change proposal to be tabled
|December 9, 2026
|Winter session ends
|December 14, 2026
|Proposed new name
|Paschim Banga
|Final approval
|Required from the Central Government and Parliament
Has West Bengal Officially Been Renamed Paschim Banga?
No. West Bengal has not officially been renamed yet. The state government has announced its intention to introduce the proposal in the Assembly.
Why Does West Bengal Want to Change Its Name?
The demand to rename West Bengal is not new. Different state governments have proposed alternative names over the years. One of the reasons behind the demand has been the state’s position in alphabetical order. The name West Bengal places it towards the end of the list of Indian states in English.
West Bengal Name Change: Previous Proposals and Timeline
The state has witnessed several attempts to change its official name since 1999.
|Year
|Proposed Name
|Key Development
|1999
|Paschim Banga
|The Left Front government moved a proposal in the Assembly.
|2011
|Paschim Banga
|The Mamata Banerjee government revived the name-change proposal.
|2016
|Bangla, Bengal and Bangal
|The state proposed different names for different languages.
|2018
|Bangla
|The Assembly passed a resolution proposing Bangla as the state’s name in all languages.
|2019
|Bangla
|The Centre did not approve the proposal.
|2026
|Paschim Banga
|The state government announced that a fresh proposal would be tabled on December 9.
Which Indian States Have Changed Their Names?
Several Indian states have changed their names since Independence. These changes have generally reflected linguistic, cultural and historical identities.
|Former Name
|New Name
|Year
|Madras State
|Tamil Nadu
|1969
|Mysore State
|Karnataka
|1973
|Uttaranchal
|Uttarakhand
|2007
|Orissa
|Odisha
|2011
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.