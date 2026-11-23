West Bengal may soon get a new official name, Paschim Banga. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced on November 23, 2026, that a proposal to rename the state will be introduced in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on December 9. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Adhikari. IKeep reading to know in detail. What Will Be the New Name of West Bengal? The proposed new name of West Bengal is Paschim Banga. The state government plans to use this name in place of West Bengal. The proposal is scheduled to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on December 9, 2026. However, the state has not officially changed its name yet. The proposal must go through the required approval process before Paschim Banga can become its official name. When Will the West Bengal Name Change Proposal Be Presented?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the proposal will be presented during the upcoming winter session of the West Bengal Assembly. Event Date / Details Cabinet decision November 23, 2026 Winter session begins December 4, 2026 Name change proposal to be tabled December 9, 2026 Winter session ends December 14, 2026 Proposed new name Paschim Ba nga Final approval Required from the Central Government and Parliament Has West Bengal Officially Been Renamed Paschim Banga? No. West Bengal has not officially been renamed yet. The state government has announced its intention to introduce the proposal in the Assembly. Why Does West Bengal Want to Change Its Name? The demand to rename West Bengal is not new. Different state governments have proposed alternative names over the years. One of the reasons behind the demand has been the state’s position in alphabetical order. The name West Bengal places it towards the end of the list of Indian states in English.

West Bengal Name Change: Previous Proposals and Timeline The state has witnessed several attempts to change its official name since 1999. Year Proposed Name Key Development 1999 Paschim Banga The Left Front government moved a proposal in the Assembly. 2011 Paschim Banga The Mamata Banerjee government revived the name-change proposal. 2016 Bangla, Bengal and Bangal The sta te proposed different names for different languages. 2018 Bangla The Assembly passed a resolution proposing Bangla as the state’s name in all languages. 2019 Bangla The Centr e did not approve the proposal. 2026 Paschim Banga The state government announ ced that a fresh proposal would be tabled on December 9. Which Indian States Have Changed Their Names? Several Indian states have changed their names since Independence. These changes have generally reflected linguistic, cultural and historical identities.